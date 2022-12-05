Recipes Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Salad Dressing Recipes Mandarin Orange Ginger Dressing Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This fruity, citrusy homemade dressing will wake up your tastebuds. It's a little sweet and a little spicy, and the ginger contributes a layer of flavor on its own. Delicious on a simple green salad, an Oriental Chicken Salad, any Asian-inspired salad, or even coleslaw. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on December 5, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup avocado oil 2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar 1 tablespoon freshly-squeezed mandarin orange juice 1 ½ teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger 1 teaspoon mandarin orange zest 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon maple syrup ½ teaspoon black sesame seeds ¼ teaspoon sea salt ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Directions Combine avocado oil, rice vinegar, mandarin orange juice, ginger root, mandarin orange zest, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, black sesame seeds, salt, and pepper in a small glass jar with a tightly secured lid. Shake until dressing starts to emulsify, about 20 seconds. Taste, and adjust seasonings, if necessary to suit your taste. Store in the refrigerator. Cook's Note: Feel free to use ginger paste in the tube like Gourmet Garden instead of grated ginger root. Also, if you don't have avocado oil, grapeseed oil, light olive oil, or canola oil are good substitutions. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 137 Calories 14g Fat 4g Carbs 0g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 137 % Daily Value * Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 8% Sodium 290mg 13% Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 0g Potassium 18mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Mandarin Orange Ginger Dressing