Cheese Fig Puff Pastry Bites

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the puff pastry sheet on a lightly-floured work surface and roll out to a 10x10 inch square. Using a 2-inch biscuit or cookie cutter, cut 16 rounds out of the dough

Transfer the pastry rounds to the baking sheet, and using your thumb, firmly press down into the center of each of each; this step is important. Fill each indentation with about 1/2 teaspoon of the cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven until flaky and golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, spoon fig preserves into a small bowl and heat in the microwave until preserves are softened and starting to melt, about 1 minute.