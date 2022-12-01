Roasted Acorn Squash with Sriracha Butter

0 Photos

Roasting squash brings out its natural sweetness, then topping it with a slightly sweet, slightly spicy butter sauce takes it to the next level!

Recipe by France C
Published on December 1, 2022
1669686773IMG_4717202.JPG
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 (2 pound) acorn squash

  • ¼ cup butter

  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce

  • 2 teaspoons honey

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  2. Cut the squash in half vertically, and scoop out the seeds in the middle. Cut each half into 4 wedges and place wedges on the prepared baking sheet.

  3. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk in Sriracha sauce and honey; keep warm.

  4. Brush squash with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place wedges on their side and roast for 20 minutes; flip wedges over and roast until squash is soft and edges are caramelized, 15 to 20 minutes.

  5. Place wedges on a serving platter and drizzle with Sriracha butter.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

192 Calories
15g Fat
16g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 192
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 8g 39%
Cholesterol 31mg 10%
Sodium 403mg 18%
Total Carbohydrate 16g 6%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Protein 1g
Potassium 399mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

