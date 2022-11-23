Sweet Potato Wedges with Rosemary-Orange Brown Butter

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Hints of natural sweetness make this veggie side a perfect partner for your favorite recipes.

Recipe by VirginiaWillis
Published on November 23, 2022
close up on a pile of sweet potato wedges with rosemary-orange brown butter
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 4 small sweet potatoes

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • teaspoon black pepper

  • 2 tablespoons butter

  • 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped

  • 2 teaspoons orange zest

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet and line with oil.

  2. Cut sweet potatoes (unpeeled) into 1/2-inch wedges and arrange on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper.

  3. Roast, stirring halfway through, until browned and tender, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

  4. Meanwhile, heat butter in a small skillet over medium heat until melted and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in rosemary and orange zest. Pour over sweet potato wedges and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

194 Calories
9g Fat
27g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 194
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 4g 21%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Sodium 234mg 10%
Total Carbohydrate 27g 10%
Dietary Fiber 4g 15%
Protein 2g
Potassium 445mg 9%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
3 Ratings
Rosemary Roasted Parsnips Butternut Squash Carrots and Sweet Potatoes
Roasted Fall Vegetables with Rosemary
close up view of Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges on a blue plate
Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges
17 Ratings
Brussels Sprouts with Browned Butter
28 Ratings
Air Fryer Mahi Mahi with Brown Butter
13 Ratings
close up view of Cajun Potato Wedges in a bowl lined paper towels
Cajun Potato Wedges
39 Ratings
Rosemary Sweet Potato Quiche
7 Ratings
close up view of Seasoned Baked Potato Wedges in a bowl
Seasoned Baked Potato Wedges
79 Ratings
Sweet Potato (Kumara) Wedges
38 Ratings
Herby Roasted Potato Wedges
88 Ratings
Browned Brussels Sprouts with Orange and Walnuts
41 Ratings
Sweet Potato Oranges
195 Ratings
Easy Sweet Potato Wedges
1 Rating
Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
291 Ratings
crumble bar cookies with apples on a platter
Apple Crisp-Browned Butter Bars
3 Ratings
Air-Fryer Potato-Skin Wedges
1 Rating