Pineapple Chicken

I adjusted this for my family and I believe it made for a better dish, please let me share what I did. #1 I added less than the called-for amount of onion soup mix, #2 I added Kikkoman soy sauce #3 fresh garlic #4 brown sugar, I mixed the above with pineapple and juice then poured it over chicken. It baked golden, carmely brown. I served w/white rice. this was wonderful will make again, thank you for a great recipe base.
Following the advice of others, I changed the following: Cut 3 breasts into thin cutlets (6 total), used 1 pkg of onion soup mix, pineapple juice and enough water to make 1 1/2 cups (instead of the 2 cups of water), 1 T brown sugar, 1 T soy sauce, and 2 cloves minced garlic. I brought the liquid mix to a boil once in the skillet, then simmered on medium for 30 minutes. I also didn't add the pineapple until the final 15 minutes. Sauce thickened nicely and the whole family loved it. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was so easy and tasty! As I was only making this for my husband and me, I just used 2 boneless/skinless chicken breasts, but I used a whole packet of onion soup mix and a whole can of crushed pineapple with the juice. I added about 1 cup of water. Also, about 5 minutes before the chicken was done simmering, I removed the chicken, sliced it, and returned it to the mixture to simmer for a few more minutes. Then I served it all over rice. We loved it!
My husband and I literally licked our plates, this was so good! I only used two chicken breasts, sliced into long 1/4" thick pieces. I also changed the recipe according to previous notes in the following way: Dust chicken in black pepper and garlic before browning. Use no water, but use 1 1/4 cup pineapple juice. Add 1/2-3/4 tbsp soy sauce, 1 heaping tbsp brown sugar with one full packet of onion soup. Add pineapple chunks/rings, 2 heaping tbsp flour, 1 1/2 tbsp garlic in last 5 minutes to thicken and flavor. I only let this simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes. Served over white rice with a small amount of butter, with green salad with ranch on the side.
Very Very Good!!I followed the other reviewers suggestions and this is what I came up with. I used 1 can of pinapple juice, 2 heaping tablespoons of brown sugar, and a few dashes of 50% sodium soy sauce, I brought that to a boil in a sauce pan, then simmered untill it thickend. I seasoned my chicken with grillmates monterey chicken, lightly browned it in a skillet. then transfered to baking dish, added the pineapple chunks and basted it with the sauce.
This is great and so easy. i don't know what the other folks were talking about! I don't use the oranges and sometimes I throw rice in while it simmers. Fast easy cheap and good!
This was a really good dinner. It could use a little spicing up but we enjoyed it.
This recipe got full marks from both myself and my husband. (He ate 4 pieces!) I used skinless boneless thighs and added the full amount of water called for PLUS all the pineapple juice and TWO full packets of onion soup mix rather than 1 1/2 because we like a stronger flavor. It was great. As my husband pointed out it tasted vaguely oriental - kind of dark and sweet but not very sweet. This one is an instant family favorite!
the chichen was ok but the onion was overpowering and you couldn't taste the pineapple as much. i will try this recipe again but add less onion mix.