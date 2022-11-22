Recipes Fruits and Vegetables Vegetables Fennel Sautéed Apple, Onion, and Fennel Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Hints of natural sweetness from apples and fennel makes this veggie side perfect to go with any of your favorite recipes. By Virginia Willis Published on November 22, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 pound fennel, trimmed and thinly sliced 1 onion, halved and thinly sliced ½ teaspoon fennel seeds ¼ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon black pepper 1 apple, cored and sliced with peel freshly ground black pepper and fennel fronds Directions Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add fennel, onion, and fennel seeds. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until fennel is just tender and beginning to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in apple and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Top with additional black pepper and, if desired, fennel fronds. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 84 Calories 4g Fat 13g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 84 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 3% Sodium 181mg 8% Total Carbohydrate 13g 5% Dietary Fiber 5g 16% Protein 2g Potassium 512mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sautéed Apple, Onion, and Fennel