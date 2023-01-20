Penne alla Vodka

Place a large pot of salted water over high heat to bring to a boil. Pour tomatoes in a medium bowl and crush well with hands or chop in a food processor. Set aside.

While water heats, prepare the sauce. In a large saucepan or deep skillet, heat oil and pancetta over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently until pancetta is crisp, about 5 minutes. Add onion and cook, stirring constantly, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and crushed red pepper and cook for 1 minute. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring often, until the tomato paste has taken on a slight brownish color, 2 to 3 minutes. Add vodka and cook until reduced by at least half. Stir in reserved tomatoes and juices and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.

While sauce reduces, add pasta to boiling water and cook, according to package directions until al dente, 11 to 12 minutes.

Once sauce is reduced, stir in heavy cream and pepper and cook for 3 minutes, stirring often. Stir in 1/3 cup cheese, parsley, basil and pasta until well combined. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired.