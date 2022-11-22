Washington Apple Cocktail

The combination of whiskey and apple pucker is surprisingly delicious—it's simple, few ingredients, and the perfect fall/winter cocktail.

Recipe by CookingWithShelia
Published on November 22, 2022
apple cocktail in martini glass
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cocktails
Ingredients

  • 2 fluid ounces whiskey

  • 1 ½ fluid ounces cranberry juice

  • 1 fluid ounce sour apple schnapps (such as DeKuyper® Sour Apple Pucker)

  • 1 teaspoon agave nectar

  • ice cubes as needed

  • 2 apple slices for garnish

Directions

  1. Combine whiskey, cranberry juice, apple schnapps, and agave in a cocktail shaker. Fill cocktail shaker with ice and shake well.

  2. Strain into frosted martini glasses and garnish with an apple slice.

Cook's Note:

You can use Bourbon instead of whiskey.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

145 Calories
0g Fat
13g Carbs
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 145
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Sodium 2mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 13g 5%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Potassium 6mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

