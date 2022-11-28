Recipes Desserts Candy Recipes Truffle Recipes Polar Bear Cheesecake Truffles Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These white chocolate coated cheesecake truffles are decorated to look like cute little polar bear faces! They take a bit of time to make, but are a great special occasion treat! Recipe by Kim Published on November 28, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 1 hrs Cook Time: 3 mins Chill Time: 2 hrs 10 mins Total Time: 3 hrs 13 mins Servings: 20 Yield: 20 truffles Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 ounces cream cheese, softened ⅓ cup powdered sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla extract ⅛ teaspoon almond extract 1 pinch salt 1 pinch ground nutmeg 1 ⅓ cups finely ground graham cracker crumbs 12 ounces white chocolate, chopped 40 white chocolate chips 20 confectioners' coating (such as Wilton® Candy Melts®) 2 tablespoons chocolate chips 20 mini candy-coated chocolate pieces (such as mini M&Ms®) Directions Cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, almond extract, salt, and nutmeg in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Mix in graham cracker crumbs until thoroughly combined. Cover, and refrigerate, about 1 hour. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove truffle filling mixture from fridge. Scoop out 1 tablespoon truffle filling and roll into a ball. Place back onto the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining filling. Place pan back in the fridge, about 30 minutes. Place chopped white chocolate in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave white chocolate at 50% power until melted, stirring every 30 seconds, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove truffle balls from fridge. Use a fork to lower a truffle filling ball into the melted white chocolate, and thoroughly coat with the chocolate. Lift out of the chocolate and gently tap to remove excess. Place back onto the parchment lined baking sheet. Gently press a white chocolate candy melt to the front of the truffle to make the bear's muzzle, and hold in place for a few seconds to adhere. Place two white chocolate chips on the top of the truffle to make the ears. Repeat with remaining truffles. Allow the truffles to harden at room temp for about 10 minutes. Place dark chocolate chips into a small microwave-safe bowl, and microwave at 50% power until melted, about 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds. Pour chocolate into a piping bag, and snip a small hole at the end. Pipe two eyes onto the truffles, just above the muzzle. Place a small dot of melted chocolate onto the white candy melt, and attach the mini chocolate coated candy to make the nose; hold in place for a few seconds to adhere. Repeat with remaining truffles. Place truffles back into fridge to set up, at least 30 minutes. Serve immediately, or keep stored in the fridge for up to 5 days. Cook's Note: You need about 10 full graham crackers to get 1 1/3 cups crushed crackers. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 162 Calories 10g Fat 17g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 20 Calories 162 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 16mg 5% Sodium 90mg 4% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 2g Potassium 70mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Polar Bear Cheesecake Truffles