Grilled Cilantro Salmon

When I read the review saying that this marinade overpowered the taste of the fish I knew this was the recipe I needed. My salmon was a disappointment when I brought it home and opened the package. Not fresh enough with a fishy smell. I would have given it to the cats but did not have time to change the menu. I followed another review and cut back on the honey. I increased the garlic and added a light sprinkling of red pepper flakes. I grilled it until the honey gave the outside a nice crust and the center was on the rare side. It didn't taste like salmon, it tasted like the flavorful marinade and that saved the day. I agree with the others that I would not use this marinade on a good piece of fish. I give it 3 stars because the marinade is easy to prepare from ingredients I always have on hand. Too much honey for my taste and not enough zing to rate higher.