Grandma's Pumpkin Something

My Granna would often make a dessert called "pumpkin something" - it often was in the dessert lineup at Thanksgiving and is especially delicious served with fresh whipped cream!

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 22, 2023

Prep Time:
10 mins
Bake Time:
1 hrs
Total Time:
1 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
16
Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk

  • 1 cup white sugar

  • 3 large eggs

  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

  • teaspoon ground cloves

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 3 ½ cups pumpkin puree

  • 1 (15.25 ounce) package yellow cake mix

  • 1 cup chopped pecans

  • ¾ cup butter, melted

  • 1 cup whipped heavy cream (Optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  2. Whisk milk, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, salt, and pumpkin together in a large bowl. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

  3. Sprinkle cake mix and pecans on top of mixture; drizzle melted butter over the top.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven until browned on top, about 1 hour. Serve with freshly whipped cream.

Cover with foil

If pecans start to get dark, feel free to cover with foil while baking.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

333 Calories
19g Fat
40g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 16
Calories 333
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 19g 24%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Cholesterol 60mg 20%
Sodium 448mg 19%
Total Carbohydrate 40g 15%
Dietary Fiber 3g 10%
Protein 4g
Potassium 203mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

