Pineapple Chicken

Rating: 3.67 stars
135 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 39
  • 3 star values: 31
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 13

Simple, easy to make, AND tasty - can't beat that!

By DCANTER

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray large frying pan or electric skillet with vegetable spray. Brown chicken breasts in pan, meat side down.

  • Turn chicken over; add pineapple chunks, onion soup, and water.

  • Cover, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 30 minutes. Garnish with cooked pineapple chunks and fresh orange slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 801.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (134)

Most helpful positive review

Elizabeth Lombard
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2006
I adjusted this for my family and I believe it made for a better dish, please let me share what I did. #1 I added less than the called-for amount of onion soup mix, #2 I added Kikkoman soy sauce #3 fresh garlic #4 brown sugar, I mixed the above with pineapple and juice then poured it over chicken. It baked golden, carmely brown. I served w/white rice. this was wonderful will make again, thank you for a great recipe base. Read More
Helpful
(278)

Most helpful critical review

pop_star892
Rating: 3 stars
05/22/2005
the chichen was ok but the onion was overpowering and you couldn't taste the pineapple as much. i will try this recipe again but add less onion mix. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Elizabeth Lombard
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2006
I adjusted this for my family and I believe it made for a better dish, please let me share what I did. #1 I added less than the called-for amount of onion soup mix, #2 I added Kikkoman soy sauce #3 fresh garlic #4 brown sugar, I mixed the above with pineapple and juice then poured it over chicken. It baked golden, carmely brown. I served w/white rice. this was wonderful will make again, thank you for a great recipe base. Read More
Helpful
(278)
JENNAGIRL
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2007
Following the advice of others, I changed the following: Cut 3 breasts into thin cutlets (6 total), used 1 pkg of onion soup mix, pineapple juice and enough water to make 1 1/2 cups (instead of the 2 cups of water), 1 T brown sugar, 1 T soy sauce, and 2 cloves minced garlic. I brought the liquid mix to a boil once in the skillet, then simmered on medium for 30 minutes. I also didn't add the pineapple until the final 15 minutes. Sauce thickened nicely and the whole family loved it. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(127)
CHRISTIANGAL
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2005
This recipe was so easy and tasty! As I was only making this for my husband and me, I just used 2 boneless/skinless chicken breasts, but I used a whole packet of onion soup mix and a whole can of crushed pineapple with the juice. I added about 1 cup of water. Also, about 5 minutes before the chicken was done simmering, I removed the chicken, sliced it, and returned it to the mixture to simmer for a few more minutes. Then I served it all over rice. We loved it! Read More
Helpful
(72)
Taryn'Kuni
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2009
My husband and I literally licked our plates, this was so good! I only used two chicken breasts, sliced into long 1/4" thick pieces. I also changed the recipe according to previous notes in the following way: Dust chicken in black pepper and garlic before browning. Use no water, but use 1 1/4 cup pineapple juice. Add 1/2-3/4 tbsp soy sauce, 1 heaping tbsp brown sugar with one full packet of onion soup. Add pineapple chunks/rings, 2 heaping tbsp flour, 1 1/2 tbsp garlic in last 5 minutes to thicken and flavor. I only let this simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes. Served over white rice with a small amount of butter, with green salad with ranch on the side. Read More
Helpful
(27)
IRISHGINA74
Rating: 4 stars
03/14/2008
Very Very Good!!I followed the other reviewers suggestions and this is what I came up with. I used 1 can of pinapple juice, 2 heaping tablespoons of brown sugar, and a few dashes of 50% sodium soy sauce, I brought that to a boil in a sauce pan, then simmered untill it thickend. I seasoned my chicken with grillmates monterey chicken, lightly browned it in a skillet. then transfered to baking dish, added the pineapple chunks and basted it with the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(23)
BOY WITH OVARIES
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2003
This is great and so easy. i don't know what the other folks were talking about! I don't use the oranges and sometimes I throw rice in while it simmers. Fast easy cheap and good! Read More
Helpful
(13)
NJSS2000
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
This was a really good dinner. It could use a little spicing up but we enjoyed it. Read More
Helpful
(13)
PHOENIXFIRESKY
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2004
This recipe got full marks from both myself and my husband. (He ate 4 pieces!) I used skinless boneless thighs and added the full amount of water called for PLUS all the pineapple juice and TWO full packets of onion soup mix rather than 1 1/2 because we like a stronger flavor. It was great. As my husband pointed out it tasted vaguely oriental - kind of dark and sweet but not very sweet. This one is an instant family favorite! Read More
Helpful
(12)
pop_star892
Rating: 3 stars
05/22/2005
the chichen was ok but the onion was overpowering and you couldn't taste the pineapple as much. i will try this recipe again but add less onion mix. Read More
Helpful
(11)
