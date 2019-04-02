Fast and Friendly Meatballs

I just made this tonight and it was DELICIOUS! It was my first time ever making meatballs. I used 99% fat free Jenny O ground turkey instead of the 7% fat ground turkey. I'm not sure why someone would think 7% fat is required. I always opt to pay a little more for the healthier version of everything. I always read quite a few reviews for a recipe before I attempt to make it so I can take not of any suggestions or changes. I added italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, a sprinkle of pepper, no added salt because there's already enough in the turkey, and 1/4 cup water. The tip on adding that little bit of water was very helpful. The meatballs came out very flavorful and extremely moist! Everything these days from ready-prepared foods (frozen dinners, canned foods), to restaurants and fast food, is overloaded with salt and people seem to be ignorant to their intake of salt more than fat and cholesterol. All 3 are important to watch. I always keep recipes as healthy as possible by reducing oils, butter, salt, etc and the recipe still results in good food. I almost never eat beef and I don't eat pork. I only eat chicken and turkey so this was not a big change for me. I loved this recipe and will be adding it to my 'recipe book'.