Recipes Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Sauces Cajun Butter Sauce Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This sauce is simple to throw together for dipping with shrimp, lobster, scallops, or any seafood of choice. A little bit of heat and a whole lot of love. Leftover holds up well. Just cover and refrigerate and then zap in the microwave until butter is melted. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Published on November 28, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 8 mins Total Time: 13 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup unsalted butter 2 tablespoons minced red onion 1 tablespoon lemon juice 2 teaspoons seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay®) 1 teaspoon minced garlic 1 teaspoon hot sauce (such as Louisiana®) ½ teaspoon dried parsley flakes Directions Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion, lemon juice, seafood seasoning, garlic, hot sauce, and parsley flakes. Cook for 8 minutes. Remove from heat and serve. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 210 Calories 23g Fat 1g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 210 % Daily Value * Total Fat 23g 30% Saturated Fat 15g 73% Cholesterol 61mg 20% Sodium 307mg 13% Total Carbohydrate 1g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 1g Potassium 34mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Cajun Butter Sauce