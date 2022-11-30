Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Cookies

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper Heat a non stick skillet over medium heat and cook sausage until crumbly, 3 to 5 minutes. Add in the onion and cook, stirring and breaking up the sausage until it is no longer pink. Transfer mixture to a paper towel-lined plate and drain for 3 to 5 minutes. Meanwhile, combine flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, Parmesan cheese, and parsley in a large bowl; whisking until well combined. Whisk in eggs until well combined. Add 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese and stir until mixed in. Spoon in sausage mixture and mix to form a thick batter. Scoop out about a 1/4 cup of the mixture and drop onto the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle each 'cookie' with Cheddar cheese and slightly flatten with your fingers. Bake in the preheated oven until firm, about 10 minutes. If cookie is still a little soft, cook for 2 minutes longer. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Good breakfast sausages for this recipe are Jimmy Dean® or Isernio's®. You can use 1/4 cup chopped green onion instead of white onion.

There are many variations you can take on this recipe. Use leftover taco meat and pepper jack cheese. Maybe add some cream to the mixture for a creamier cookie. Bacon with Gruyere and fresh parsley would be great too. Have fun with this!