Recipes Meat and Poultry Turkey Turkey Breast Jerky Roast Turkey – Jerk Spice Thanksgiving Turkey Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos The marinade for this turkey breast is adapted from my Jerk Chicken Wing recipe and makes for a delicious, juicy turkey breast with just the right amount of heat that is beautifully balanced by brown sugar. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 18, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Marinate Time: 4 hrs Roast Time: 1 hrs 45 mins Stand Time: 20 mins Total Time: 6 hrs 35 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Marinade: ½ cup diced yellow onion ¼ cup green onions, sliced 6 cloves garlic, roughly chopped 2 habanero peppers, seeded and chopped 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves 2 teaspoons dried thyme 1 tablespoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 teaspoon ground allspice ½ teaspoon cinnamon ½ teaspoon cumin ½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg 2 limes, juiced 3 tablespoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar 2 tablespoons vegetable oil Turkey: 3 ½ pounds boneless turkey breast 1 large yellow onion, sliced kosher salt to taste 1 lime, cut into wedges (Optional) Directions Combine diced onions, green onions, garlic, habanero peppers, fresh and dried thyme, kosher salt, black pepper, allspice, cinnamon, cumin, and in a blender or in large cup if you are using an immersion blender. Add lime juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, and vegetable oil. Blend until smooth. Place turkey breasts into a large bowl, splay it open, and pour marinade all over the turkey. Flip and toss turkey breast a number of times until it is evenly covered in marinade. Press plastic wrap over the turkey and marinate in the refrigerator for a minimum of 4, up to 12 hours. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Transfer the turkey into a roasting pan and tie together with cooking twine. Add sliced onions underneath and around the turkey. Season with salt. Roast turkey in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Reduce temperature to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), about 1 hour and 15 minutes longer Loosely tent with foil and let rest for about 20 minutes. Snip off the strings and serve. Chef John Cook's Notes: A cup of chicken or turkey broth can be stirred into the hot roasting pan, while the turkey rests. Scrap any browned bits off the bottom and spoon these pan juices over the sliced meat. Add sweet potatoes that have been cut and tossed in lemon juice to the roasting pan and cook with the turkey if you like. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 316 Calories 9g Fat 9g Carbs 48g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 316 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 11% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 139mg 46% Sodium 1158mg 50% Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 48g Potassium 651mg 14% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Jerky Roast Turkey – Jerk Spice Thanksgiving Turkey