Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Dips and Spreads Recipes Hummus Recipes Cranberry Hummus Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Thanksgiving dinner is a lot of work, but a make-ahead Thanksgiving appetizer doesn't have to be. This is a great way to keep your hungry guests happy until the big meal hits the table. Serving suggestions are toasted pita bread wedges, crackers, crostini, or fresh veggies. And if you have any left, use it as a spread on a turkey sandwich. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on November 30, 2022 Prep Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (15 ounce) can cannellini beans ½ cup chopped dried cranberries 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 clove garlic, crushed 3 tablespoons chopped pecans salt to taste Directions Drain cannellini beans and reserve liquid. Combine cannellini beans, cranberries, olive oil, lemon juice, thyme, cinnamon, and garlic in a food processor; blend until smooth. If too thick, thin out to your desired consistency by blending in some of the reserved bean liquid. Stir in chopped pecans, and season to taste with salt. Store in the refrigerator in an air-tight container until ready to serve. Garnish with additional cranberries, pecans, and a drizzle of olive oil, if desired. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 101 Calories 7g Fat 10g Carbs 1g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 101 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Sodium 10mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 10g 4% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 1g Potassium 23mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.