Lemon Chicken Romano Recipe by lutzflcat Published on January 12, 2023 Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 12 mins Total Time: 27 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 chicken cutlets, about 1/2-inch thick salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste ¼ cup all-purpose flour 2 large eggs 2 tablespoons water ¾ cup Italian-style panko bread crumbs ⅓ cup grated Romano cheese 2 teaspoons lemon zest ½ teaspoon dried oregano ½ teaspoon garlic powder salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste ¼ cup olive oil 1 tablespoon unsalted butter ¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley 4 large lemon wedges Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly season each side of the chicken with salt and pepper. Add flour to a shallow dish. Whisk eggs and water together in a second dish. Combine panko bread crumbs, Romano cheese, lemon zest, oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a third shallow dish.. Pat chicken dry with paper towels, then dredge each chicken cutlet in the flour, shaking off excess. Dip cutlets into the egg was, allowing excess to drip off, and, finally, dredge in the bread crumbs, pressing down on each side so breading sticks. Heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add breaded chicken cutlets and cook, undisturbed, until the bottom is crispy and starts to turn golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip cutlets, and cook for another 2 minutes. Transfer cutlets to the baking sheet, and evenly sprinkle each with mozzarella cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 6 to 8 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Do not overcook. Remove from the oven, garnish with parsley, and serve warm with lemon wedges for spritzing. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 541 Calories 30g Fat 33g Carbs 41g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 541 % Daily Value * Total Fat 30g 39% Saturated Fat 9g 44% Cholesterol 190mg 63% Sodium 685mg 30% Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 6g 20% Protein 41g Potassium 533mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.