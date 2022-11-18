Jerky Roast Turkey – Jerk Spice Thanksgiving Turkey

Combine diced onions, green onions, garlic, habanero peppers, fresh and dried thyme, kosher salt, black pepper, allspice, cinnamon, cumin, and in a blender or in large cup if you are using an immersion blender. Add lime juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, and vegetable oil. Blend until smooth. Place turkey breasts into a large bowl, splay it open, and pour marinade all over the turkey. Flip and toss turkey breast a number of times until it is evenly covered in marinade. Press plastic wrap over the turkey and marinate in the refrigerator for a minimum of 4, up to 12 hours. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Transfer the turkey into a roasting pan and tie together with cooking twine. Add sliced onions underneath and around the turkey. Season with salt. Roast turkey in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Reduce temperature to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), about 1 hour and 15 minutes longer Loosely tent with foil and let rest for about 20 minutes. Snip off the strings and serve. Chef John

Cook's Notes:

A cup of chicken or turkey broth can be stirred into the hot roasting pan, while the turkey rests. Scrap any browned bits off the bottom and spoon these pan juices over the sliced meat.

Add sweet potatoes that have been cut and tossed in lemon juice to the roasting pan and cook with the turkey if you like.