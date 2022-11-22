Recipes Drinks Recipes Cocktail Recipes Washington Apple Cocktail Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos The combination of whiskey and apple pucker is surprisingly delicious—it's simple, few ingredients, and the perfect fall/winter cocktail. Recipe by CookingWithShelia Published on November 22, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 2 cocktails Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 fluid ounces whiskey 1 ½ fluid ounces cranberry juice 1 fluid ounce sour apple schnapps (such as DeKuyper® Sour Apple Pucker) 1 teaspoon agave nectar ice cubes as needed 2 apple slices for garnish Directions Combine whiskey, cranberry juice, apple schnapps, and agave in a cocktail shaker. Fill cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into frosted martini glasses and garnish with an apple slice. Cook's Note: You can use Bourbon instead of whiskey. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 145 Calories 0g Fat 13g Carbs Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 145 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 0% Sodium 2mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 13g 5% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Potassium 6mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Washington Apple Cocktail