Chicken Fajita Rice Casserole

This rice and chicken casserole is very easy to pull together and has a lot of flavor. Don't skip toasting the rice - it is an incredibly easy way to add just a hint of nuttiness and more depth of flavor. Top with shredded Cheddar cheese, sour cream, chopped tomatoes, or whatever topping you prefer.

Published on December 14, 2022

Active Time: 15 mins
Bake Time: 45 mins
Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins
Servings: 8

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups long-grain white rice
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
2 limes, zested and juiced
1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2 inch slices
2 small bell peppers, thinly sliced
1 large red onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons fajita seasoning
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 ½ cups chicken broth
1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Add uncooked rice to a dry saucepan over medium; cook, stirring constantly, until rice is fragrant and no longer translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking dish and stir in cilantro, lime zest, and lime juice; mix until combined.

Place chicken, bell peppers, onion, fajita seasoning, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl and toss until chicken and vegetables are evenly coated. Transfer to baking dish and place in an even layer over rice mixture.

Pour in chicken broth and cover with aluminum foil.

Bake in preheated oven until chicken is cooked through and rice is tender, about 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from oven, uncover, and top with desired toppings. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
256 Calories
5g Fat
30g Carbs
23g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 256
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 5g 6%
Saturated Fat 1g 4%
Cholesterol 51mg 17%
Sodium 743mg 32%
Total Carbohydrate 30g 11%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 23g
Potassium 353mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved