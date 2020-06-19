Great Green Salad

Yummy green feta salad, great for summer evenings! Add as many fruits and vegetables as you wish - I usually add pears or tangerines depending on the season.

By JESSPOOH

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, white wine vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper, sugar, parsley, lemon juice and garlic. Add the avocado, and stir to coat with the dressing.

  • Just before serving, add the salad greens, and toss to coat with dressing. Sprinkle sliced almonds and feta cheese over the top.

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 30g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 561.7mg. Full Nutrition
