Savory Stuffed Butternut Squash

This is the perfect impressive main dish for the vegetarian at your holiday meal, however it's so hearty and full of flavor, meat-eaters would also enjoy this!

Prep Time: 20 mins
Bake Time: 1 hrs 15 mins
Total Time: 1 hrs 35 mins
Servings: 2

Ingredients
1 butternut squash
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into pieces
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
3 tablespoons olive oil
⅓ cup finely diced red onion
1 clove garlic
2 cups chopped baby kale
1 tablespoon smooth Dijon mustard
4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
4 teaspoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ cup cooked farro
⅓ cup chopped walnuts
½ cup dried cranberries
2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (Optional)

Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Cut butternut squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Place squash, flesh side down into a 9x13 baking dish and add 2 cups water.

Bake until a fork can easily pierce the squash, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Remove from oven and place each half on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment or foil. Top each half with 3 pieces of butter and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

While squash bakes, heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add kale and cook for 1 more minute.

Remove from heat and transfer mixture to a bowl. Stir in mustard, vinegar, syrup, thyme, salt, and pepper; stir well to combine. Add farro, walnuts, and cranberries and toss mixture to evenly coat.

Divide farro mixture amongst the 2 squash halves. Bake for 10 minutes.

Top each squash evenly with goat cheese and return to the oven for 3 minutes. Garnish with more thyme or parsley if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
1031 Calories
49g Fat
146g Carbs
21g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 1031
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 49g 63%
Saturated Fat 14g 69%
Cholesterol 38mg 13%
Sodium 844mg 37%
Total Carbohydrate 146g 53%
Dietary Fiber 16g 55%
Protein 21g
Potassium 2590mg 55%