Grilled Cilantro Salmon
Summer is for salmon on the grill! This sensational salmon marinade combines honey, lime, garlic, and cilantro.
Delicious and absurdley easy to prepare! I cooked mine covered in a 350 degree oven for 15 or 20 mins instead of grilling and it came out perfectly. My husband loved it and wants to make sure we have it again!
Just didn't like this. The honey overpowered the cilantro/other flavors.
Delicious and absurdley easy to prepare! I cooked mine covered in a 350 degree oven for 15 or 20 mins instead of grilling and it came out perfectly. My husband loved it and wants to make sure we have it again!
My all-time favorite salmon recipe! You will be amazed at how well this pulls together. This is the recipe that gets your kids to like fish. My roommate, who hates fish, tried it and loved it. The honey carmelizes on the salmon, making a satiny glaze. The cilantro in this pairs very well with the lime and surprisingly well with the honey, which offers a very nice sweetness. This recipe is very fast, it takes about 10 minutes to put together, and is ready in another 10. Restaurant quality. We broiled ours for about 6 minutes per side which is what gave it the wonderful glaze.
this was delicious! I used a little sugar instead of honey and added olive oil and puried it in the blender. I marinated the salmon and scored the skin. I broiled it in the oven, skin side up, after putting more sauce in the scores. It was sweet AND DELICIOUS.
This recipe was not only simple, but interesting in flavor, which is nice for a change! The marinade is perfect for salmon as the flavors mesh well together and still allow for the taste of the salmon to come through. It's light and healthy and tasty. I actually cooked the salmon in the oven at 400 for 18 minutes. The trick is to let the honey carmelize so that there is a glaze and a just-short-of-crunchy outer coating on the sides. Very good and will use not only for simple meal, but for guests too!
I used this glaze on chicken and cooked it on the grill. It was fantastic!!!!!! Serve it with mango and avocado on the side. I marinated the chicken in a big pyrex dish, then when grilling the chicken, I put the dish with the remaining marinade right on the grill to reduce the marinade to a sauce. I then added some white wine and red pepper flakes to counteract the honey. Pour this mixture over the chicken before serving and it's out of this world. What a great summer dish.
Both my husband and I really liked this dish. We tried grilling the salmon on the Foreman but I would not recommend this as cleaning the grill later was sooo difficult! There was plenty of marinade left too. Quite a waste. So next time when I make it again, I'll probably cut the marinade to half.
Cilantro and honey are such a nice pairing. Next time we will use smaller filets so that there is more surface area to absorb the marinade. I think scoring the skin of samlon is a good idea, too. Great recipe and oh-so-easy.
This simple marinade adds a nice subtle flavor to the grilled salmon. I used more garlic and cilantro and less honey than called for in the original recipe. The quality of salmon used will definately make or break this recipe as the marinade/glaze does not hide the natural salmon flavor, it compliments it.
Ok, this is good! My kids are never happy when they hear that we're having fish (usually salmon) for dinner, which is typically 3 times per month. Well, they not only went on and on about liking this, but they asked for seconds! Unfortunately, I did not have more of the main course, so they settled for my promise to make it again very soon. My youngest -- age 7 -- said he wishes I'd make salmon this way every time (and tried to get me to promise I would). Thanks for a terrific recipe!
LOVED IT! Perfect salmon recipe. Served it with garlic red potatoes for a special dinner.
This recipe and the Grilled Salmon I are the best I've found (and very simple). I cooked this at 400 for about 15 minutes, then bumped it up to 450 to try to get some color. Check it frequently so your honey doesn't burn. I cut the honey down to 1/4 c. and left everything else the same for 2 small fillets. There was more than enough to cover the fish and the other flavors were not overpowering.
Delicious! 2 cups of honey is a bit much though. For the equivalent of 1 salmon steak, I used about 1/2 cup of honey with half the stated amount of the other ingredients (so double what they should have been scaled). It was very flavorful, but I ended up with a ton of leftover honey mixture, which could easily be used for another steak.
My husband fished Puget Sound this morning and came home with a lovely fish. Always looking for new ways to prepare fish, since we eat is frequently, I tried this. It became a ceviche type meat completely lacking is the wonderful natural salmon flavor.
Quick and easy but marinated several hours to let the flavors seep into the fish. Very good.
This was way to sweet for us. I cut the sauce/marinade in half and was so glad I did not waste two cups of honey on this. The cilantro flavor doesn't come through at all. I cooked in a foil packet in the oven at 425 for 20 minutes. Perfectly done, but too sweet.
Delicious and easy! Somehow the flavors meld perfectly together and bring the fish to a new level- amazing for such a simple recipe.
I was very excited about this recipe but quite disappointed. The flavor was bland, the clean up was sticky and the marinade was wasteful. I feel that I could have "brushed" the salmon with the glaze, still accomplished the same flavor if not stonger flavored, and not thrown away over a cup of honey *(not an inexpensive item). I will not make this again. I prefer salmon with more *kick*.
I've made this recipe twice. The first time I followed the directions and felt it was too sweet but my niece loved it and requested it again. The second time, I added some spicy mustard to the salmon (after the s&p) then poured on the honey and loved the result.
Easy and yummy
Delicious!
Great low sodium recipe! Good even for those who are not big salmon fans. P.S. It looks like the nutrition information for this recipe is calculated as if you ate the entire contents of the marinade instead of discarding most of it after marinating.(And if you prepare the recipe as directed, you will discard much of the marinade). The Calorie and carbohydrate content in the actual dish should be much lower. Hope that helps encourage you to try this dish! -Jackie, RD
Cut way back on the honey to 3 tbs. Increase the cilantro and garlic then added rep pepper flakes 1 tbs. Result was a light pleasant touch with fish flavour not overpowered.
This might be the best salmon recipe I have tried yet. At least 5 different people I made this for made the same comment. Not bad for the first time. I highly recommend this recipe.
This was absolutely fantastic! I followed the recipe pretty much spot on except I was going to wrap the salmon in tin foil before putting it on the grill just easier for me to mess with it. I put the marinade in the tin foil with the salmon. I believe I put too much of the marinade in the foil. I would recommend not trying this method. The honey attacked my kitchen and everything else. But it really locked the flavor in well. If I use the tin foil again I will probably use less honey. But the flavor of it was perfect. Best salmon I've ever had.
Really good! I didn't have enough honey, so I added some dark corn syrup. I also added some thinly sliced green onion.
Very good and sweet, but don't use too much honey.
I like cilantro and I like salmon, the combination was okay but I thought it to be a waste for honey.
L-O-V-E it!!!!
Delicious! I made it in the oven instead (22 minutes at 350 degrees, covered). Will definitely be making again.
We liked this one; the honey turned into a nice glaze - just needed a little more flavor for our tastes. Next time I may add a little crushed red pepper or green onions.
Very easy to make and very tasty. I did cut down honey to one cup and still had pleny of marinade.
Absolutely wonderful. It had a great taste and was very easy. Not as sweet as I thought it would be, which was perfect. This recipe will be a staple in my home. Thanks
I baked the salmon for 20 mins and though it was done, I thought it was too sweet, with too much cilantro (and I LOVE cilantro!). Our guest didn't care for the sweetness, the other two family members said it was just "okay". I probably won't try this one again, but just our personal taste.
This was quick, easy to fix and I had all the ingredients on hand. I do note that with many of the salmon marinades, you can't taste the salmon. With this recipe, you can taste the salmon - and I like the taste of salmon so it worked for me.
To lighten the recipe, decreased the honey to 1/4 cup. It was light and flavorful! This one is a keeper.
I have never really liked salmon because it always had a fishy taste. This recipe has changed my mind. I hesitated on the first few bites, but once I truly savored the taste, I loved it. My husband ate every last bite. I used the amounts for 2 servings. I prepared it exactly as per the recipe and mariniaded probably 45-60 min. I baked in the oven at 400 for 20 minutes. The honey did burn a little and attempted to smoke up my kitchen, but I just took it outside. The fish was cooked perfectly, moist and flaky. The combination of ingredients gives it an interesting taste that is really good. We'll definitely be cooking this again.
OK. My family said it was too sweet, and I agree with another review that the cilantro,garlic and lime were lost in the honey.
My family hates Salmon but I decided to try this recipe to see if I could get them to eat it, and they all loved it!!! My Salmon haters told me that they would be willing to eat Salmon once a week if I make this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly as given and I'm glad I did!!
The rest of the family thought it was great. I thought it was good. Used less honey than requested and suggest adding a little spicy heat.
This was Outstanding. I am not a huge salmon lover but fix it occasionally for hubby. I cut the honey in half, upped the garlic and lime juice a little and used lots of cilantro. I love cilantro so there can never be too much. All these flavors complemented the salmon like I have never tasted before. I also grilled it on the George Foreman. I'm sure it would be that much better on the grill but didn't have the time. It still turned out delish!! Will definately make again and again.
Delicious! Don't necessarily need quite so much honey. Also works with maple syrup!
Well, I didn't have all the honey necessary so I had to substitute some maple syrup and that seemed to work okay. I made the sauce for salmon and tilapia. It tasted MUCH better on the salmon, DO NOT TRY with tilapia.
Another great salmon recipe to add to our rotation.
I have made many dishes over the years (over 20 years) and this was the BEST YET! I actually substituted the salmon with Mahi Mahi and baked it as someone else also did - the juices just make the taste buds celebrate! I served it with baked garlic red potatoes also found on this site! This dish is also better the next day due to the juices blending with the fish and potatoes!
Pretty good! I love the favor of the salmon and clantro.
My wife likes salmon better than I do, but she loved this one. I found it a bit sweet, but she says I'm crazy. I will be cooking this again for her.
This was delicious. I found it was a nice sweetness to the fish. Couldn't taste the cilantro too much nor the garlic. Maybe reduce the honey amount. Otherwise good!
This is so simple and delicous. I did a few things different though. I cooked the salmon in the oven on a pan lined with foil and at the end of cooking I taste-tested it and all it needed was a good pinch of kosher salt spinkled over the top. I served it with rice pilaf and cooked spinach. It was very good.
I made this last night and it was wonderful!! Very easy and has a great flavor. I will definitely use this recipe again.
This was an okay recipe. I will try it again because my husband was a big fan of it (he ate my salmon, his, and the leftovers eventually). I thought it was bland overall. Will add more cilantro next time. Maybe a little salt. Definitely less honey.
loved it!!! will definitly make again. we made this using our smoker grill, and it turned out wonderful!!!
My feeling with seafood is simple is best as you want to taste the fish not drown it out, no pun intended. This recipe perfectly showcases the flavor of salmon and I will repeat it often.
Not sure what the whole 5 star fuss is about. I made it exactly except marinated it for about an hour before putting it on the BBQ. The taste was just okay, subtle. Honey is expensive and I didn't get a lot of bang for my buck. It was boring. I'm not going to make it again.
We really liked this, but I would recommend marinating this longer than 10 minutes. While the salmon was sweet and caramelized from the honey, we really couldn't taste the cilantro. It was still good though.
Wonderful. I used agave instead of honey, and enjoyed this very much.
This was an amazing marinade. The salmon was absolutely perfect. The only thing I would change is that you don't need nearly as much honey. I made three large salmon steaks and only had 1 cup of honey on me, which turned out to be more than enough.
Super yum! Like a restaurant dish! Definitely a good company dish.
Good flavor. I love cilantro and salmon so I was in heaven.
This was alright, but it is very plain. It was a simple and average salmon recipe. We've tried it several times and it goes over fine, but it hasn't WOWED anyone. Not a burst of flavor.
When I read the review saying that this marinade overpowered the taste of the fish I knew this was the recipe I needed. My salmon was a disappointment when I brought it home and opened the package. Not fresh enough with a fishy smell. I would have given it to the cats but did not have time to change the menu. I followed another review and cut back on the honey. I increased the garlic and added a light sprinkling of red pepper flakes. I grilled it until the honey gave the outside a nice crust and the center was on the rare side. It didn't taste like salmon, it tasted like the flavorful marinade and that saved the day. I agree with the others that I would not use this marinade on a good piece of fish. I give it 3 stars because the marinade is easy to prepare from ingredients I always have on hand. Too much honey for my taste and not enough zing to rate higher.
Very flavorful way to make salmon on the grill. I started to make this before I realized that I didn't have enough honey- had to substitute some maple syrup and sugar - and it still worked out well. Must be the combo of sweet, garlic, lime and fresh cilantro. Can't wait to make it again- with the proper amount of honey!
I used maple sirup instead of honey, and the result was DELICIOUS! Really easy to make, you are sure to enjoy!
I wasn't crazy about this. The flavors all seemed a little "off" in the marinade, but given the high rating of the recipe I thought it would taste a bit better when cooked. It was only okay. Won't make again, unless I alter the recipe a good deal.
This was VERY delicious salmon. It was sweet with a really good flavor. It was really easy to make too. A recipe saved in the books.
I tried this but I baked it instead of grilling and it was okay, the honey taste contridicted a little with the salmon. I also tried this with Tilapia and it was great.
Loved loved loved this! I made this while I was without internet for a month, so I just did it from memory (had viewed the recipe a couple times because my sis loves it, and I've been meaning to make it). I remembered everything but the garlic! And while I was eating it, I thought "garlic would be good in this!" Lol. I have to admit I didn't use nearly that much honey. Not even half. I didn't measure. And I baked at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes, probably. Great flavor- make it, especially if you love salmon and/or cilantro!
Cilantro with Salmon is a great idea but this was WAY too much honey. I mean two cups of honey???? You lose all the salmon taste. The recipe is quite good if you just use a quarter of the honey that it calls for.
This recipe was awful. I made it for my BF who hates salmon and for me who loves salmon. He still hates salmon and I really didn't care for the honey marinade. It never really glazed and was a bit watery (perhaps too much lime juice?). Either way I didn't care for the flavors with the salmon. Will be removing this one from my recipe box.
Excellent Salmon Recipe! I used wild-caught fresh salmon and cooked it in the oven; 350 for about 20 minutes. I also put small shavings of butter all over just before putting into oven. I paired it with hot jasmine rice and Yellow Tail's Big Bold Red wine. Next time I will be using more fresh garlic (I enjoy extra garlic).
This was amazing!!! and it was my first time using the grill. i never used one before and the directions on cooking made it quite ez. i am going to make this more often thanks for the recipe it was great
This was so good! Very fresh and delicate tasting. A perfect match for salmon. I would make this again!
Really nice flavor but I used about 1/3 of the honey.
Yummy yummy it was great in my tummy! Loved the flavor and will be making this over and over again! oh by the way I didnt grill it, I also baked it @ 400 for 23 mins.
i've been looking for a marinade for salmon for a while that'd make me go 'ooooooooh!' and this was finally it! i discovered at the last minute that i had less honey in house than i thought, so i ended up using less than called for in the recipe. plus i took the advice of some other reviewers and increased the garlic. i left it sit in the fridge for a good hour before baking it in the oven for 18 mins (basting it now and then with the marinade) and grilling it for 2 mins to crisp up the top a bit. absolutely delicious! i'll be using this regularly. definitely a recipe that you'd be proud to serve to guests. :)
Very good.
Love it with 1 T lite soy & some freshly grated f
The flavors did not combine well. It tasted like plain grilled salmon with occasional bites of honey. I will not make this again.
Very easy and very good. I prepared the marinade exactly as directed, and cooked salmon in the broiler for about 5 minutes on each side. The carmelizing effect of the honey in the broiler was really delicious. A great way to use the extra cilantro I always have on hand after making guacamole.
I find this to be so simple, and AMAZING! I only say to let the salmon sit in the honey mixture for a while longer. Pair it with a grilled artichoke, and wow everyone at dinner.
Yum! Easy and delicious. We will make this again because it was a great dish.
My family loved this. My husband is not a big "fish" eater but loved this and said he could eat this once a week. My 6 year old twims both went back for seconds. I added a tablespoon of Dijon mustard to the sauce for an little extra zip.
I like this a lot but my husband thought it was too sweet. I took the suggestion of adding a little white wine and red pepper flakes. Served with a baked potato.
Please don't ruin your salmon w/ this recipe. I'm an Alaskan who is an avid salmon fisherman, and who prides himself on the mastery of the salmon barbeque. I grill my fish 3 1/2 minutes a side to preserve moisture, and I use only prime king salmon. Tonight, I ruined the fish by following the recipe to the letter. The honey had a pyrotechnic effect on the fish even at my reduced cooking times, producing black on the outside and dried-out fish on the inside. After digging the remaining fish out of the honey-black, I tasted none of the marinade ingredients. Back to tried-and-true: marinades with olive oil as the primary ingredient.
It was pretty good. I did think that the flavor of the marinade was fairly mild considering the ingredients used. It was fine but not my favorite.
It was pretty dry and flavorless. If I were to do it again, I would marinate it overnight, or at least all day.
Fast, easy, excellent! Everything you want for summer grilling. Thanks C.B.!
I thought this had a nice flavor, unfortunately I overcooked the salmon so it was a little dry. My boyfriend thought it was too sweet and had a teriaki flavor. He asked me not to make it again.
Positively THE best salmon recipe ever. I did not follow the recipe exactly and I did add jalepenos to the mix for a little bite. It was 12 degrees outside so I baked it at 425. I basted it with the honey marinde several times. Upon arriving for dinner that night, my dinner guest said that salmon was not one of his favorites - this recipe changed his mind and he loved it! I made a relish of peaches, cilantro, lime, jalepenos and a bit of balsamic vinegar. Served with roasted asparagus and risotto. OMG it was so good!
This recipe was delicious- I would even add more cilantro next time, just because we love it so much!
I liked this a lot more than I expected to! I love salmon, but generally like it plain and simple. But this was very tasty. I only made two servings, so I used 1/4 cup honey, and it was fine - still had marinade left over. I grilled my salmon in my grill pan and the honey burned a bit, so next time I'd probably remove some before cooking (might not have been an issue on the grill, as liquid can drip away). I could taste the cilantro, lime and honey, but none were overpowering at all. Thanks for sharing!
Easy to make, but the marinade wasn't strong enough.
I love cilantro, garlic, lime, honey and salmon, but... when you combine them in this recipe it does not work. Sorry, it sounded good, but just didn't work.
Delicious recipe that melds the flavors together. I am not a bug salmon fan, but this was great!
This was easy to make and used up a lime and cilantro I had in the fridge. It gave a nice mild flavour.
this was ok. i didnt like the honey flavor on my salmon. i dont think i would really try this one again unless i totally changed the recipe.
Ended up marinating this over night. It tasted fine, no complaints, but also not overwhelmed. Good way to use up cilantro, but not sure I would want to use up so much honey in a marinade though.
This salmon is wonderful. My 14 year-old, 6 year old, and I enjoyed every bite. Not too sweet, but still browns nicely. yummy!
Another great salmon recipe. My 2 year old will even eat salmon with this recipe. We love it!
