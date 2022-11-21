Mashed Butternut Squash with Blue Cheese and Pecans

Hints of natural sweetness make this colorful veggie side a perfect partner for your favorite savory dishes.

By Virginia Willis
Published on November 21, 2022
close up on a large bowl of mashed butternut squash with blue cheese and pecans
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ pounds butternut squash, cubed

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • teaspoon black pepper

  • ½ cup chopped toasted pecans

  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

  • 2 ounces blue cheese crumbles

  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

Directions

  1. Put butternut squash in a microwave-safe baking dish with a lid. Season with salt and pepper. Microwave, covered, until squash is tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

  2. Coarsely mash with a potato masher or fork. Stir in pecans, maple syrup, blue cheese crumbles, and fresh thyme leaves until combined.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

256 Calories
15g Fat
29g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 256
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 4g 18%
Cholesterol 11mg 4%
Sodium 449mg 20%
Total Carbohydrate 29g 11%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Protein 6g
Potassium 719mg 15%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

