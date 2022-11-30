Roasted Butternut Squash with Goat Cheese, Pomegranate, and Rosemary

This simple recipe is an easy way to dress up butternut squash. Simply roast butternut squash pieces with olive oil and rosemary, then sprinkle with crumbled goat cheese and pomegranate arils. You'll have a dish that is pleasing to the palate and the eye!

Recipe by Bibi
Published on November 30, 2022
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
3
Ingredients

  • 2 cups butternut squash - peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil

  • ½ teaspoon minced fresh rosemary

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • 2 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese

  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate arils

  • sprigs of fresh rosemary for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a 13 x 9 inch quarter sheet pan.

  2. Combine butternut squash, olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper in a bowl; toss until well combined. Spread oiled and seasoned butternut squash pieces in a single layer on the prepared pan.

  3. Roast, uncovered, in the center of the preheated oven until squash is tender and lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

  4. Transfer roasted squash pieces to a serving dish and sprinkle with goat cheese crumbles and pomegranate arils.

  5. Garnish with optional fresh rosemary sprigs, if desired, and serve.

Cook's Note:

If you don't care for rosemary, substitute fresh thyme or oregano. Use sprigs of desired herbs to garnish.

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 3
Calories 92
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 5g 6%
Saturated Fat 1g 7%
Cholesterol 4mg 1%
Sodium 28mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Protein 2g
Potassium 355mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

