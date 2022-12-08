Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Cheese Fig Puff Pastry Bites Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos If you're looking for a quick-and-easy, savory and sweet appetizer for the holidays, you've found it. The flavor is distinctive, yet delicate. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on December 8, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 16 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ (17.3 ounce) package frozen puff pastry (such as Pepperidge Farm®), thawed ½ (5.2 ounce) package onion and herbs spreadable cheese (such as Caramelized Onion & Herbs Boursin® cheese) ¼ cup fig preserves 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the puff pastry sheet on a lightly-floured work surface and roll out to a 10x10 inch square. Using a 2-inch biscuit or cookie cutter, cut 16 rounds out of the dough Transfer the pastry rounds to the baking sheet, and using your thumb, firmly press down into the center of each of each; this step is important. Fill each indentation with about 1/2 teaspoon of the cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until flaky and golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, spoon fig preserves into a small bowl and heat in the microwave until preserves are softened and starting to melt, about 1 minute. Remove baking sheet from oven and allow to slightly cool for 2 minutes. Spoon some of the melted fig preserves on the top and garnish with a sprinkle of chopped thyme. Cook's Note: Feel free to use another flavor of Boursin® and preserves to suit your taste. This combination is just one that we like. You also could substitute goat cheese for the Boursin® or even try one of the flavored whipped cream cheese spreads. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 103 Calories 8g Fat 7g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 103 % Daily Value * Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 6mg 2% Sodium 66mg 3% Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 1g Potassium 10mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Cheese Fig Puff Pastry Bites