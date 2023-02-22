Vegetables Squash Winter Squash Pumpkin Grandma's Pumpkin Something Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos My Granna would often make a dessert called "pumpkin something" - it often was in the dessert lineup at Thanksgiving and is especially delicious served with fresh whipped cream! Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 22, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Bake Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Servings: 16 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup milk 1 cup white sugar 3 large eggs 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground ginger ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves ½ teaspoon salt 3 ½ cups pumpkin puree 1 (15.25 ounce) package yellow cake mix 1 cup chopped pecans ¾ cup butter, melted 1 cup whipped heavy cream (Optional) Directions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. Whisk milk, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, salt, and pumpkin together in a large bowl. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle cake mix and pecans on top of mixture; drizzle melted butter over the top. Bake in the preheated oven until browned on top, about 1 hour. Serve with freshly whipped cream. Cover with foil If pecans start to get dark, feel free to cover with foil while baking. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 333 Calories 19g Fat 40g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 333 % Daily Value * Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 60mg 20% Sodium 448mg 19% Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 4g Potassium 203mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Grandma's Pumpkin Something