"If you're looking for the perfect comfort food that's also worthy of company, give this braised beef recipe a try," culinary producer and recipe creator Nicole McLaughlin (a.k.a. NicoleMcMom) says.

What Is Braised Beef?

Braising is a cooking method that involves slowly cooking meat in a covered pot with some sort of liquid. In the case of this recipe, chuck roast is braised in a mixture of beef broth and red wine. Braising is similar to stewing, but it requires less liquid.

Learn more: Everything You Need to Know About Braising Meat

How to Braise Beef

You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what you can expect when you braise beef at home:

1. Season and sear the beef on all sides.

2. Cook the vegetables in the drippings and butter. Deglaze with wine.

3. Return the meat to the pan with its juices, herbs, and Worcestershire sauce.

4. Pour in the beef broth and bring to a simmer.

5. Cover and place in the preheated oven until the meat is very tender.

Nicole's Braised Beef Tips and Tricks

"This is one of the best things I've made in a long time," Nicole says. That's high praise! Here are a few beef braising tips and tricks from the expert:

· When it comes to cutting the beef, Nicole says the smaller the better. When there's less surface area to brown, it's easier to get the meat evenly seared.

· Nicole likes using a chuck roast for this recipe because it's super moist and tender. Plus, it can endure the long cooking time.

· To make it a proper braise, make sure you don't add so much liquid (wine and beef broth) that the meat is submerged. You should still see the tops peeking out over the top.

How to Serve Braised Beef

Since this beef is braised along with hearty vegetables, there's really no need to serve it with any sides. It's a complete meal by itself. However, you could take this dish over the top by serving it on a bed of mashed potatoes or egg noodles.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams