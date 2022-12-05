Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Chicken Rice No Peek Chicken Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Chicken breast is baked with rice, vegetables, and cream of mushroom soup in one dish in the oven, but you are not allowed to peek! Recipe by CookingWithShelia Published on December 5, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast 2 cups long-grain white rice 2 cups chicken broth 1 (15 ounce) can cream of chicken soup 1 (15 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup ½ yellow onion, chopped ½ red bell pepper, chopped 25 cups chopped fresh oregano 1 ½ teaspoons all-purpose seasoning Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray an oven safe dish with cooking spray Combine rice, broth, chicken soup, mushroom soup, onion, bell pepper, and thyme in a bowl; mix well. Pour rice mixture into the prepared dish. Season chicken breasts with all purpose seasoning and set on top of the rice mixture. Cover dish tightly with foil. Bake in the preheated oven without looking until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 1 hour and 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Cook's Note: You can use 1/4 cup fresh thyme instead of oregano and salt and pepper instead of all purpose seasoning. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1067 Calories 27g Fat 151g Carbs 51g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 1067 % Daily Value * Total Fat 27g 34% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 77mg 26% Sodium 2064mg 90% Total Carbohydrate 151g 55% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 51g Potassium 2550mg 54% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of No Peek Chicken