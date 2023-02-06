Chicken Salad Souffle Casserole

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This chicken casserole is a very old recipe given to me by my mother-in-law who always served it with a black cherry Jell-O salad. Over the years, it has become a family thing, and we all still enjoy it.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on February 6, 2023
chicken salad souffle casserole in two bowls
Prep Time:
30 mins
Cook Time:
1 hrs
Total Time:
1 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 8 slices white bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, divided

  • 3 cups cooked, cubed chicken breast meat

  • ½ cup mayonnaise

  • ½ cup chopped bell pepper (any color)

  • ½ cup chopped celery

  • ½ cup chopped onion

  • 1 cup frozen peas

  • salt and freshly-ground black pepper, to taste

  • 1 ½ cups milk

  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions

  1. Spread half of the bread cubes into the bottom of a greased 13x9-inch casserole dish.

  2. Stir chicken, mayonnaise, bell pepper, celery, onion, and peas together in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Spread chicken mixture on top of bread cubes. Top with remaining bread cubes.

  3. Whisk milk and eggs together, and pour over casserole. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  4. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Remove casserole from the refrigerator, uncover, and spread condensed soup evenly over the top.

  5. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes.

  6. Sprinkle cheese over top, and continue baking until golden brown and heated through, 20 to 25 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

Turkey works well as a substitute for chicken, and cream of celery soup is a good sub for the cream of mushroom soup. I typically make this in two smaller casserole dishes, cook one, and the other goes into the freezer without the soup and cheese.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

328 Calories
22g Fat
10g Carbs
23g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 328
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 22g 28%
Saturated Fat 7g 33%
Cholesterol 110mg 37%
Sodium 511mg 22%
Total Carbohydrate 10g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 23g
Potassium 324mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
looking down at a casserole dish of king ranch chicken casserole
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
484 Ratings
Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole
276 Ratings
slightly less than overhead view of rotisserie chicken stuffing casserole served in a casserole dish with a serving taking out
Rotisserie Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
211 Ratings
Chicken Taco Casserole
293 Ratings
Cheesy Chicken Florentine Casserole
Cheesy Chicken Florentine Casserole
1 Rating
Card Placeholder Image
Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Casserole
1 Rating
close up on a bowl of chicken fajita rice casserole
Chicken Fajita Rice Casserole
5 Ratings
Frito Chicken Casserole
Frito Chicken Casserole
3 Ratings
looking at a serving of loaded chicken and potato casserole on a plate with remaining in casserole dish behind
Loaded Chicken and Potato Casserole
4 Ratings
plate of chicken and rice casserole
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
1,197 Ratings
close up view of Curried Chicken and Broccoli Casserole in a white bowl
Curried Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
124 Ratings
Cheesy Chicken and Rice Casserole
271 Ratings
close up view of Potato Chip Chicken Casserole garnished with fresh herbs in a glass baking dish
Potato Chip Chicken Casserole
136 Ratings
Chicken and Pea Casserole
53 Ratings
Cheesy Chicken Casserole
Best Green Bean Casserole in a white dish
25 Cozy and Crave-Worthy Holiday Casseroles