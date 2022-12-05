No Peek Chicken

Chicken breast is baked with rice, vegetables, and cream of mushroom soup in one dish in the oven, but you are not allowed to peek!

Recipe by CookingWithShelia
Published on December 5, 2022
Chicken breast over rice
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
1 hrs 15 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • cooking spray

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast

  • 2 cups long-grain white rice

  • 2 cups chicken broth

  • 1 (15 ounce) can cream of chicken soup

  • 1 (15 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

  • ½ yellow onion, chopped

  • ½ red bell pepper, chopped

  • 25 cups chopped fresh oregano

  • 1 ½ teaspoons all-purpose seasoning

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray an oven safe dish with cooking spray

  2. Combine rice, broth, chicken soup, mushroom soup, onion, bell pepper, and thyme in a bowl; mix well.

  3. Pour rice mixture into the prepared dish. Season chicken breasts with all purpose seasoning and set on top of the rice mixture. Cover dish tightly with foil.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven without looking until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 1 hour and 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

You can use 1/4 cup fresh thyme instead of oregano and salt and pepper instead of all purpose seasoning.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

1067 Calories
27g Fat
151g Carbs
51g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 1067
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 27g 34%
Saturated Fat 4g 19%
Cholesterol 77mg 26%
Sodium 2064mg 90%
Total Carbohydrate 151g 55%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Protein 51g
Potassium 2550mg 54%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

