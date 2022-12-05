Mandarin Orange Ginger Dressing

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This fruity, citrusy homemade dressing will wake up your tastebuds. It's a little sweet and a little spicy, and the ginger contributes a layer of flavor on its own. Delicious on a simple green salad, an Oriental Chicken Salad, any Asian-inspired salad, or even coleslaw.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on December 5, 2022
1669928464Mandarin20Orange20Ginger20Dressing.jpeg
Prep Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup avocado oil

  • 2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

  • 1 tablespoon freshly-squeezed mandarin orange juice

  • 1 ½ teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

  • 1 teaspoon mandarin orange zest

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup

  • ½ teaspoon black sesame seeds

  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt

  • teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Combine avocado oil, rice vinegar, mandarin orange juice, ginger root, mandarin orange zest, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, black sesame seeds, salt, and pepper in a small glass jar with a tightly secured lid.

  2. Shake until dressing starts to emulsify, about 20 seconds. Taste, and adjust seasonings, if necessary to suit your taste. Store in the refrigerator.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use ginger paste in the tube like Gourmet Garden instead of grated ginger root. Also, if you don't have avocado oil, grapeseed oil, light olive oil, or canola oil are good substitutions.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

137 Calories
14g Fat
4g Carbs
0g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 137
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 2g 8%
Sodium 290mg 13%
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Protein 0g
Potassium 18mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Asian Ginger Dressing
Asian Ginger Dressing
484 Ratings
Creamy Soy-Ginger Dressing
40 Ratings
a small glass bottle of orange-colored dressing with a salad bowl in the background
Carrot Ginger Dressing and Dip
4 Ratings
Refreshing Lemon-Ginger Dressing
14 Ratings
Jesse's Ginger Salad Dressing
73 Ratings
Keto Dressing
7 Ratings
Poppyseed Dressing
191 Ratings
Hot Bacon Dressing
252 Ratings
Guacamole Salad Dressing
6 Ratings
Red Salad Dressing
7 Ratings
close up view of Mandarin Orange Watergate Salad in a metal bowl
Mandarin Orange Watergate Salad
14 Ratings
Wasabi Salad Dressing
2 Ratings
Soy-Sesame Dressing
26 Ratings
Grandma's Salad Dressing
112 Ratings
Spinach Salad Dressing
15 Ratings
Asian-Inspired Ginger Dressing
2 Ratings