Pineapple Chicken

1 of 134

Rating: 5 stars I adjusted this for my family and I believe it made for a better dish, please let me share what I did. #1 I added less than the called-for amount of onion soup mix, #2 I added Kikkoman soy sauce #3 fresh garlic #4 brown sugar, I mixed the above with pineapple and juice then poured it over chicken. It baked golden, carmely brown. I served w/white rice. this was wonderful will make again, thank you for a great recipe base. Helpful (278)

Rating: 4 stars Following the advice of others, I changed the following: Cut 3 breasts into thin cutlets (6 total), used 1 pkg of onion soup mix, pineapple juice and enough water to make 1 1/2 cups (instead of the 2 cups of water), 1 T brown sugar, 1 T soy sauce, and 2 cloves minced garlic. I brought the liquid mix to a boil once in the skillet, then simmered on medium for 30 minutes. I also didn't add the pineapple until the final 15 minutes. Sauce thickened nicely and the whole family loved it. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (127)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was so easy and tasty! As I was only making this for my husband and me, I just used 2 boneless/skinless chicken breasts, but I used a whole packet of onion soup mix and a whole can of crushed pineapple with the juice. I added about 1 cup of water. Also, about 5 minutes before the chicken was done simmering, I removed the chicken, sliced it, and returned it to the mixture to simmer for a few more minutes. Then I served it all over rice. We loved it! Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I literally licked our plates, this was so good! I only used two chicken breasts, sliced into long 1/4" thick pieces. I also changed the recipe according to previous notes in the following way: Dust chicken in black pepper and garlic before browning. Use no water, but use 1 1/4 cup pineapple juice. Add 1/2-3/4 tbsp soy sauce, 1 heaping tbsp brown sugar with one full packet of onion soup. Add pineapple chunks/rings, 2 heaping tbsp flour, 1 1/2 tbsp garlic in last 5 minutes to thicken and flavor. I only let this simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes. Served over white rice with a small amount of butter, with green salad with ranch on the side. Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars Very Very Good!!I followed the other reviewers suggestions and this is what I came up with. I used 1 can of pinapple juice, 2 heaping tablespoons of brown sugar, and a few dashes of 50% sodium soy sauce, I brought that to a boil in a sauce pan, then simmered untill it thickend. I seasoned my chicken with grillmates monterey chicken, lightly browned it in a skillet. then transfered to baking dish, added the pineapple chunks and basted it with the sauce. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This is great and so easy. i don't know what the other folks were talking about! I don't use the oranges and sometimes I throw rice in while it simmers. Fast easy cheap and good! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This was a really good dinner. It could use a little spicing up but we enjoyed it. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe got full marks from both myself and my husband. (He ate 4 pieces!) I used skinless boneless thighs and added the full amount of water called for PLUS all the pineapple juice and TWO full packets of onion soup mix rather than 1 1/2 because we like a stronger flavor. It was great. As my husband pointed out it tasted vaguely oriental - kind of dark and sweet but not very sweet. This one is an instant family favorite! Helpful (12)