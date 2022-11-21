Ginger-Hibiscus Sparkler

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Bridge tipsy December and dry January with this less-leaded (but no-less-tasty) sipper. Spicy ginger liqueur, nonalcoholic ginger beer, and sweet-tart hibiscus provide all the buzz you need.

By
Juliana Hale
Juliana Hale
Juliana Hale

Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022
close up on two glasses of ginger hibiscus sparkler
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup dried hibiscus petals

  • 1 ½ cups boiling water

  • ½ cup fresh lime juice

  • ½ cup ginger liqueur (such as Domaine de Canton®)

  • ½ cup ginger beer

  • 4 sprigs fresh mint for garnish

  • fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

Directions

  1. Steep hibiscus flowers in boiling water for 5 minutes; strain into a heatproof bowl set in a bowl of ice to speed cooling. Cool completely.

  2. Transfer to a small pitcher. Stir in lime juice and ginger liqueur. Pour into ice-filled Collins glasses (about 5 oz. per glass) and top each with 1 oz. ginger beer. Garnish with mint sprigs and ginger slices.

The Low-Down on Liqueur

You can use 8 hibiscus tea bags if you don't have hibiscus flowers. Just steep in boiling water for 5 minutes.

Using liqueur (instead of liquor) lets you amp up cocktails without making them overly potent. Though often made with a rum or vodka base, liqueurs generally range from 15 percent to 55 percent alcohol by volume. (Liquors usually start at 40 percent by volume.)

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

133 Calories
0g Fat
20g Carbs
0g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 133
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Sodium 9mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 20g 7%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Protein 0g
Potassium 47mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved