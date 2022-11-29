Recipes Desserts Cookies Gingerbread Cookie Recipes Gingerbread Snowflakes Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This recipe uses my Gingersnap Cookie Recipe as a starting point to create six-pointed star cookies which can be decorated with icing to make snowflakes. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Chill Time: 1 hrs Bake Time: 15 mins Cool Time: 30 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 15 mins Servings: 30 Yield: 30 gingerbread cookies Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Cookies 2 cups all-purpose flour 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder 2 teaspoons ground ginger 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda ½ teaspoon fine salt ¼ teaspoon ground cloves ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper (Optional) ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper (Optional) 12 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened ⅔ cup white sugar ⅓ cup finely minced candied ginger ¼ cup molasses ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 1 large egg Icing 1 cup powdered sugar 4 teaspoons water, or as needed Directions Whisk 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons flour, cocoa powder, ground ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, cloves, black pepper, and cayenne together in a large bowl until thoroughly mixed. Cream together butter and sugar in a separate bowl with an electric mixer until pale yellow and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add candied ginger, molasses, vanilla, and egg. Whisk mixture until well blended. Add flour mixture to butter mixture and stir just until the flour disappears. Spread out a piece of plastic wrap on the counter and set dough on top. Wrap dough with plastic wrap while shaping it into a rectangle approximately 1-inch high by 4 to 5 inches wide. Refrigerate until dough is cold and firm, about 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a Silpat mat. After the dough has chilled, slice across the block into 14 or 15 pieces about 3/8 inch thick. Each slice is then cut in half, and each half into 3 strips lengthwise. Use 3 strips of the dough to form the 6-pointed star as shown and place onto the prepared baking sheet with space in between as they spread out. Bake in the preheated oven for about 12 minutes if you like the cookies to be chewy, or 15 minutes for crispy cookies. Remove from the oven and wait for 5 minutes before carefully transferring cookies to a wire rack. Allow to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Mix together the powdered sugar and water until a ribbon is formed. Transfer the icing into a piping bag with a small round tip. Pipe snowflake designs onto the cooled cookies. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 91 Calories 5g Fat 12g Carbs 0g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 30 Calories 91 % Daily Value * Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 18mg 6% Sodium 100mg 4% Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 0g Potassium 76mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Gingerbread Snowflakes