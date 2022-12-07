Air Fryer Pizza

We all enjoy having pizza "our way"—that's the magic of making personal pan pizzas, and this recipe makes two of them. These air fried pizzas are so very easy to make and customize, and the sky's the limit on the choices for toppings.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on December 7, 2022
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
8 mins
Total Time:
23 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 personal pizzas
Ingredients

  • olive oil cooking spray

  • 1 (13.8 ounce) package refrigerated pizza dough (such as Pillsbury®)

  • 6 tablespoons pizza sauce, divided

  • 10 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

  • 14 slices pepperoni, divided

  • ½ cup onion slices, divided (Optional)

  • sprinkle of dried basil and red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the air fryer for 5 minutes at 380 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray the air fryer basket with olive oil spray or line with a parchment liner to avoid sticking.

  2. Remove crust from the can, and cut in half. Shape each piece of dough into a circle and crimping up the edges to form a crust. Make sure it'll fit in your air fryer basket. Carefully transfer one pizza crust to the air fryer basket and spray lightly with olive oil spray. Prick the dough with a fork and precook for 3 minutes.

  3. Spread 3 tablespoons pizza sauce onto the crust in the air fryer basket and sprinkle with 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese. Top with 7 pepperoni slices and half of the onion slices. Sprinkle with basil and red pepper flakes, if using.

  4. Cook until crust is golden brown and crispy and the cheese has melted, 7 to 9 minutes. Keep in mind that cooking times may vary depending on the brand and size of your air fryer, so check frequently to be sure nothing overcooks or burns. Repeat procedure with the second pizza crust. Serve hot.

Cook's Notes:

The easiest way to assemble the pizza is in the air fryer. It's easier to handle and ensures it'll cook through at the same time as the toppings.

I like to give the top of the pizza a little extra sprinkle of mozzarella cheese which when melted, will help anchor the toppings and keep them from flying all over the place.

If you want to keep the first pizza warm while cooking the second one, place it in the oven at the lowest temperature available. To reheat leftovers in the air fryer, set the temperature at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C), and cook for about 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

966 Calories
36g Fat
101g Carbs
55g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 966
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 36g 46%
Saturated Fat 16g 82%
Cholesterol 105mg 35%
Sodium 2660mg 116%
Total Carbohydrate 101g 37%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Protein 55g
Potassium 158mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

