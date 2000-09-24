Jazzy New Orleans Chicken
This is one of my family's favorite chicken dishes. It's easy, and everything is made in one pot. This mom likes that.
Very good! My husband & I loved it. I cubed the chicken instead and served it more as a stir-fry style. It works well with a can of diced tomatoes too - I tried that when I realized I had no fresh ones.
This is a nice change from the run of the mill chicken dishes. It is even better the next day. The only thing I had trouble with was that the peppers and tomatoes cooke up into nothing. But overall this was very good.
I thought this recipe was rather bland to be considered "New Orleans". I had to add cajun seasonings. I don't think I would make again.
This was wonderful! A big hit for dinner! I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and cut them into a little larger than bite-sized pieces. I also used one pound of turkey kielbasa. I did not add the rice to the pot, however, as my family prefers their rice separate. I had no problem with it thickening without the rice either and that was with using two cups of fat-free chicken broth. One can of diced tomatoes worked perfectly well as a substitute for the fresh tomatoes as mentioned by another reviewer. It was amazing! I couldn't get enough! Definitely making this again!
Very tasty. My whole family loved even my little ones. My husband like a little spice so I added a little ground cayenne pepper to his plate. It was delicious, i will definately used this recipe again.
My kids made this and it tasted awesome. Will definitely make this again.
I was intrigued by the name (because I'm from New Orleans) but there is no heat in the dish. Easily added trust me! I swapped out the smoked sausage for Andouille and added cayenne pepper and the bottle of tabasco on the table. I thought the preparation was easy and the addition of the Allspice was a very nice touch. Other slight modifications I made were to nix the tomato (my partner doesn't like them) and used a green and red pepper instead of 2 reds. My daughter has already asked me to make it again this weekend!
Made again tonight. (4th time) I add extra chicken and sausage. We also used Basmati rice as a healthier alternative to white rice. One of our family favorites!
Different taste than the usual. For New Orleans to be in the name I was expecting a bit more cajun spices. It was great but I did add some cajun spices into mine and I was generous.
This dish was pretty amazing! My sister and I made it for our boyfriends, who also really enjoyed it. We did make some variations to the original recipe. I used a can of tomatoes and added cayenne pepper, as a few of the other reviews mentioned. Instead of 2 bell peppers, I used one and then used a large jalepeno in place of the omitted one. I cubed the chicken up so that it would speed up the cooking process. Overall I would highly recommend this dish and would definitely make it again. It was spicy yet very flavorful and was a great comfort food.
I just added a tsp of Cajun seasonings like most of the reviews said with a bunch more garlic because that's how we like our food and my husband and I both agree that this is definitely a keeper! In-freaking-credible! ??
Excellent! I added red pepper to the recipe. The sausage added great flavor! I will make this again!
Nice and easy recipe. We felt that it needed more flavor and would up the spice-factor in the future.
My family loved it! The reason I gave it 4 stars is because the rice wasn't fully cooked, still a bit crunchy. Next time I'll cook the rice separately.
I haven't tried this recipe yet. I am on Keto and was wondering if I could make this without adding rice? I would prefer to make the recipe as is and then spoon the liquid over cauliflower rice when it is done. What do you think?
