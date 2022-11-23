Recipes Side Dish Fries Recipes Sweet Potato Fries Recipes Sweet Potato Wedges with Rosemary-Orange Brown Butter Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Hints of natural sweetness make this veggie side a perfect partner for your favorite recipes. Recipe by VirginiaWillis Published on November 23, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 small sweet potatoes 1 tablespoon olive oil ¼ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon black pepper 2 tablespoons butter 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped 2 teaspoons orange zest Directions Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet and line with oil. Cut sweet potatoes (unpeeled) into 1/2-inch wedges and arrange on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast, stirring halfway through, until browned and tender, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Meanwhile, heat butter in a small skillet over medium heat until melted and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in rosemary and orange zest. Pour over sweet potato wedges and toss to coat. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 194 Calories 9g Fat 27g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 194 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 4g 21% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 234mg 10% Total Carbohydrate 27g 10% Dietary Fiber 4g 15% Protein 2g Potassium 445mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sweet Potato Wedges with Rosemary-Orange Brown Butter