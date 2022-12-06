Recipes Meat and Poultry Beef Chuck Braised Beef Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos An elevated version of homestyle pot roast, this braised beef is hearty and full of earthy richness. It would pair well with mashed potatoes, buttery noodles, or crusty bread. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 Save Saved! Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 2 hrs 25 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 35 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts "If you're looking for the perfect comfort food that's also worthy of company, give this braised beef recipe a try," culinary producer and recipe creator Nicole McLaughlin (a.k.a. NicoleMcMom) says. What Is Braised Beef? Braising is a cooking method that involves slowly cooking meat in a covered pot with some sort of liquid. In the case of this recipe, chuck roast is braised in a mixture of beef broth and red wine. Braising is similar to stewing, but it requires less liquid. Learn more: Everything You Need to Know About Braising Meat How to Braise Beef You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what you can expect when you braise beef at home: 1. Season and sear the beef on all sides.2. Cook the vegetables in the drippings and butter. Deglaze with wine.3. Return the meat to the pan with its juices, herbs, and Worcestershire sauce.4. Pour in the beef broth and bring to a simmer.5. Cover and place in the preheated oven until the meat is very tender. Nicole's Braised Beef Tips and Tricks "This is one of the best things I've made in a long time," Nicole says. That's high praise! Here are a few beef braising tips and tricks from the expert: · When it comes to cutting the beef, Nicole says the smaller the better. When there's less surface area to brown, it's easier to get the meat evenly seared.· Nicole likes using a chuck roast for this recipe because it's super moist and tender. Plus, it can endure the long cooking time.· To make it a proper braise, make sure you don't add so much liquid (wine and beef broth) that the meat is submerged. You should still see the tops peeking out over the top. How to Serve Braised Beef Since this beef is braised along with hearty vegetables, there's really no need to serve it with any sides. It's a complete meal by itself. However, you could take this dish over the top by serving it on a bed of mashed potatoes or egg noodles. Editorial contributions by Corey Williams Ingredients 3 ½ pounds boneless beef chuck roast 5 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 2 ½ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, divided 2 teaspoons garlic powder 4 teaspoons olive oil 2 tablespoons butter 1 medium onion, chopped 1 pound cremini mushrooms, halved 3 medium carrots, cut into 2 inch pieces 1 head garlic, cut in half lengthwise 1 cup red wine 3 sprigs thyme 2 bay leaves 2 teaspoons Worcestershire 2 cups beef broth, or more as needed 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Season beef pieces evenly on all sides with 3 1/2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons pepper, and garlic powder. Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add beef, reduce heat to medium high and cook, undisturbed until it releases easily from the skillet and a golden brown crust has formed, about 4 minutes. Flip pieces and continue to cook until browned on all sides. Remove meat from the pan and set aside. Return skillet to medium-high heat and add 2 tablespoons butter to the drippings in the pan. When butter has melted add onion, mushrooms and carrots and cook 5 minutes, stirring often, scraping to release any browned bits from the bottom. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in wine and scrape to release any more bits from the pan. Return the meat to the pan, along with any accumulated juices and add thyme, bay leaves and Worcestershire. Pour in beef broth just enough that it comes up 2/3 of the way up on the beef (do not fully submerge the meat in liquid). Bring the mixture to a simmer. Cover and place in preheated oven until meat is very tender, 2 to 2 1/2 hours. Allrecipes Video I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 640 Calories 46g Fat 12g Carbs 39g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 640 % Daily Value * Total Fat 46g 58% Saturated Fat 18g 92% Cholesterol 151mg 50% Sodium 1607mg 70% Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Protein 39g Potassium 821mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Braised Beef