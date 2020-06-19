Bread in a Bag

I do not comment on recipes unless they are absolutely amazing! This bread is just that. I will never buy store bread again! I did make a few alterations only because it was necessary. I did so hoping the bread would still come out amazing and it did!! Excellent recipe. Here are the substitutions I made. In the first loaf, I did not have powdered milk, so after a little research online, I substuted the cup of warm water for a cup of warm milk and did not add the powdered milk. The second time i ran out of olive oil so i used vegetable oil. I still used the cup of warm milk instead of warm water as it came out excellent the first time.. Again, this bread came out amazingly delicious! Other than those changes, I made the recipe exactly as called for in the bag and all. A tip on the bag. if its gooey on the sides.. keep kneading in the bag, it may take a few minutes but it will form dough and seperate from the bag.. Amazingly awesome. thanks for sharing this recipe.