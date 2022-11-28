Polar Bear Cheesecake Truffles

Cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, almond extract, salt, and nutmeg in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Mix in graham cracker crumbs until thoroughly combined. Cover, and refrigerate, about 1 hour.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove truffle filling mixture from fridge. Scoop out 1 tablespoon truffle filling and roll into a ball. Place back onto the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining filling. Place pan back in the fridge, about 30 minutes.

Place chopped white chocolate in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave white chocolate at 50% power until melted, stirring every 30 seconds, 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove truffle balls from fridge. Use a fork to lower a truffle filling ball into the melted white chocolate, and thoroughly coat with the chocolate. Lift out of the chocolate and gently tap to remove excess. Place back onto the parchment lined baking sheet. Gently press a white chocolate candy melt to the front of the truffle to make the bear's muzzle, and hold in place for a few seconds to adhere. Place two white chocolate chips on the top of the truffle to make the ears. Repeat with remaining truffles. Allow the truffles to harden at room temp for about 10 minutes.

Place dark chocolate chips into a small microwave-safe bowl, and microwave at 50% power until melted, about 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds. Pour chocolate into a piping bag, and snip a small hole at the end. Pipe two eyes onto the truffles, just above the muzzle. Place a small dot of melted chocolate onto the white candy melt, and attach the mini chocolate coated candy to make the nose; hold in place for a few seconds to adhere. Repeat with remaining truffles.