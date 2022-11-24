Recipes Bread Pastries Doughnuts Sour Cream Donuts Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These donuts boast a crisp exterior and a moist, tender, cakey interior all enrobed in a classic, creamy glaze. The sour cream contributes moisture and texture but the donuts themselves are not tangy at all. By Tricia Manzanero Stuedeman Published on November 24, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 1 hrs Cook Time: 35 mins Chill Time: 2 hrs Stand Time: 25 mins Cool Time: 5 mins Total Time: 4 hrs 5 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 8 donuts Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Donuts 2 ¼ cups bleached cake flour (such as Swans Down®), plus more for work surface, hands and cutter 2 teaspoons baking powder ¾ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon ⅔ cup sour cream, room temperature ½ cup granulated sugar 2 large egg yolks, room temperature 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 1 teaspoon vanilla extract vegetable oil as needed for frying Glaze 4 ½ cups powdered sugar ½ cup unsalted butter, melted 6 tablespoons hot water 1 ½ teaspoons light corn syrup ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract Directions Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a bowl until well combined. Whisk together sour cream, granulated sugar, egg yolks, melted butter, oil, and vanilla in a large bowl until well combined. Gradually fold flour mixture into sour cream mixture just until combined. (Dough will be quite soft and sticky.) Cover, and chill in the refrigerator until dough is cold and just slightly firmed, about 2 hours. Turn dough out onto a heavily-floured surface and pat or roll to 3/8- to 1/2-inch thickness, flouring hands or rolling pin as needed. Cut dough using a floured 3 1/2-inch round cutter. Cut holes in the center of the dough circles using a floured 1 1/4-inch round cutter. Transfer dough rings to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Reroll, and cut dough scraps, repeating process as needed. Heat 3 inches of oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 360 degrees F to 365 degrees F (182 degrees C to 185 degrees C), about 30 minutes. Fry 1 to 2 donuts at a time until golden brown and cooked through, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes per side, adjusting heat as necessary to maintain oil temperature. Transfer donuts to a baking sheet lined with paper towels using a spider strainer. Let drain, and cool for 5 minutes (see note). Whisk together powdered sugar, melted butter, hot water, corn syrup, salt, and vanilla in a large bowl for the glaze until smooth and well combined. Place 1 warm donut in the powdered sugar mixture, craggy side up; use a spoon to coat donut completely in the glaze. Remove donut from glaze using two forks placed underneath; let excess drip off, and then transfer donut to a wire rack placed over a rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with remaining donuts and glaze. Let donuts stand until glaze is set before serving, about 25 minutes. Donuts are best enjoyed the same day, but any leftovers can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for 2 days. Cook's Note: For that almost translucent glazed look, coat donuts while still warm after just 5 minutes of cooling. Work in batches as needed, glazing donuts ready to be dipped while frying or cooling the others. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 659 Calories 20g Fat 117g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 659 % Daily Value * Total Fat 20g 26% Saturated Fat 11g 57% Cholesterol 94mg 31% Sodium 378mg 16% Total Carbohydrate 117g 42% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 5g Potassium 81mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sour Cream Donuts