Chef John's Parker House Rolls

Combine warm milk, warm water, and dry yeast in the mixing bowl of a stand mixer . Let sit for 10 minutes. Add eggs, sugar, salt, and 1/2 cup melted butter. Whisk all wet ingredients together. Add all purpose flour and knead with the dough hook (or manually) until dough comes together as a ball, 5 to 6 minutes.

Place dough into a lightly buttered bowl, cover, and let sit until the dough is doubled in size, about 2 hours.

Press the dough until it is flat, and divide into 24 equal portions. Form each portion into a smooth ball.

Line a baking sheet with a Silpat mat or parchment paper.

Take each ball of dough and roll out on a lightly floured surface into an oval, 4 to 5 inches long. Brush the top with some of the remaining butter and fold in half.

Transfer the rolls to the prepared baking sheet, arranging in 6 rows of 4 rolls. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and let the rolls rise in a warm spot until almost doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees C (175 degrees C).

Bake rolls in the preheated oven until golden brown on top, about 25 minutes.