Great Green Salad

This is really a beautiful salad, with lots of contrasts in flavor and texture. The dressing alone is worth giving this salad a shot! Just an awesome, classic vinaigrette, although I did alter the oil to vinegar ratio to 3:1 to suit my tastes. I also omitted the sugar for the same reason. At the submitter's suggestion I threw in a couple of extras - celery for texture and crunch, and kalamata olives for a punch of flavor and contrasting color. The feta and sliced almonds were definitely the crowning touch. A thought on the garlic - you've gotta be a garlic lover on this one, and insist that your hubs or significant other eats this as well - it is potent, but delicious! Not wanting to bite into chunks of garlic, I chose to mince it very finely rather than chop it as the recipe directs. I used butter lettuce rather than the mixed greens which made this a very "sturdy" salad for lack of a better way of describing it, tho' I'm sure the submitter would agree any lettuce or salad greens would be perfectly suitable. I felt good serving as well as eating this salad - not only is it pretty and delicious, but it's so heart healthy! Eating this you felt like you were really doing something good for yourself (as well as your tastebuds!) This, along with crab cakes, made for a light but satisfying meal.

