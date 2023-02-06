Recipes Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Chicken Chicken Salad Souffle Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This chicken casserole is a very old recipe given to me by my mother-in-law who always served it with a black cherry Jell-O salad. Over the years, it has become a family thing, and we all still enjoy it. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 6, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 slices white bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, divided 3 cups cooked, cubed chicken breast meat ½ cup mayonnaise ½ cup chopped bell pepper (any color) ½ cup chopped celery ½ cup chopped onion 1 cup frozen peas salt and freshly-ground black pepper, to taste 1 ½ cups milk 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese Directions Spread half of the bread cubes into the bottom of a greased 13x9-inch casserole dish. Stir chicken, mayonnaise, bell pepper, celery, onion, and peas together in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Spread chicken mixture on top of bread cubes. Top with remaining bread cubes. Whisk milk and eggs together, and pour over casserole. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Remove casserole from the refrigerator, uncover, and spread condensed soup evenly over the top. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Sprinkle cheese over top, and continue baking until golden brown and heated through, 20 to 25 minutes more. Cook's Note: Turkey works well as a substitute for chicken, and cream of celery soup is a good sub for the cream of mushroom soup. I typically make this in two smaller casserole dishes, cook one, and the other goes into the freezer without the soup and cheese. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 328 Calories 22g Fat 10g Carbs 23g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 328 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 7g 33% Cholesterol 110mg 37% Sodium 511mg 22% Total Carbohydrate 10g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 23g Potassium 324mg 7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chicken Salad Souffle Casserole