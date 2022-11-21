Recipes Drinks Recipes Cocktail Recipes Ginger-Hibiscus Sparkler Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Bridge tipsy December and dry January with this less-leaded (but no-less-tasty) sipper. Spicy ginger liqueur, nonalcoholic ginger beer, and sweet-tart hibiscus provide all the buzz you need. By Juliana Hale Juliana Hale Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup dried hibiscus petals 1 ½ cups boiling water ½ cup fresh lime juice ½ cup ginger liqueur (such as Domaine de Canton®) ½ cup ginger beer 4 sprigs fresh mint for garnish fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced Directions Steep hibiscus flowers in boiling water for 5 minutes; strain into a heatproof bowl set in a bowl of ice to speed cooling. Cool completely. Transfer to a small pitcher. Stir in lime juice and ginger liqueur. Pour into ice-filled Collins glasses (about 5 oz. per glass) and top each with 1 oz. ginger beer. Garnish with mint sprigs and ginger slices. The Low-Down on Liqueur You can use 8 hibiscus tea bags if you don't have hibiscus flowers. Just steep in boiling water for 5 minutes. Using liqueur (instead of liquor) lets you amp up cocktails without making them overly potent. Though often made with a rum or vodka base, liqueurs generally range from 15 percent to 55 percent alcohol by volume. (Liquors usually start at 40 percent by volume.) I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 133 Calories 0g Fat 20g Carbs 0g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 133 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 0% Sodium 9mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 0g Potassium 47mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Ginger-Hibiscus Sparkler