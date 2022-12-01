Vegetables Squash Winter Squash Acorn Squash Roasted Acorn Squash with Sriracha Butter Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Roasting squash brings out its natural sweetness, then topping it with a slightly sweet, slightly spicy butter sauce takes it to the next level! Recipe by France C Published on December 1, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (2 pound) acorn squash ¼ cup butter 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce 2 teaspoons honey 1 tablespoon olive oil salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the squash in half vertically, and scoop out the seeds in the middle. Cut each half into 4 wedges and place wedges on the prepared baking sheet. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk in Sriracha sauce and honey; keep warm. Brush squash with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place wedges on their side and roast for 20 minutes; flip wedges over and roast until squash is soft and edges are caramelized, 15 to 20 minutes. Place wedges on a serving platter and drizzle with Sriracha butter. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 192 Calories 15g Fat 16g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 192 % Daily Value * Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 8g 39% Cholesterol 31mg 10% Sodium 403mg 18% Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 1g Potassium 399mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Roasted Acorn Squash with Sriracha Butter