Savory Stuffed Butternut Squash

This is the perfect impressive main dish for the vegetarian at your holiday meal, however it's so hearty and full of flavor, meat-eaters would also enjoy this!

By
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Published on December 13, 2022
close up on a plate with a serving of savory stuffed butternut squash and a side salad
Prep Time:
20 mins
Bake Time:
1 hrs 15 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
2
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 butternut squash

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into pieces

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

  • cup finely diced red onion

  • 1 clove garlic

  • 2 cups chopped baby kale

  • 1 tablespoon smooth Dijon mustard

  • 4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

  • 4 teaspoons maple syrup

  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ¼ teaspoon pepper

  • ½ cup cooked farro

  • cup chopped walnuts

  • ½ cup dried cranberries

  • 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

  • chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (Optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  2. Cut butternut squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Place squash, flesh side down into a 9x13 baking dish and add 2 cups water. Bake until a fork can easily pierce the squash, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Remove from oven and place each half on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment or foil. Top each half with 3 pieces of butter and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  3. While squash bakes, heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add kale and cook for 1 more minute. Remove from heat and transfer mixture to a bowl. Stir in mustard, vinegar, syrup, thyme, salt, and pepper; stir well to combine. Add farro, walnuts, and cranberries and toss mixture to evenly coat. Divide farro mixture amongst the 2 squash halves. Bake for 10 minutes.

  4. Top each squash evenly with goat cheese and return to the oven for 3 minutes. Garnish with more thyme or parsley if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

1031 Calories
49g Fat
146g Carbs
21g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 1031
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 49g 63%
Saturated Fat 14g 69%
Cholesterol 38mg 13%
Sodium 844mg 37%
Total Carbohydrate 146g 53%
Dietary Fiber 16g 55%
Protein 21g
Potassium 2590mg 55%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

