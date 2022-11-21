Recipes Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Chicken King Ranch Chicken and Fresh Veggie Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos King ranch chicken casserole is a longtime hot dish favorite for a reason—rich, creamy, and covered with cheese. Opt for the more indulgent version or dish up this lighter, veggie-packed rendition. Recipe by lkb Published on November 21, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 55 mins Stand Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 35 mins Servings: 12 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cups boiling water 1 cup raw cashews ¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 1 teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon salt 1 ½ teaspoons black pepper 1 tablespoon canola oil 2 teaspoons chili powder 1 ½ teaspoons cumin seeds, crushed 1 ½ teaspoons oregano, crushed 2 onions, chopped 2 red bell peppers, chopped 2 green bell peppers, chopped 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced 3 cups chopped fresh tomatoes 4 ½ cups shredded cooked chicken breast 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas, cut into quarters 8 ounces shredded Mexican-blend cheese ¼ cup sliced green onion Lime wedges, for serving Directions For cashew cream, pour boiling water over cashews in a small bowl. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes; drain. Blend cashews, broth, lime juice, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper in a blender until smooth. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chili powder, cumin seeds, and oregano; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add onions, bell peppers, and jalapeño; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in cashew cream and chicken. Put one-third of tortilla wedges in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Layer with half the chicken mixture, one-third of tortilla wedges, and 1 cup cheese. Layer with remaining chicken mixture, tortilla wedges, and cheese. Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until bubbly, about 15 minutes more. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Top with green onion and serve with lime wedges. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 285 Calories 17g Fat 13g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 285 % Daily Value * Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 7g 33% Cholesterol 58mg 19% Sodium 350mg 15% Total Carbohydrate 13g 5% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 22g Potassium 444mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of King Ranch Chicken and Fresh Veggie Casserole