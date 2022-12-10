Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake

This dump cake recipe takes advantage of not one, but three store-bought items for an easy homemade dessert. Canned cinnamon rolls are topped with ready-made cream cheese frosting and a box of cinnamon swirl coffee cake mix tops it off all in one 9- by 13-inch pan. Make sure to cover every bit of the cake mix is covered with butter—this provides the moisture it needs to cook properly.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 10, 2022
Prep Time:
15 mins
Bake Time:
40 mins
Cool Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

  • cooking spray

  • 2 (17.5 ounce) cans deluxe cinnamon rolls (5-count), cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces, icing reserved

  • 1 (16 ounce) container canned cream cheese frosting

  • ½ cup chopped toasted pecans

  • 1 (21.5 ounce) package cinnamon swirl coffee cake mix

  • ¾ cup salted butter

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9- by 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray and line the bottom and sides with parchment paper.

  2. Arrange chopped cinnamon rolls in an even layer in the prepared baking dish.

  3. Remove and discard foil lining from frosting; microwave frosting on HIGH until slightly warm, 5 to 15 seconds. Stir to loosen and spread evenly over the cinnamon roll layer. Sprinkle evenly with pecans.

  4. Sprinkle cake mix evenly over the cinnamon roll mixture, and arrange butter slices evenly on top of the cake mix. Sprinkle the cinnamon streusel portion of cake mix evenly over the butter.

  5. Bake until puffed, golden, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes. Drizzle with the reserved icing from the cinnamon roll cans, if desired, and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

799 Calories
40g Fat
105g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 799
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 40g 52%
Saturated Fat 15g 77%
Cholesterol 31mg 10%
Sodium 998mg 43%
Total Carbohydrate 105g 38%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 6g
Potassium 83mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

