Cheeseburger Wellington Be the first to rate & review! A budget-friendly version of Beef Wellington with a bacon cheeseburger twist that will impress your guests. By Chef John Published on December 2, 2022 Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Chill Time: 40 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 45 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 ounces frozen puff pastry 1 slice bacon, cut in half 8 ounces ground beef salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste cayenne pepper to taste ½ ounce sharp Cheddar cheese 1 large egg Directions Place bacon in a large cold skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels. Drain bacon fat and wipe the pan, but do not clean completely. Shape ground beef into a patty that is about 1 inch thick by 4 1/4 inches in diameter. Season well with salt, pepper, and cayenne. Sear seasoned burger on high in the skillet for 2 minutes per side. Move the burger to a plate and transfer into a refrigerator to cool. Remove a sheet of puff pastry from the freezer (I used 1/2 package of Dufour Puff Pastry). Roll the pastry to 1/8 inch thick. Cut out a 5 1/4 to 5 1/2 inch round circle of dough for the bottom. Cut out a 7 1/4 to 7 1/2-inch round circle of dough for the top. Place the dough on a sheet pan, and put in the freezer until firm. Cut a small hole into the middle of the top piece (to function as a vent), and lightly score the surface of the pastry with the tip of a knife, but do not cut all the way through. Place the top piece in the fridge to keep cold. Take the bottom pastry on the pan from the freezer and top with burger, bacon, and cheese. Beat egg with 1 teaspoon water in a small bowl and brush the edges with the egg wash. Place the top pastry piece over the fillings. As dough warms and softens, press the top edges into the bottom piece edges and seal tightly. The bottom edge of dough can be rolled up and over top of the pastry to finish the seal. Place in the fridge until well chilled, about 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Crimp the edge of the pastry with a fork, and egg wash the top surface. Bake in the preheated oven until nicely browned, 20 to 22 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and allow to sit for about 5 minutes before serving. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 935 Calories 72g Fat 39g Carbs 31g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 935 % Daily Value * Total Fat 72g 93% Saturated Fat 24g 122% Cholesterol 204mg 68% Sodium 460mg 20% Total Carbohydrate 39g 14% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Protein 31g Potassium 374mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.