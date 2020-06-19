Bread in a Bag

Simple, delicious homemade bread! Great for kids who are anxious to help out with dinner. Simply 'squish' ingredients in a large resealable bag before lightly kneading and baking!

By CASTELLI

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large resealable freezer bag, combine 1 cup of flour, sugar, yeast and warm water. Squeeze most of the air out of the bag, and seal. Squish with your hands until the well blended. Set aside to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature, or until bubbles appear.

  • In a separate bowl, stir together 1 cup of flour, dry milk, oil and salt. Pour into the resealable bag and squeeze out most of the air. Seal, and squish until well blended. Add the last cup of flour to the bag, and continue mixing in the same manner until well blended.

  • Remove the dough from the bag, and place on a floured surface. Knead for 5 to 8 minutes. Form into a small loaf, and place in a greased 8x4 inch loaf pan. Cover with a towel, and allow to rise for about 30 minutes, or until your finger leaves an impression when you poke the top of the loaf gently.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake the bread for 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown.

