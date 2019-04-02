Grilled Cilantro Salmon

Summer is for salmon on the grill! This sensational salmon marinade combines honey, lime, garlic, and cilantro.

By CBURKS

Directions

  • In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stir together cilantro, garlic, honey, and lime juice. Heat until the honey is easily stirred, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool slightly.

  • Place salmon steaks in a baking dish, and season with salt and pepper. Pour marinade over salmon, cover, and refrigerate 10 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Place salmon steaks on grill, cook 5 minutes on each side, or until fish is easily flaked with a fork.

459 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 94.3g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 40.8mg. Full Nutrition
