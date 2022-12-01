Easy Pan-Fried Cube Steaks

This is a simple recipe on on how to pan fry cube steaks. You'll want to serve it with a gravy or sauce of your choosing. Pair it with mashed potatoes and you'll have a stick to your ribs Southern cooked meal.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on December 1, 2022
Pan-Fried Cube Steaks
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
7 mins
Total Time:
12 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

  • 1 medium egg, beaten

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour

  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt

  • 1 teaspoon grill seasoning (such as Montreal Steak Seasoning®)

  • 2 (6 ounce) fillets bottom round cube steaks

  • 12 cups vegetable oil

Directions

  1. Place beaten egg in a dish. Place flour in a separate dish. Add seasoned salt and Montreal steak seasoning to the flour and stir to combine.

  2. Dredge each cube steak first in the beaten egg and then coat in the seasoned flour. Set aside on a plate while the oil heats.

  3. Heat oil to a bubble in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add steaks and cook for 5 minutes. Using tongs, flip steaks over, and cook until brown, about 2 minutes more. Drain on a paper towel lined plate.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

574 Calories
33g Fat
25g Carbs
43g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 574
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 33g 42%
Saturated Fat 9g 46%
Cholesterol 197mg 66%
Sodium 1038mg 45%
Total Carbohydrate 25g 9%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 43g
Potassium 690mg 15%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

