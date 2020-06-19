Bread in a Bag
Simple, delicious homemade bread! Great for kids who are anxious to help out with dinner. Simply 'squish' ingredients in a large resealable bag before lightly kneading and baking!
Easy recipe. Instead of baking bread I put balls of the dough into a greased pan let them raise and baked them for 20 minutes or so. They were great. Thank you for this recipe.
Easy recipe. Instead of baking bread I put balls of the dough into a greased pan let them raise and baked them for 20 minutes or so. They were great. Thank you for this recipe.
Awesome bread! I tried it in the bread machine (normal bread cycle), and it came out fabulous. Wonderful texture. Makes more like 20 servings! (atleast in my opinion)
My kids love making this bread it was fun for them to do. you can try it in the bread machine just add all the liquids together, then all the dry ingredients,with yeast on top. thank you for a great recipe.
This recipe was fun and interesting to try. I liked all of the mixing without the mess! On the kneading part I just put the dough in the same large bowl as I mixed the 2nd set of ingredients. I sprayed the pan with PAM, and it practically fell right out of the pan after baked, no sticking at all. All I had to clean was one bowl, a measuring cup, and a measuring spoon while it baked, because the bag was disposable. To top the bread was delicious. Will be nice to make the recipe when my neice and nephew visit. Mine did bake in 25 minutes. Thanks, will make again!
I do not comment on recipes unless they are absolutely amazing! This bread is just that. I will never buy store bread again! I did make a few alterations only because it was necessary. I did so hoping the bread would still come out amazing and it did!! Excellent recipe. Here are the substitutions I made. In the first loaf, I did not have powdered milk, so after a little research online, I substuted the cup of warm water for a cup of warm milk and did not add the powdered milk. The second time i ran out of olive oil so i used vegetable oil. I still used the cup of warm milk instead of warm water as it came out excellent the first time.. Again, this bread came out amazingly delicious! Other than those changes, I made the recipe exactly as called for in the bag and all. A tip on the bag. if its gooey on the sides.. keep kneading in the bag, it may take a few minutes but it will form dough and seperate from the bag.. Amazingly awesome. thanks for sharing this recipe.
This is a wondeful ligth wheat bread. I didn't have the bag, I put all the warm water, rapidrise yeast and honey in a very large bowl, stired, let set 15 minute, Then I added the salt,dry milk,and oil stir, add all the wheat flour, and 3 cups of unbleached all purpose flour. after mixing together, kneaded it the dough, let rise to double. Knead again and put in loaf pan split the top and let the dough rise in the bread pans. Mi Husband said,"it looks and tastes like u buy in the store".
A great recipe for a lot of reasons. Very easy to make, very good flavor. Also, my 3 1/2 year-old was able to help and thought it was oh-so exciting. This was a very quick, good tasting yeast bread and we'll be making again.
This recipe was very easy and tastes great! I made it with my 5th grade class and it was a very fun activity! Great recipe! I will definitely make it again!
My 9 yr old made this to go with dinner. It was very tasty. He added some garlic powder to the mix and we had garlic bread! It was very dense and heavy in the middle, don't know if it was supposed to be but it was still pretty good.
What a simple, easy, and delicious recipe. I just happened to see this in the allrecipes email and was very excited to try out a simple bread recipe that my 8 year could help out with. Well it worked wonderfully and although I am definitely not a baker I will be more adventurous thanks to this recipe. Fail proof and great!
This recipe is very kid friendly and delicious. My children had a blast helping me make this!!
This was a great recipe! My 3yo and I had alot of fun making this---and there was very little mess to clean up!! I love the the bag idea! Tasted great, too...thanks for the post!
My 5-year old had fun making Bread in a Bag, and it was a tidy operation. The finished bread was a little bit lumpy and had a strong olive oil flavor but was still very tasty. Thanks for sharing this fun recipe, Castelli!
my 9 year old daughter made this bread for 4H. She entered it in the county fair and it was so good she is going to the Nebraska State fair competition with it. The only change she made was adding more flour to it because it was so sticky she couldn't knead it.
The bread tasted good but it was kinda hard and crusty. It also burned really easily, making for bad toast and grilled cheese. I found the bag to be more of a pain and more time consuming, personally. The bread eventually softened up and tasted better, though.
I made this bread yesterday as my first solo attempt EVER at homemade bread and it came out great! I followed the recipe ingredients exactly without using the bag (only because I ran out of gallon bags) and it worked just as well (that's obviously just to make the mixing process easier and less messy). My husband, who hadn't had homemade bread in years, absolutely loved it which is the best compliment I could have received. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Very good bread and simple to make.Even if you dont use the bag to mix it in,it will still turn out fine when using a bowl.
Absolutely wonderful! Very simple and fun. The bread itself was a perfect accompaniment to dinner. Try it, you won't be displeased.
Great!! Lots of fun for the grandson. This reminds me of when we used to get margarine in a bag. There was a little color thing in it and you would squeeseee the bag to make it all the same color. You got to be really old to remember this.
Taste was great. It didn't mix well in the bag. Next time I'll mix in bread machine and bake in oven.
Tried this recipe the other day for dinner & it turned out great with a nice soft inside! However I didn't knead it in a bag. Upon reading other reviews I was worried about the dough sticking to the bag & the bread coming out too dense. So I kneaded the dough by hand (since I don't have a stand mixer) for about 8 minutes. The other change I made was substituting the dry milk powder (didn't have it on hand) with about 5-6 tsp of condensed milk. Oh, I also added 3/4 cup of whole wheat flour and the rest all-purpose unbleached white flour to total 3 cups. I let dough rise for 1 hr. I think this is a good general bread recipe, quick & easy to make.
Kids thought fun to squish. I didn't like this. Thought it would be fun, but stuck too much too the bag, even with adding flour little by little at the end. Then trying to knead it, it was too difficult to get to right consistency; came out too sticky, then too dry, blah blah. Much easier in my mixer. I kneaded so much I was worried it would be a brick after baking. Was surprised that it rose, and baked ok. Tasted ok, not the greatest, but the whole loaf was eaten. Think I'll stay away from mixing in bags. Thank you anyway for the experience. Would have never thought to try on my own.
This bread looked and tasted great and was really easy to make! The leftovers made wonderful toast as well.
Soooo yummy!
So delicious, and SO EASY!
My twelve-year-old daughter made this as a part of a science fair project, and it was the best bread! She was so proud to be able to make such a beautiful loaf with so little effort.
Very easy and fun! It turned out really well.
It came out looking so great with a nice brown crunchy topping on the loaf but I'm disappointed I didn't get to try this while it was hot. We put it in freezer bags to use and never got the chance to eat it. We did sample it and it was great.
Mine did not turn out so great, but I am giving it 4 stars for the easiness, and because my children enjoyed participating, and playing with the dough from outside the bag! I don't know why, but mine did not rise well, and was very hard to get to stay together when kneading. It was very dry and somewhat hard and dense. The flavor was good though. I may use the same idea for making bread, but with a different recipe next time. Gread idea though, thanks!
My five year old made this with a little help measuring and using the oven. Tasted pretty good. Very dense though. But he had fun and made his own bread. Neat little recipe, thanks!
This bread was really good! My family of four ate almost the whole loaf during dinner. I will definitely make it again.
My daughter had a blast "squishing" the bag, but I had to help her with the kneading. Bread turned out pretty good.
My new favorite bread recipe! I normally use a bread machine because I don't care for kneading, but I bit the bullet this time and I may not be using my machine too often now! Great tasting bread, quick, easy and fun to make! Thanks for sharing your awesome recipe!
I made this in preparation for teaching children. It is a great way to teach a group of children about baking bread without having flour from ceiling to floor and everything in between! I reduced the sugar to 2 T, and used 2 c. whole wheat flour and 1 cup unbleached flour. It was fantastic!
This was easy for my daughter to make. It was delicious.
Love this recipe! I like making bread without a bread machine and always look for new, fun, and easier ways to achieve the same delicious taste. This is it! I look forward to teaching my children some day as I can easily see how fun it would be for them. I set the bread out on the patio with a damp towel over it (dry heat in Arizona, need damp towel)and left it for over an hour due to errands. It turned out fabulous and just in time for my husband's birthday dinner! He loved it!
Yum! Easy to make and fun for the kids too.
This recipe is great if you are having children help you make it! If you are not making it with children I would skip putting it in the bag. It seems easier to me to just mix it in a bowl. The bread itself tasted pretty good but was definitely not the best bread I have ever made.
Holy Moly, what a workout for the hands!
Sounds like a fun activity! Wish I had this recipe when the kids were little. Great imagination!!
This is very similar to the bread recipe used in my third grade class--decades ago. We also made butter using a similar bag technique! Wow, special memories. Great bread and a fantastic busy activity for kids.
It can not get anymore easier or better than this! As a last minute decision to bake a loaf to go with dinner, I searched and this recipe came up. Loved how I didn't have the extra clean up to do as I just put it in the bag following the recipe exactly except kneaded right in the bag and put it right into the greased loaf pan. Thanks so much for sharing!
I used 1 cup whole wheat and 2 cups white and used my stand mixer instead of the bag. It was very good and my husband said I can definitely make it again- I will. It also is very good toasted. Very easy to make
I did substitute warm milk for the water and powder milk. Will definitely make it again!! Family Loved it!!
pretty easy to make
easy to make added a few of my fav herbs
My daughter and I made this bread tonight for dinner it was great... We made two loaves and one of the loaves we made we decided to do with cinnamon and sugar rolled in to it... Very delicious
I added 1 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp of coconut milk, used honey instead of sugar, melted butter instead of olive oil, and did all the kneeding in the bag. I also did rolls as someone else had done. I liked the tesults and it minimized the mess by doing it in the bag. I will make it again and maybe do some more fun changes to the basic recipe! Follow up: This makes great burger buns, dinner rolls and today I am doing it as a loaf...love the texture and flavor with the changes I made.
No flavor, too dense. I won't be making this again.
While this was fun for the kids, the bread turned out to be very cake like. Wasn't a fan
Great! Used coconut oil instead and replaced dry milk with dream whip :)
Followed recipe and it’s hard to combine when ur adding the last cup of flour. It was crumbling while u were needing it. Very dense bread. Could I add more water? I feel like something went wrong.
I made it using the ingredients exactly as stated. The only difference is I just mixed it up in a bowl. It was good. Would make it again.
Love it!! Great way for my kids to help and tastes fantastic also!! I don't even kneed it! Straight from bag to Kitchen Aid to pan!! No mess!!
I am giving this 4 stars because it was fun to make with my daughter. For us, the texture wasn't great but it tasted o.k. She was just so happy that she got to make bread all by herself and was proud to share it with everyone. That was priceless! The ease of making this was awesome.5 stars. Taste wise I would give it 3 stars. Maybe its because I live in such a dry climate? I don't bake bread at all, so maybe it was just us being new to breadmaking, that gave it such a dry texture. Followed the recipe exactly.
I really loved this bread. Although, I just made in my stand mixer, and found I had to stop adding flour around 2-2.25 cups. Any more and my bread would have been a dry, dense mess. I also did 2 rises, each about 30 minutes. It came out super delicious and I have made it 3 times now, every time it a very yummy!
Very easy and it makes perfect bread every single time. I make this weekly instead of buying bread.
I made this recipes last night w/my 8 yr old daughter. She had so much fun 'squishing' the bag. It was INCREDIBLY easy...especially considering that I am not the best baker. Definitely worth it! Thanks.
This is a great concept to introduce kids to making bread. I have used this with a 4-H group with positive results and they loved it.
