Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Breakfast Cookie Recipes Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Cookies 0 Photos Sometimes you want all the goodness of a full breakfast but need to take it on the go—so these 'cookies' were created to fill that need! Layers of egg, cheese, and sausage give these biscuit-like cookies lots of satisfying flavor! Serve with sour cream and taco sauce. Recipe by LaDonna Langwell Published on November 30, 2022 Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 11 Yield: 11 breakfast cookies Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 ounces breakfast sausage ½ finely minced white onion ¾ cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 3 medium eggs, lightly beaten 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided 1 pinch freshly grated Parmesan cheese ⅛ teaspoon dried parsley Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper Heat a non stick skillet over medium heat and cook sausage until crumbly, 3 to 5 minutes. Add in the onion and cook, stirring and breaking up the sausage until it is no longer pink. Transfer mixture to a paper towel-lined plate and drain for 3 to 5 minutes. Meanwhile, combine flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, Parmesan cheese, and parsley in a large bowl; whisking until well combined. Whisk in eggs until well combined. Add 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese and stir until mixed in. Spoon in sausage mixture and mix to form a thick batter. Scoop out about a 1/4 cup of the mixture and drop onto the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle each 'cookie' with Cheddar cheese and slightly flatten with your fingers. Bake in the preheated oven until firm, about 10 minutes. If cookie is still a little soft, cook for 2 minutes longer. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before serving. Cook's Notes: Good breakfast sausages for this recipe are Jimmy Dean® or Isernio's®. You can use 1/4 cup chopped green onion instead of white onion. There are many variations you can take on this recipe. Use leftover taco meat and pepper jack cheese. Maybe add some cream to the mixture for a creamier cookie. Bacon with Gruyere and fresh parsley would be great too. Have fun with this! I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 137 Calories 9g Fat 8g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 11 Calories 137 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 4g 21% Cholesterol 69mg 23% Sodium 285mg 12% Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 7g Potassium 67mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved