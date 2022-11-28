Roasted Maple Carrots with Bacon

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Combine maple syrup, pecan oil, melted butter, and cinnamon in a large bowl; set aside. Cut carrots in half lengthwise. Then cut carrots into 4-inch long pieces. Place carrots in a baking dish and pour maple syrup mixture over them. Toss until well coated. Cover with foil. Bake in the preheated oven until tender, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, place bacon in a large heavy skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on a rimmed drop tray. Allow to cool until easy to handle and chop. Remove carrots from oven, discard foil, and sprinkle cooked chopped bacon over carrots. Season with salt and cayenne pepper to taste.

Cook's Notes:

Saigon cinnamon is more robust than cinnamon found in grocery stores. You may buy it from the Savory Spice Shop.

The maple syrup I used is made by Runamok®. Plain pure maple syrup may be used instead.