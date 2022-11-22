Recipes Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Turkey Baked Turkey Riggies Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This Central New York dish is a perfect way to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers in a baked casserole version that includes turkey instead of the usual chicken. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 22, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Stand Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 35 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ pounds cooked, chopped turkey meat ½ cup chopped pepperoncini peppers ½ cup chopped, pitted kalamata olives 1 tablespoon olive oil, or as needed 6 ounces hot Italian sausage, casings removed 1 cup diced onion 1 cup sliced button mushrooms salt to taste ½ cup white wine 2 cups chicken broth 1 (28 ounce) jar prepared marinara sauce 1 cup water ½ cup heavy cream 1 pound rigatoni pasta, cooked and drained 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cubed ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese chopped Italian flat leaf parsley Directions Chop leftover turkey and place in a mixing bowl. Add pepperoncini peppers and kalamata olives; set aside. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add Italian sausage and cook until sausage is browned and crumbled, breaking it up into small pieces, about 5 minutes. Add diced onions, mushrooms, and salt. Cook until onions are soft and start to get translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Deglaze the bottom of the pot with white wine and simmer until wine has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add chicken broth, marinara sauce, water, and cream. Add turkey mixture and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Drain. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Transfer the cooked rigatoni into the sauce pot and mix well. Transfer mixture to a large casserole dish. Dot surface with mozzarella cheese and push inside the pasta mixture. Sprinkle the top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbling around the edges, and the top is nicely browned, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve. Chef John Cook's Notes: The ideal casserole baking dish size is 9 x 13 inches. Rigatoni should be cooked 2 minutes under package directions, since it's going to be baked in the sauce. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 730 Calories 32g Fat 61g Carbs 46g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 730 % Daily Value * Total Fat 32g 41% Saturated Fat 14g 68% Cholesterol 131mg 44% Sodium 1467mg 64% Total Carbohydrate 61g 22% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Protein 46g Potassium 820mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Baked Turkey Riggies