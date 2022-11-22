Baked Turkey Riggies

Chop leftover turkey and place in a mixing bowl. Add pepperoncini peppers and kalamata olives; set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add Italian sausage and cook until sausage is browned and crumbled, breaking it up into small pieces, about 5 minutes. Add diced onions, mushrooms, and salt. Cook until onions are soft and start to get translucent, 3 to 4 minutes.

Deglaze the bottom of the pot with white wine and simmer until wine has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add chicken broth, marinara sauce, water, and cream. Add turkey mixture and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Drain.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Transfer the cooked rigatoni into the sauce pot and mix well. Transfer mixture to a large casserole dish. Dot surface with mozzarella cheese and push inside the pasta mixture. Sprinkle the top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.