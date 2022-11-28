Cajun Butter Sauce

This sauce is simple to throw together for dipping with shrimp, lobster, scallops, or any seafood of choice. A little bit of heat and a whole lot of love. Leftover holds up well. Just cover and refrigerate and then zap in the microwave until butter is melted.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on November 28, 2022
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
8 mins
Total Time:
13 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsalted butter

  • 2 tablespoons minced red onion

  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

  • 2 teaspoons seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay®)

  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic

  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce (such as Louisiana®)

  • ½ teaspoon dried parsley flakes

Directions

  1. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion, lemon juice, seafood seasoning, garlic, hot sauce, and parsley flakes.

  2. Cook for 8 minutes. Remove from heat and serve.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

210 Calories
23g Fat
1g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 210
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 23g 30%
Saturated Fat 15g 73%
Cholesterol 61mg 20%
Sodium 307mg 13%
Total Carbohydrate 1g 1%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 1g
Potassium 34mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

