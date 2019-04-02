Fast and Friendly Meatballs

These oven-baked meatballs are fast and easy to prepare and very kid-friendly. You can serve them with pasta and spaghetti sauce or just eat them with ketchup, as my children do. Feel free to substitute lean ground beef for the ground turkey. The turkey should have at least 7% fat.
Absolutely delicious! I did make a couple of additions/changes - I used meatloaf mix (beef/pork/veal), and added 2 TBSP of parmesan cheese and 2 tsp crushed garlic for extra flavor. Baked them according to the recipe then put them in a pot of sauce to simmer for a couple hours. They were fantastic! Definitely a keeper!
Ok, but because of food allergies I had to use Egg Replacer and plain crumbs. Suspect the original recipe is alot better than my attempt. Loved the way you cooked them in the oven, that will be my technique from now on.
These are very good. I tripled the recipe, put the cooked meatballs in a zip lock, put them in the freezer and use them as needed. This is a simple recipe that gets even better when the meatballs are tossed into homemade marinara sauce.
Very nice! I didn't have Italian bread crumbs so I added dried Italian seasoning to the plain bread crumbs. I also added minced garlic and some Parmesan/Romano cheese. They were delicious. I simmered the baked meatballs in Nanny's Spaghetti Sauce from this site and ate them with whole wheat spaghetti. Healthy and quite light dinner yet so tasty...
A great way to prepare a meatball! I made these with ground beef. Very nice. . I rate it a 5 because it is a great basic meatball and is fine as is. However it’s simplicity leaves plenty of room for additions. I will spare you a list of little additions that could be made to the basic recipe. I definitely think I’ll have my son make these next time. It is a great starter recipe for kids in the kitchen. Thanks for sharing it!
These were a very good base recipe. I only had 99% fat free turkey, but I added cheese and a touch of olive oil and they were very moist. I also added garlic, salt, pepper, oregeno, basil & minced onion. My 2 and 1 year gobbled them up.
Yes, these are fast and friendly! I did season them more as suggested by SandraM...1/2 t. sage, 2T grated Parm. cheese, onion & garlic powders, s&p. Used with the Pasta w/Tomato Cream Sauce from this site for a winning combination. Family liked it & they didn't even know that it was ground turkey instead of beef.
VERY good!! I used to work at an Italian restaurant and my husband thinks these are way better!! I followed another users review and added some extra spices: 1/2 tsp. sage, 3 tbs. grated parmesan cheese, 1 tsp. Italian seasoning, 1 tsp. onion powder, 2 cloves of minced garlic and a dash of garlic powder, and some ground pepper. I cooked them according to the directions then added them to the crock pot (on low) with a jar of regular spaghetti sauce and left them in there for a few hours! My husband ate almost every single on before I could even finish cooking the spaghetti that night!!
These were delicious - so good you almost could mistake them for beef. I used 93% lean ground turkey. I didn't use the olive oil. I sprayed Pam onto the baking dish. I added some salt, pepper, garlic, italian seasoning, finely chopped onion, grated parmesan cheese in addition to the italian style bread crumbs and the egg. These were very moist and full of flavor. I added them to Nanny's Spaghetti Sauce from this site.
Awesome!!! I added a 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp onion powder, 1/4 tsp rubbed sage, 3 Tbls of ketchup, 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese as well as a 1/8 cup of milk. I kept all other measurements the same in regards to the egg and breadcrumbs. I also used the Italian seasoned ground turkey. I baked these for 20 mins as directed and then put them in my slow cooker with some pasta sauce. I simmered them for a couple hours, they came out great. I have been making a lot of recipes with ground turkey lately and I like it so much better than ground beef. One last tip, when making meatballs or meatloaf mix all the dry ingredients first, then the egg(s) then gently fold in meat, this will ensure that the meat will not get overworked and all ingredients will distribute evenly.
I made these with panko instead or bread crumbs and an egg substitue equal to 1 whole egg. These were super easy to make and the texture is really nice. A little bland though. I will definately make again but add some more seasonings to the meatballs. Served with the Best Marinara Sauce and whole wheat past for a healthy dinner. Thanks!
I gave these meatballs 4 stars because if I had made them as directed, they probably would've been too bland for our tastes. However, with the changes suggested by reviewers, I'd give them a 5. First of all, I used regular ground turkey (not the extra-lean variety). I added the following ingredients for extra flavor: 1/2 tsp salt, 2 tbsp Kraft grated parmesan cheese, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning, 1/2 tsp ground basil, 1/8 tsp sage, 1/8 tsp pepper, 3/4 tsp onion powder, and 1 1/2 tsp worcestershire sauce. Also, I used plain breadcrumbs and added an additional 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning to them. Like others, I lined the UN-preheated dish with aluminum foil and sprayed with cooking spray. Baked them for 30 min. Great flavor and perfect texture! A great basic recipe!
Great basic recipe to make it a little healthier I added one full package of chopped frozen spinach (thawed) and used whole grain bread crumbs. I also added shaved Parmesan & minced garlic, served it with o organics thin whole wheat spaghetti sauce and used o organics tomatoe basil pasta sauce- delicious!
WOW! Just like to say i goofed up and added the oil to the meat mixture and it was the best mistake I made. So moist and amazingly delicious. I also added 1 tsp each of garlic salt, oregano, basil and italian seasoning. This is foolproof. great with italian sauce or ketchupn .I also sprayed the pan with cooking spray.
I make this recipe all the time, it easy and delicious. Based on others suggestions I always add 2 TBS grated parmesan cheese, 2 tsp of minced garlic and some Italian seasoning. I like small, uniform meatballs so I use a cookie dough scoop to portion them before forming them by hand. The leftovers freeze quite nicely, and you'll be happy to have one day when you thrown them in to a pot of spaghetti, and voila, you have dinner!
This recipe is so easy and wonderful! I used ground chuck instead of turkey, and I added a tablespoon of milk, a teaspoon of worcestershire sauce, and some additional basil, garlic, and onion powder. I followed the cooking instructions, but felt that they could have cooked 5-10 minutes longer. I will make this recipe again, and next time I will place the meatballs on a rack in my pan and not worry about turning them at all! Thanks for an awesome recipe!
Wow, I am giving this 5 stars because it is so easy & an excellent base recipe. I followed everything exactly except for these things: only had 1 lb of meat, only had plain breadcrumbs. I also added the 2Tb grated parm, 1/2 tsp sage. 1/8 tsp each: onion pwdr, garlic pwdr, salt & pepp. The ice cream scooper for sizing was a neat touch. I should have added the basil/oregano that would have been in the Italian crumbs. I had some trouble getting the meatballs to brown/crisp, I used a nonstick pan with the olive oil but most of the oil just beaded up/went to one corner so that may have had something to do with it. I wonder how it would do if I lined it with alum foil? Maybe I could have fried them up a little more on the stove afterwords (defeating some of the healthiness)? The baking time was otherwise accurate though. So easy & fast!!
WONDERFUL RECIPE! I used ground beef with 25% fat instead of turkey. You really need to have more than 7% percent of fat in your meat - trust me. After reading the reviews and wanting more flavor, I added a teaspoon of onion powder, 1-2 teaspoons basil, 1/4 cup of extra bread crumbs, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. They turned out great! If you need even more flavor, add a little bit of oregano, but I doubt you will be disappointed with this recipe! note: if you want them to be healthier, use less olive oil. 2 tablespoons was too much for me. 1 Tablespoon would be better. :)
This is great recipie and the timings are perfect. The only thing is I think it needs a lot more spicing up. I always at 1 tbl orange juice to any ground turkey recipie to help with the taste. I also added Garlic, onion , and chili powder.
I sprayed the bottom of the baking dish with PAM cooking spray instead of using olive oil. I also seasoned the turkey with a little bit of salt, some pepper, and garlic powder as well as added in some chopped onion. They came out perfectly and I will be making these again. This is a great basic recipe that allows creativity for a few extra ingredients.
This is an excellent base for an Italian meatball recipe. Little things I do differently: use ground beef (of course that is a matter of preference); add more dry seasoning, especially salt. I add in sauted onions and garlic with seasoning. (Idea courtesy of Chef Anne Burrell). I use 2 garlic cloves and about half a small onion, but that too is a matter of preference. When they cool I put the mixture through the food processor. (at first it did not want to cut them up, but I added in some water and then it chopped them off. I strained the water off and used just the solids in the meat mixture - much easier than it sounds). I also add in some grated parmesan or other hard dry cheese to the meat mixture. Last, after I am done mixing, I test by making a little meat patty and fry it. (Thanks again to Chef Burrell for that idea too!) If it tastes good, the seasoning is right. If it needs more of anything (usually salt), then I add more and test it again. Then I form all the meatballs and put them in the oven. I LOVE that these meatballs only need baking and you don't have to fry them all and then bake them.
Ive made this recipe time and time again except I use a pound of ground beef and a pound of italian sausage. I crush ritz crackers until there bread crumb consistency.Sometimes I stuff them with a cube of cheese. My 3 year old will eat them all day if I let her. Huge hit in our home!!
DELICIOUS!!! These are amazing. I used the suggestions and made a few changes: 1.5 lbs turkey, 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs, 1.5 eggs, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp basil, 1 TBSP minced dry onion, a sprinkle of garlic powder, and salt. They are super moist yet hold their shape very well. Will def. make again and again!
This was great!! I'd never tried ground turkey before so I searched for just the right recipe for a busy family with three children ages five and under (that'd be us!). I didn't have any Italian bread crumbs so I took some leftover Stove Top stuffing crumbs and put them thru the food chopper to make finer crumbs....I added about 1/3 cup to the turkey, with one egg beaten, a dash of oregano, and a couple shakes of garlic powder. Other than that I followed the directions exactly as posted. They came out GREAT and my kids gobbled them up (haha, no pun intended)....I will definitely make these again. Even my husband loved'em. Giving four stars only b/c I modified the recipe a bit...and couldn't add Parmesan cheese as others did, only b/c we have milk sensitivities in our family. Anyway thanks for a great recipe!
Five stars for a blissfully simple basic recipe! I was blown away at how easy, quick and tasty these are! I'm sure it would be fantastic as it is. However, the 5 stars are based on using plain bread crumbs with some garlic powder, oregano, and parsley to taste. I figured it would be pretty similar. Instead of flipping 5 min toward the end, I flipped halfway through. They came out juicy and flavourful, with a lovely texture that had just the right amount of crispness on the outside. I will definitely make these again!
fantastic recipe! doubled the recipe (my husband and in-laws have big appetites), added garlic & onion powder, 1/3 c parmesan cheese, and baked for 25 minutes. the meatballs came out moist and juicy, i used turkey meat with 15% fat. served it with spaghetti with tomato sauce and garlic bread on the side. thank you for the recipe! this is a keeper!
Excellent! I cook these in the pot of sauce for two hours, makes them extra juicy and no added fat. I added two tablespoons of Italian seasoning and four chopped garlic cloves, I need a lot of flavor :)
This is a keeper for me! I was so tired of browning meatballs in a skillet and having a greasy mess to clean up. I used ground beef for this and it turned out great! Very little time required in preparation and easy clean up...and they tasted great too!
I made the following changes based on past reviews(these changes are the only reason I gave it 4 stars instead of five.): I cooked them ten minutes per side and they were not dry at all. I added onion, garlic powder, salt and pepper. These were a huge hit and super easy. My beef loving husband loved them even though they were turkey meat, wants me to make them again.
This is a great base recipe for meatballs. You need to add spices! I used garlic, Italian seasoning, seasoned salt, pepper and fresh grated Parmesan cheese. They were a hit with added flavor. We made 'spaghetti and meatballs' for dinner and the boyfriend and his buddy had no idea it was made with Turkey! Will make again. And I cooked my meatballs for 30 minutes...just to be sure they were fully done, I always have to be sure.
This was excellent, and my family who usually frowns upon ground turkey ate every last meatball. I doubled the recipe for my family of 6 plus a guest. I used just the egg whites, a splash of water, salt, pepper, plain bread crumbs, and I added Italian seasoning. Cooked them as the recipe states, and then added some to BBQ Sauce and others to marinara and then make meatball sandwiches with them. The meal was a huge hit, and had "must make again" comments from the kids.
I only had 16 oz. package of ground turkey, so I added 4 oz. of ground sage sausage. I always mixed in about 1/4 cup of freshly grated asiago/romano cheese in with the meat before cooking. Placed in a slower cooker on low for 3 hours with the Spaghetti with marinara sauce recipe.
I really love this recipe. I always bake my meatballs...it is less messy and I don't feel compelled to stand over the meatballs while they cook due to fear of them burning. Plus, I think that they cook more uniformly. I did use ground beef rather than turkey so I omitted the olive oil and I added 1/4 c. of milk as well as a dash of pepper, salt and worstershire. Thanks ANASTASIAJANE!
5 stars for the ease of this recipe. But nothing outstanding. A lot of the reviews are giving 5 stars, but they are adding parm. cheese and other ingredients. So really don't understand why they give 5 stars when they are changing the recipe?
Very awesome base recipe! Made about 25 of these little suckers because I rolled mine into smaller meatballs. Used turkey instead of beef (I never use beef, but if you do use turkey make sure it's NOT 99%) and turned out wonderful. My sister took the whole tupperware of my meatballs to work before I woke up. Note to self: store in the corner of the fridge behind milk so I can have lunch the next day.
This is a great starter recipe to customize to your taste buds preferences. I recommend adding a little salt, garlic powder or onion powder since it, whichever you like. Also, I like the roll out method where you roll the mix out flat into a square shape, let it harden in the fridge for about a half hour and then cut into cubes. This makes shaping them into balls so much easier.
These go together very fast, and they taste good. The turkey brings a much different texture, which was a nice change, however not a total replacement for traditional meatballs (in my family, at least). I've made them several times, and my family enjoys them. I now add garlic, and other seasonings to suit my family's tastes, but just as written, they are moist, and my go-to quick meatball recipe.
Delicious! I give them five stars with added parmesan, garlic powder, onion powder, and ground oregano. I had the mix ready before the oven preheated! I love the idea of using the ice cream scoop. You get uiform meatballs without getting your hands messy. Clean-up was a breeze. I highly recommend these! Thanks for the recipe!
This was so easy. I left out the olive oil. I added italian seasoning to my plain breadcrumbs and added parsley, parm cheese, and red pepper flakes to the meatballs. After baking, I threw it in a crockpot with a jar of spaghetti sauce. YUM!
First of all, it's kind of annoying when someone reviews a recipe and states that it's "delicious" when they mention in their review that they added this or that. That being said, this recipe "AS IS", is o.k., too bland for my tastes. I added basil, oregano, parmesan cheese, and water for a more flavorful recipe.
This has the potential of 5 stars!! I added 1/2 tsp. sage, 2 Tbsp. of grated parmesan, pinch of onion and garlic powder like the other reviewers noted, but no water - it didn't need it.....it was almost perfect. I think I'll try 1/4 tsp of onion and garlic powder next time....it needed more of a kick. It was done perfectly at 20 mins.
I made this recipe today with ground beef instead of turkey and they came out delicious. They were moist and had a subtle flavor that went well with my pasta dish. I will be making these for my family again soon!
Like so many others, I "doctored" this up....but it's still a great basic meatball recipe. I like that it's so fast and can be oven baked while the pasta cooks and sauce warms (okay, so I didn't make that from scratch today!). Makes a quick meal that way.
I made a couple of changes and they (still) came out great! I used a pound of ground sirloin and kept the other ingredients, but then also added a little garlic powder, basil, oregano, salt, pepper, and minced dried onions. I formed them by hand and they came out moist and flavorful! These are very close to how my mom used to make meatballs - thanks for the help and great recipe!
This is a great recipe! It's simple but I use it as the base to making my meatballs. I can dress them up anyway I want from this starting point. To give it a kick, I sometime ground up a hot pepper and a few garlic cloves to add to the mix and throw in some curry powder. OR for a version that goes great with pasta, I add some sage, fresh parsley, garlic powder, onion powder and a dash of black pepper.
I'm rating it 5 stars for a terrific base recipe. We used this recipe for some very hearty, flavorful meatball subs! I added the following: onion powder, 3 cloves of garlic, sage, oregano, salt. Made 36 mini-meatballs, baked for 20 minutes, broiled for 5 minutes. I then made some homemade marinara. Then just pile the meatballs into a french roll, top with marinara, and some mozzarella. Put underneath the broiler for 4 minutes. The entire family loved it. This is the best part - we spent about $3.50 to make 6 big meatball subs that were so much better than a restaurant's.
These were really easy to make, especially for someone who's never made meatballs before! I really wanted to give this all five stars, but you definitely need seasoning. I used bread crumbs, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and Parmesan cheese. I also mixed a table spoon of oil in with the mixture, helped it stay moist.
Delicious! Sounded bland so I added a few dashes of garlic powder, onion powder, parm cheese & garlic garlic from Tastefully Simple. Also made the meatballs larger than an ice cream scoop so they needed to cook about 45 minutes instead of 20. SUPER quick & easy...really moist & tasty. Thank u!
These were so easy to make, and most importantly, they are delicious! These were a hit with the family. I will be making these again soon. I served them with spaghetti, but I think these would be perfect in meatball subs!
very, very, good! I added Parmesan cheese, oregano, salt/pepper, a little bit of water, and some onion, and these turned out fabulous. My family had been nervous about the ground turkey, but they loved it. Thanks for a great recipe!
These are the only meatballs I make! I've made these countless times in the past few months. I took previous reviewers' advice and I always add a couple of shakes of garlic powder & grated Parmesan cheese into the mixture. Sometimes I also throw in a pinch of salt & ground pepper if I remember. While I'm mixing them, if I find it to be too "meaty" I throw in more cheese, breadcrumbs & garlic powder. The rest of the cooking steps I follow exactly and they come out great every time. These also freeze nicely & are great to have on hand when throwing together a quick spaghetti supper.
I doubled the recipe and froze half. My husband took left overs for lunch and the ladies at work wanted the recipe. First meal ate in our spaghetti, 2nd meal did open face meatball sandwiches with homemade spaghetti sauce. My girls ate without complaint! Will be making and freezing these again!
This is my go to recipe! I increase the bread crumbs by a half cup, I add 2 TBS of minced garlic, I add 2 TBS of Italian Seasoning and sometimes a few leaves of fresh chopped mint. SO GOOD and SO VERSATILE
I agree that these are very easy to make. I lined the pan with foil for easy clean up. I used a pork and ground beef mix instead of turkey and added some fennel seeds and italian spices. They came out crispy on the outside and tender inside. Good!
I love this meatball recipe. I have made it several times and used it with pasta and also for meatball sub sandwiches. I tend to add chopped onion into the mix of my meatballs, and they always turn out great.
I LOVED these meatballs! I added a little more bread crumbs and a little cheese. This is how I always imagine meatballs should taste when I order at a resturant and I am usually dissapointed, Loved these!
These just came out of the oven and they are delicious! But I'm only giving them 4 stars because I made so many changes to the recipe. I added 2 tbsp parmesan cheese, 1/4 tsp sage, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp onion powder and salt and pepper to taste. I can't wait to see how they reheat later with some marinara and whole wheat spaghetti.
I just made this tonight and it was DELICIOUS! It was my first time ever making meatballs. I used 99% fat free Jenny O ground turkey instead of the 7% fat ground turkey. I'm not sure why someone would think 7% fat is required. I always opt to pay a little more for the healthier version of everything. I always read quite a few reviews for a recipe before I attempt to make it so I can take not of any suggestions or changes. I added italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, a sprinkle of pepper, no added salt because there's already enough in the turkey, and 1/4 cup water. The tip on adding that little bit of water was very helpful. The meatballs came out very flavorful and extremely moist! Everything these days from ready-prepared foods (frozen dinners, canned foods), to restaurants and fast food, is overloaded with salt and people seem to be ignorant to their intake of salt more than fat and cholesterol. All 3 are important to watch. I always keep recipes as healthy as possible by reducing oils, butter, salt, etc and the recipe still results in good food. I almost never eat beef and I don't eat pork. I only eat chicken and turkey so this was not a big change for me. I loved this recipe and will be adding it to my 'recipe book'.
As written 3 stars but with these changes 5 stars. First, I added dash of onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper. Then with olive oil, I pan fried the meatballs on all sides until brown. Then I added the meatballs to my spaghetti sauce and simmered for 15 minutes. This was so good!
This recipe is a great starting point for whatever you want to do! I had some Italian-spiced ground turkey that I used, so I just put some salt and pepper and onion salt in, plus parmesan cheese. It was fantastic! This recipe can easily be adapted for all kinds of meatballs too!
These are super-easy! I seasoned with minced onion, garlic powder, oregano and parsley, and used panko whole wheat bread crumbs. I will season a bit more next time, but the overall result was very good.
these were so good! i'm trying to be healthy, so made my own breadcrumbs out of whole wheat bread, oregano, basil, garlic powder, chopped onion, and a pinch of parmesan cheese. the meatballs were moist and delicious! One of my favorites now.
As written, these would be very bland. I substituted Johnsonville mild Italian ground sausage instead of the turkey and they are phenomenal. If I was to make these with ground turkey, I would definitely add some salt, pepper, and at least a little garlic and oregano.
Excellent base recipe! I followed others and added parmesan cheese, onion powder, and garlic powder. Often ground turkey has a distinct turkey flavor, but these just taste like great meatballs! I simmered with a jar of pasta sauce after baking.
Wow, I really loved these!! I didn't think they'd be that exciting but they were great. I added about 1-2 TBS. of water to the mix. I'm squeamish, so I didn't like mixing it with my hands but you don't have to do it very long at all- just get everything incorportated. Then I used my cookie scoop to form the meatballs. I had to use a 9x13 and a 8x8 pan. When I turned them over, I salted them lightly. They were done in the time stated (used my meat thermometer). We had these with Chunky Marinara sauce, from this site, and whole wheat angel hair and steamed broccoli. The whole family loved them. I'll be making these again, I'm sure.
Really good meatballs, and healthier than most. Quick and easy. I followed the recipe for the most part. Only changes were adding some seasoning- oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, parmesan. Make a nice difference!
Hands down the best meatball recipe out there! It is quick and easy. We typically add extra onion and use turkey meat, instead of beef. JennieO has a good ground turkey with Italian seasonings. We've been using this recipe since I became a user of the site, back in 2007. And I believe the very 1st recipe I ever used off the site, hands down this is a keeper and will continue to be in our family.
Awesome!!! SOOO Easy... I made 8 big Meatballs. Heres what i added: 1/4 Cup Parm Cheese, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, and Basil. I only used 16oz, hence the extra Cheese. It Was delicious, just like a restaurant near me.
