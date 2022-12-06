Recipes Bread Yeast Bread Recipes Rolls and Buns Chef John's Parker House Rolls Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A classic crowd pleaser and America's most popular dinner roll, these are also perfect for sandwiches with leftovers. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 45 mins Rise Time: 3 hrs Bake Time: 25 mins Total Time: 4 hrs 10 mins Servings: 24 Yield: 24 rolls Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup warm milk ½ cup warm water 1 package active dry yeast 2 large eggs 3 tablespoons white sugar 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt ¾ cup unsalted butter, melted, divided 4 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more as needed Directions Combine warm milk, warm water, and dry yeast in the mixing bowl of a stand mixer . Let sit for 10 minutes. Add eggs, sugar, salt, and 1/2 cup melted butter. Whisk all wet ingredients together. Add all purpose flour and knead with the dough hook (or manually) until dough comes together as a ball, 5 to 6 minutes. Place dough into a lightly buttered bowl, cover, and let sit until the dough is doubled in size, about 2 hours. Press the dough until it is flat, and divide into 24 equal portions. Form each portion into a smooth ball. Line a baking sheet with a Silpat mat or parchment paper. Take each ball of dough and roll out on a lightly floured surface into an oval, 4 to 5 inches long. Brush the top with some of the remaining butter and fold in half. Transfer the rolls to the prepared baking sheet, arranging in 6 rows of 4 rolls. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and let the rolls rise in a warm spot until almost doubled in size, about 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees C (175 degrees C). Bake rolls in the preheated oven until golden brown on top, about 25 minutes. While rolls are still warm, brush the tops of the rolls with melted butter. Chef John Cook's Note: To get uniform portions, weigh the dough on a food scale, divide total grams by 24, and then weigh each portion to that weight. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 152 Calories 7g Fat 20g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 24 Calories 152 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 31mg 10% Sodium 130mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 3g Potassium 46mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chef John's Parker House Rolls