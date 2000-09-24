Jazzy New Orleans Chicken

17 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 8
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is one of my family's favorite chicken dishes. It's easy, and everything is made in one pot. This mom likes that.

By Charlene

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dredge chicken in flour, turning to coat all over.

    Advertisement

  • In large saucepan or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Brown chicken pieces about 8 minutes per side. Transfer to plate.

  • Combine sausage, garlic, onion, peppers, tomatoes, sugar, thyme, oregano, salt, and allspice in the pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until peppers are softened.

  • Stir in rice, and add stock. Nestle chicken into rice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and cover. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed and juices run clear when chicken is pierced. Serve sprinkled with parsley. Garnish with lemon slices if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
610 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 39.9g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 565.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022