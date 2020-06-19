Great Green Salad
Yummy green feta salad, great for summer evenings! Add as many fruits and vegetables as you wish - I usually add pears or tangerines depending on the season.
This is really a beautiful salad, with lots of contrasts in flavor and texture. The dressing alone is worth giving this salad a shot! Just an awesome, classic vinaigrette, although I did alter the oil to vinegar ratio to 3:1 to suit my tastes. I also omitted the sugar for the same reason. At the submitter's suggestion I threw in a couple of extras - celery for texture and crunch, and kalamata olives for a punch of flavor and contrasting color. The feta and sliced almonds were definitely the crowning touch. A thought on the garlic - you've gotta be a garlic lover on this one, and insist that your hubs or significant other eats this as well - it is potent, but delicious! Not wanting to bite into chunks of garlic, I chose to mince it very finely rather than chop it as the recipe directs. I used butter lettuce rather than the mixed greens which made this a very "sturdy" salad for lack of a better way of describing it, tho' I'm sure the submitter would agree any lettuce or salad greens would be perfectly suitable. I felt good serving as well as eating this salad - not only is it pretty and delicious, but it's so heart healthy! Eating this you felt like you were really doing something good for yourself (as well as your tastebuds!) This, along with crab cakes, made for a light but satisfying meal.Read More
I thought this recipe was just fair. My son loves salads and he and I both agree the dressing was a bit on the bitter side. Dressing wasnt any better than one you could buy in the store.Read More
i have made this many times and it is thoroughly delicious. i don't change a thing it is perfect as is. don't worry if you don't have almonds, avocado or feta, it is yummy just plain on salad greens. but all together is outstanding.
I have made this recipe several times for company and am always asked for the recipe. I tried it with half spinach, half lettuce, and dried cranberries most recently and it was great. Walnuts also work nicely if you don't have almonds.
The first time I made this salad, my husband said, "This is by far the best salad I have ever had." And I'm going to make it all the time now! And it's easy once you get all the ingredients out and measured.
The dressing is delicious! Add a little at a time for best taste, then more on the side if desired. Highly suggest adding pears when in season.
We had this salad with ham and it went perfect together! Everyone loved it. I did add a touch of honey to cut the bite of the mustard but not enough to taste. Very easy and very good.
Fabulous - all my favorite ingredients! I followed the recipe as written. I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks!
This salad was light and refreshing. The only thing I changed was the cheese. I used shredded parmesan. It gave it a "Ceasar" feel.
What a delicious, tangy, garlicky dressing! It was pretty strong combined with the feta, though--next time I'll reduce it. I added zucchini and used chopped hazelnuts (forgot to buy almonds). Next time, I'll add black olives and red bell pepper.
I loved the dressing for this salad. I used walnuts instead of almonds and it was a big hit with my friends! I will definitely make this again.
I ommitted the avacado (didn't have any) and the almonds (personal preference), so I wasn't sure if it might be too plain because of that...but it was still fantastic! That dressing is great, and I'm not usually a huge feta cheese fan, but it went really well. Thanks for the recipe. EDIT: I'm editing my review because I've now made this several times I enjoyed it so much. I tried making the dressing ahead of time and keeping it in the fridge and it really didn't keep very well at all! A word to the wise: Awesome dressing for this salad, but it's definitely best served immidiately.
This was really good. I didn't have a ripe avocado on hand so I substituted red onion. My husband just thought it was ok, but my parents who were in town visiting, loved it.
Loved it! I love avocados and they are so good for you. I used a baby spring mix and toasted the almonds. The only change I would make is to reduce the salt in the dressing.
Made this tonight to go with my soup party and it was brilliant. Only thing I added was two clementines and it made it very colorful and yummy. Thanks Jesspooh for a great recipe. The dressing will go on many salads.
Very good, but it is quite strong tasting. I liked it but I enjoy sharp, tangy flavors. The rest of my family didn't like it so much.
Just DELICIOUS. I, too added red pears that I sliced w/the peel on. This salad was so delicious. I even tossed the dressing a little too early (I don't recommend) and it wilted the greens too much, but it was STILL delicious.
Delicious, kid friendly if you reduce the garlic. Made the recipe using all the ingredients, although pulled out some of the dressing before adding the avacado and lettuce as it looked like a lot of dressing. Ended up not using 1/4 cup of the dressing, but saved it for another salad. Used two small cloves of garlic in a press and it was very garlicky. Next time will just use one clove. Kids, aged 13, 11, and 8 enjoyed it, albeit the garlic. Had it alongside BLT's for a quick dinner and would definitely make it again.
The dressing really makes this salad. Light and flavorful! I added several extra veggies, left out the avocado and forgot to add the almonds. Can't wait to try this when all the veggies in my garden come in!
This is absolutely delicious. I made it for a party and it was a huge hit--it was gone in five minutes and I received many compliments for it.
I took this salad to a luncheon today and it was a real hit. Loved it as it was so easy & so tastey . I did make a few changes......did not add the avacado as I wasn't sure if all the guests would like it, I used the small sweet grape tomatoes as an addition, I toasted the almonds, used parmesan instead of feta and used another 2 to 3 tbsps of EVO.
I LOVED this salad! I've made it three times in the last week. It's nice enough for company and easy enough to make for a quick weeknight side (I serve it with roasted chicken and couscous). I add cranberries every time which makes it delicious. One note: this does make A LOT of dressing so either scale down that part or add more greens to soak up the extra. Really great side.
I love this one so much that I had it 3 times with dinner in a week. :)
I have made this recipe so many times over the years and *everyone* loves it. The dressing is so good, I have actually never even made any other dressings for ages. The toasted almonds with the feta and avocado are a perfect blend of crunchy vs smooth.
There was not a drop left. I cut the lettuce up really small and chilled both the lettuce and dressing and added pear and it was great! Even my picking eater wanted more!
This was just what I was looking for. I didn't have a lemon so I used lime and it turned out great. I have already past the recipe on twice.
This was great!! I made it for a dinner party and everyone loved it.
The flavor of the dressing is awesome! Just what I have been looking for. Thanks for sharing.
This didn't appeal to me or my husband. I thought the garlic was too strong, he thought it was the mustard. I bought the avocado just for this recipe but unfortunately I won't be trying it again. **UPDATE** The leftover dressing I mixed into pasta the next day and it tasted better than in the greens.
Very very good dressing. My guests have asked for the recipe and I forwarded it on many times. Very crisp taste.
we love this salad!
This is an awesome salad! I used butter lettuce, added diced celery & a diced pear based on the ratings. Toasted the almonds to enhance their flavor. Everyone loved it.
The only thing I will do differently is omit the salt and maybe not use as much mustard. Otherwise it was a very good.
I really enjoyed this salad. Made it exactly as is, except didn't add the almonds. I really love butter lettuce with avacado's so that would certainly be my lettuce preference for this salad. I thought the dressing was perfect and even my 5 year old enjoyed it.
Was not impressed at all. Was pretty bland for me.
A nice twist on a green salad... I liked the dressing. I used pears for some added texture. Yum.
I made this salad for a party last night and it got rave reviews! I would scoop the avocado out of the dressing and add it to the salad. Then toss to see how much dressing you should add. You don't need to add it all. I also added grape tomatoes which added some nice color.
When I eat this at lunch in the teacher's room I am the envy of all the other teachers and they all want the recipe!!
This salad was fantastic. Even my hubby liked it (which is exceedingly rare for a salad). I doubled the avocado and the feta because we love them.
excellent salad, the almonds give a nice crunch and pairs well with the avocado. The dressing is delicious, and you really can add lots of stuff to this salad if you wish, or enjoy it just as written. I didn't have mixed salad green so I used romaine, but other than that I followed the recipe. This is great for lunch. Thanks for sharing!
The dressing in this recipe is delicious. I've tried it with butter lettuce, spinach, romaine and it's great on all.
Very good make again!
i used sherry wine vinegar (all i had), skipped the dijon and garlic. pretty good... definitely wet though.
The recipe doesn't look like much, but it is a delicious salad! I didn't have white wine vinegar so I ended up adding about two tablespoons of lemon juice and I left out the sugar. The garlic and dijon give it a bit of a kick. Also took the advice of another cook and added diced pear - a nice touch of sweetness. It's a new favorite!
I made this salad as a main course by adding chicken. I realized a little too late that I was out of white wine vinegar, so I just used white wine instead (hehe) and added a little extra salt to make up for it. After cooking the chicken, I tossed it and the feta cheese in with the dressing and let it sit in the fridge for a few hours. When we were ready to eat, I added the lettuce, avocado and almonds and tossed until well coated. The dressing acted as a marinade for the chicken - making it taste sooo good! Highly recommend!
Searching for recipes that used both avocados and feta, I came across this salad. Instead of almonds, I used toasted walnuts -- quite good. Next time I'll add the suggested pears. Thanks.
I made this on for Christmas lunch. It was sensational! I did add handful of Spanish olives. The dressing was very tasty. I rated this salad 5 stars - easy, delicious, and everyone loved it.
Excellent salad! The dressing was perfect. I added some grape tomatoes and kalamata olives because I love them in salad.
Simple, but oh soooo good! One of the best salads I've had from this website in a while (and belive me I've tried quite a few). We had this salad with Ham and potato soup (recipe also found in this web site)for a delicious dinner enjoyed by kids and adults. Thanks Jess for sharing your recipe with us :)
Good, I would add less vinegar next time a little too tangy for my taste.
This salad dressing is delicious! I just made it for dinner with my boyfriend and his brother, they couldn't stop talking about it. Easy to make, had all of the ingredients on hand except feta. I just added some cherry tomatoes and left out the almonds.
Perfect dressing recipe, i plan to pass this easy recipe on to everyone i know. I could see how other say it's garlicy but for those who love garlic nothing could top a salad better! Enjoy!!
A really lovely salad, my husband loves it so much he is always asking me to make it. I have also done it with crispy bacon bits and also tried it with prosciutto as well. Yummy!!!!!!!
This salad is really great. I absolutely love avocado so I doubled the amount and we also added tomatoes, but otherwise I followed the recipe. The dressing is very good. I made this for my family and they requested it again the next week. Very customizable and you can make the dressing ahead of time and just toss it with the veggies when you are ready to serve. Great!
Absolutely amazing! Used fresh basil instead and still worked out great!
I love the dressing on this salad and will be making it again and again. As for the toppings on the salad, I think I'd keep the avocado but omit the cheese and nuts and instead add more veggies - cucumber, carrot, peppers. The dressing is very bright and the nuts/cheese weigh it down a bit in my opinion, but it's a great base recipe - thanks!
Nice salad! I added some honey to dressing. Could try to liven up the salad with some mandarin oranges, strawberries or grapes?
This dressing is wonderful. I didn't have an avocado on hand so I omitted that, but can't wait to try it again with one!
Tangy, tasty, easy!
Great salad, i added along with mixed greens, carrot, red onion, pumpkin seeds,tomatoe, cuke,and goat cheese. Topped it with tuna and tossed it with olive oil and white vinegar. #allrecipesallstarscanada #tasteofspring
Very delicious and easy to make. Did not change a thing and everyone loved it!
We're not big salad people, but I love finding one this flavorful. Forgot the almonds, but it was still great. Served it with chicken tortilla soup. Yummy!
This salad was a huge hit! I'm so glad I doubled the recipe!
I made this over the weekend for a family get together. I had to make a few small changes based on what I had on hand. I did not have an avocado, but I wish I did - it would have been very good with it. I added cubed pears & substituted toasted pecans for the almonds. Also threw in some homemade baguette croutons. Other than that I followed the directions exactly. It got rave reviews from my family & it was all eaten quickly. Personally, I found the dressing to be a little more bitter than I like. Next time I will make sure I have avocado, & add a tiny bit more sugar to the dressing.
My mother in law made a salad almost identical to this for my kids first communion and everyone loved it! I saw this recipe, made it and it was equally as delicious as her salad. The dressing is amazing! I prefer butter lettuce with this salad. Every time I have made it I have gotten tons of compliments on it. Plus it looks pretty if you slice the avocado and lay them on top of the salad.
Perfect recipe as is!! My family loved it. Very easy to make.
I found the dressing much too strong.
This was a very wonderful salad. I added a bit of cucumber and corn which I thought went perfect!!! This recipe will definitely be a keeper.
I added a lot to the salad itself but the dressing is completely delicious exactly the way it is. I love it!
love this, my hubby ask for it all the time.
Fantastic recipe as written - although I did add sunflower seeds in addition to the almonds. However, next time I would suggest serving the avocado/dressing separately from the salad as the leftovers tend to be mushily inedible.
Absolutely delicious! This is one of my favorite salads from this site. The only change I made was 1 tsp of Dijon instead of 1 Tbsp, just a preference.
I took this to a family gathering and everyone loved it! I used red leaf butter lettuce and french sheep goat cheese. Definitely a keeper!
The dressing is really good,I loved the flavor.
I cut back the garlic and put it through a press. Made the dressing otherwise as written. Put it in a jar and shook it to mix, added a little to the avocado so it didn't get mushy, then added the avocado to the greens after I'd tossed them. Only use as much dressing as you need, it makes way too much and your salad will be soggy. Delicious.
Loved this dressing recipe! I made it exactly and just served it with a plain green salad and it was fabulous! Wouldn't change a thing. My Italian husband said this dressing was better than his Mama's!
Very tasty but dressing was almost overpowering. I used more than 4 cups of greens and added some leftover black olives. I think a crisper type of greens would be better than spring mix. Will make again with less dressing and crunchy romaine.
Excellent combination of flavors in this salad and dressing! My family loved it. I used champagne vinegar and toasted slivered almonds because that is what I had in the pantry. Also used only 2 tablespoons of olive oil, omitted the sugar and increased lemon juice to 1 tablespoon. Used romaine lettuce. Highly recommend this delicious salad to serve to your family or company. It was that good!!
I received compliments from all my guests.
Great dressing, great components. But not altogether. I feel the Dijon mustard is the deal breaker . Really overpowers the lovely avocado, almonds,feta.but I was really attracted to the idea of the avocado in the dressing with all the greens. I will develop a tequila lime vinaigrette for this,sweet with a little tang, maybe eliminate the feta. Still working on it.
Served to guests and everyone loved fresh, clean taste. I used a lemon just picked from tree in backyard for the juice and maybe that is what made it so good? Whatever, this recipe is a keeper. There is way more dressing than you will need for the salad however. Don't pour it all on or it will be drenched in dressing.
Made this last night to share with friends - it was wonderful and very simply to put together. I added craisins and pears and served room temperature - can't wait to make it again.
It was awesome. Be sure to double it!
The salad dressing was super pungent. The avocado helped, but it was just too strong for me. Next time I'll add more vegetable oil and less mustard.
Made this exactly as directed and it was a huge hit!
Very Good. Lynn loved it.
My husband did not care for this salad. I served it to company and the rest of us ate it. No requests for the recipe. Did not mix in the greens til serving but it was not anything special.
I've been making this salad with carrots, apples or grapes & whatever other veggies I feel like throwing in since the first time I had it over 3 years ago. I make the dressing without the avocado & keep it on the counter ALL THE TIME! I don't use any other dressing except when Im dieting & useing only balsamic vinegar. Everyone who gets salad at my house gets this dressing and loves it.
This was a great base to a solid salad. I can see how adding 'this or that' can work well for it. The dressing had just enough bite to not be overpowered or overpowering.
We ate it. Not a favorite. Won't make again.
Super easy and delicious! I added chopped chicken breast for a heartier lunch. Yum!
I could eat a whole bowl to myself!!!
add celery and dried cranberries
Made this for my family. We liked it well enough to make again. However, we thought 4 T of oil was a bit too much. Will cut down to half. Otherwise, the salad was delicious!
This recipe was absolutely delicious. Didn't have white wine vinegar, Dijon, almonds, or feta so I substituted cider vinegar and spicy brown mustard, added red onion to the dressing, left out the sugar, and added more cider vinegar because I like it tart and it was exquisite. To the lettuce I added shredded carrots and thinly sliced celery and next time I'm hoping to have feta and almonds to add to the salad.
It's one of my favourites! I don't change anything
This has become a family favorite. I used champagne white vinegar, no other changes, and I sometimes add extra avocado. Great recipe!
Great flavor!
Nothing special. I added dried cherries to it and some toasted walnuts and black sesame seeds, since it just seemed too plain. Both of us were not too crazy about the dressing. It was WAY too tart and that was after I added a little sugar and it had too much dijon mustard although my husband didn't notice that much. The dressing definitely needs improving. This salad was just ok there are much better ones out there.