Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla vodka is the ultimate impressive dinner that's ideal for company, yet easy enough for an affordable weeknight meal!

Cook Time: 20 mins
Active Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 30 mins
Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 (28 ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes (preferably San Marzano)
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 ounces pancetta, diced
½ cup finely chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
3 tablespoons tomato paste
⅔ cup vodka
1 pound rigatoni or penne pasta
1 cup heavy cream
¼ teaspoon pepper, plus more to taste
⅔ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Directions

Place a large pot of salted water over high heat to bring to a boil.

Pour tomatoes in a medium bowl and crush well with hands or chop in a food processor. Set aside.

While water heats, prepare the sauce. In a large saucepan or deep skillet, heat oil and pancetta over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently until pancetta is crisp, about 5 minutes.

Add onion and cook, stirring constantly, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and crushed red pepper and cook for 1 minute.

Add tomato paste and cook, stirring often, until the tomato paste has taken on a slight brownish color, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add vodka and cook until reduced by at least half.

Stir in reserved tomatoes and juices and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.

While sauce reduces, add pasta to boiling water and cook, according to package directions until al dente, 11 to 12 minutes.

Once sauce is reduced, stir in heavy cream and pepper and cook for 3 minutes, stirring often.

Stir in 1/3 cup cheese, parsley, basil and pasta until well combined. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired.

Serve, sprinkled with remaining cheese and more herbs if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
647 Calories
30g Fat
65g Carbs
18g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 647
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 30g 38%
Saturated Fat 14g 69%
Cholesterol 72mg 24%
Sodium 844mg 37%
Total Carbohydrate 65g 24%
Dietary Fiber 5g 16%
Protein 18g
Potassium 579mg 12%