Crispy Herb Baked Chicken
The secret ingredient is instant mashed potatoes, used to make the crispy coating.
This is a great dish!!! The family loved it!!! However, 2 things 1. When you melt the butter make sure you only dip one peice of chicken in the melted butter, don't put all the chicken into the melted butter the cold chicken will harden the butter. 2. Spray the aluminum foil with spray because the chicken will also stick to it.Read More
First of all, the name of this recipe does not suit the actual taste. Herb chicken? where's the herb flavor? Anyway, This tasted like chicken with mashed potatoes on top. I can see why so many people add ingredients. I didn't add anything, rather followed the recipe to a T. Hence, the 2 star rating. Sorry, but wont be making this one again.Read More
What an incredible recipe!!! My father was on a chicken strike but no longer. He caught one whiff of this chicken and before he knew it, he was sucking the bones. I used 2 tablespoons of grated romano cheese and completed the 1/3 cup with parmesan cheese. I also added dried parsley (for apperance), dried basil(for flavor), black pepper(for kick) and paparika(for color). This recipe is a keeper. Now all I need is a tastey creamy pasta dish to go along with the chicken. David
This recipe is very similar to an "Oven fried chicken" recipe that I've been using for years. We enjoyed this very much. I added Mrs. Dash to the coating ingredients for a little extra flavor. Baked it at 400 degrees to obtain a crispy coating. Chicken turned out crispy on the outside and moist and tender on the inside. Thanks Diana.
This is a great starting-point recipe! I added Italian seasoning, a tiny dash of poultry seasoning and a healthy pinch of dried rosemary - crush it in your palm before adding to the mix, which will release the flavor as well as saving someone from getting a giant pine needle stuck in their teeth! I sprinkled the leftover potato mixture over the top of the chicken pieces in the pan, which made for extra crispiness and flavor. I can't wait to try this with flavored potatoes as another reviewer mentioned. Super fast prep, and a tasty dinner.
I've found that it's better to bake the chicken in foil until about the last 15 minutes, then open up the foil to crisp it up. Delicious!
With the addition of onion powder, italian seasonings, paprika and cayenne, the chicken was delicious. I baked whole chicken pieces, which I skinned, on a rack to prevent a mushy bottom. I also used garlic powder in lieu of garlic salt as the parm had enough salt in it by itself.
This is the BEST coating for chicken around. My 5 kids loved this the first time I made it. Now it's an addition to our weekly menu. Asfaras the other reviewers saying mushy and not crispy, I disagree. Mine has turned out GREAT and crispy both times. The first time I used skinless chicken, the second time, I left it on. DELICIOUS either way!! Thanks Diana!
This was pretty good. I used low fat margarine instead of butter and baked on a rack to help keep bottom from turning to mush. There was no crisp to my chicken but good flavor so I'll make this again. Plus my husband liked it.
Oh, this is quite good! I have miserable luck with breadings and the like on chicken that I cook so I was surprised just that it came out intact. Add my vote for getting the chicken off the pan onto a cooling rack or the like as it cooks in the oven; I would think it would really be disappointing without. I’m like most folks here, you just know the next time I am going to fool with DCANTER’s recipe some: I would not be afraid to really punch up the seasonings. I added a little Italian seasoning this time, which I would think more of that, more good cheese, more garlic salt and some ground pepper would add to this. The recipe is fine as it is, though and thank you DCANTER! I was really just looking for a way to use up a little potato flakes but because of your recipe I have a whole new direction to take chicken. And isn’t that something that we are looking for?
Tip: Use a cookie sheet, line the bottom with foil and then place a cooling rack on top of the cookie sheet. The breaded chicken goes on the cooling rack for baking. It will prevent your chicken from getting a soggy bottom.
Absolute perfection! My husband and I both agree that not only is this baked chicken the closest tasting to fried, it is also just about the best chicken we have ever tasted. My search is finally over for a baked chicken that taste like it has been fried. I had no problem with the coating coming off, and I also broiled it the last 5 minutes to make it a nice golden, crispy brown. This recipe is a great find for anyone who likes the taste of fried chicken, but looking for a healthier way to prepare it. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe!Update!! I have made this wonderful chicken twice since my first review. If you really want a treat, experiment with different kinds of potato flakes. Tonight I used buttered flavored. Fantastic!!
I admit, I look here almost daily just for dinner/ entertaining ideas. I almost invariably take the recipes I find and use and tweak them. As a person just learning to eat gluten-free, this was an awesome recipe, with minimal 'tweaking'! First, I lined the baking sheet with parchment paper rather than tinfoil. Then, After rinsing the chicken (I used tenders) I dipped them in potato flour, then in the butter (added an egg, also) and then in the potato flake/ parm cheese mixture. In this mixture, I also added italian spices, garlic powder pepper, and some ground flaxseed. WOW! SO MOIST AND TENDER AND CRISPY! I flipped the chicken halfway through as well. My kids went ape-s*** over this recipe and I will definitely make again!
This is pretty good,first time I tried this with potato flakes. yum! I added some ranch dressing mix that comes in an envelope (1/2 pkg). Baked for 1 hour at 350 . Little Trick: just so that the bottom stays crispy also, I bake on a rack placed on baking pan. both sides crisp this way. You can also substitute ritz crackers or corn flakes, toss in food processor for a few seconds first, then mix with spices and coat chicken. I would make this again!! :)
Just ok. Was not crispy at all. The coating would not get crispy, even after I broiled it. It tasted too much like parmesan cheese, with no other flavors.
Easy and delicious! I altered the recipe slightly by adding a half cup of Italian style bread crumbs and instead of butter or magarine I coated the chicken in olive oil before dipping in the breading mixture. This recipe was so easy that I was able to make it on a very busy night and unlike other oven baked chicken recipes I've tried, this one is not messy. My family and I loved this, including my picky toddler, so I will add this to my regular rotation. Thanks for a great recipe!
where are the herbs in this recipe?
Awesome recipe!! I made a few modifications though. I added Italian seasoning and paprika to the mixture. I used slightly less Parmesan cheese and less garlic salt due to personal tastes. I coated chicken tenders with the yummy mixture and my nephews, niece and I gobbled up every tender. Thanks for posting!!
Another great dish! I did read and follow the reviews, added 1 teaspoon Basil, 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon Onion Powder, 1/2 teaspoon Salt and 1/2 teaspoon Pepper. DH said "Outstanding! This is so good and moist!" And it's easy too!
Little bit disappointed. It wasn't bad, just wasn't anything great. You really need to flavor this one up a lot. There really isn't much flavor the way it stands. Thanks for the post, anyways.
Very good recipe. I added some onion powder and used real garlic (grated). I kicked it up a few notches with some of Emeril's Essence and that knocked it out of the park!
VERY GOOD! I used boneless skinless chicken which I cut into strips and pounded thin. It took about half the time to bake. I too was wondering where the herbs were, but served this with "clone of a pretzel dip" and it was very tasty! Thank you DCANTER for sharing your recipe!
Delicious and simple! My husband rated it "Better than Shake & Bake". It was crisp and golden when done. I used partly skinned chicken breasts with bone in, and baked them on a rack in a parchment-lined pan. The presence of skin didn't affect crispness. Those people who rated the recipe as 'mushy' or not crispy may be getting different results depending on type of potato flakes used. Next time I will add a dried herb - rosemary sounds good!
I have to say I never tried the original recipe, I followed others advice. I too made changes, I used boneless chicken breast and pounded them a little bit, as Marion suggested I added the bread crumbs to the dry mix and also basil, oregano and paprika, I then sprinkled on some of the extra dry mix and sprayed it with Pam cooking spray. Baked it at 400 for 30 minutes and it was fantastic
Nice and crispy on the outside and very moist and tender inside. I added some cornflake crumbs, garlic and onion - It was Delish !!!
This is really good! I used breadcrumbs instead of potato flakes. 50 minutes was the exact amount of time for cooking. Will cook again!:)
I wish I had read the reviews first prior to cooking so I could have tweaked this recipe...very bland....
This is a very good chicken recipe. I had 4 bone-in chicken breasts in my freezer and I decided to try this recipe. I cut the recipe in half for just 4 chicken breasts. I used organic roasted garlic flavored instant mashed potatoes and added 1 tsp. Italian herbs. The chicken came out very moist and flavorful!
I'm confused. Wheres the "herb" in these crispy herb baked chicken?? There are no herbs called for in this recipe. Bottom of chicken was soggy but overall it was good to ok.
I used skinned boneless chicken breasts. It is easy and one may add spices of ones choice for a different taste..
I dont hv potatoes flakes where I lived. What can I replace it to make it crispy? I tried using corn flakes but it burn easliy. I tried with corn flour still not the same result. I even tried with dru grated coconunt almost there but I dont wan the coconut flavoured baked chicken. Help anyone?
great
I tried this with Betty Crocker flavored instant mashed potato mix and its great.
Great recipe but 2 things should be changed: Where in the whole recipe does it call for any sort of herb? There's actually none. The seasoning of the chicken should be changed here's what I added to make it better: Cayenne pepper, black pepper, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, mustard, paprika, rosemary, basil, oregano, parsley & poultry seasoning. The only thing is that the mashed potatoes & butter thing are brilliant.
Excellent! I will definitely make this again - I think it tasted just like regular fried chicken without all of the fat!
Quite a simple recipe, but the taste is extraordinary. I made this dish as a quick, late night dinner and everyone loved it. They loved it so much they even scraped the aluminum foil of its remains and were looking for more. This is definitely a recipe that will please almost anyone. The big question in the house, when am I going to prepare this dish again?
I made this recipe for dinner last night it was delicious (incidentally a similar recipe is on the box of Hungry Jack potato flakes). The Hungry Jack recipe adds 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes, which I did. I made it with skinless/boneless chicken breast. My husband loved it and raved about it over and over. Even my 3 year old ate it as is and I usually have to remove all breading from chicken for her. Definately a keeper!
I was out of Parm. cheese, so I sub. white hard cheddar, and it still turned out phenomenal! I will be sure to use this recipe again and again..besides, it's so easy to just box up and use for lunches! THANKS!
Great recipe. I've cooked this twice. The first time was pretty meh.. kinda bland. This time, however, i added a half teaspoon of paprika and red pepper flakes. I used olive oil instead of butter and garlic powder instead of garlic salt. My girlfriend raved about it, so it must have done great. She was licking the plate. Great starter recipe! Easy to fiddle with!
An excellent dinner with minimal effort. The second time I made this I added parsley, black pepper and salt to the potato mixture and it was even better than the original recipe. Does NOT make for good leftovers however, but if you make it right there won't be any leftovers!
Great recipe! I recommend the double dipping method (egg+flour+recipe) others suggest to get it really crispy!
These were good and quick to make. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I also substituted skim milm for the butter. Turned out great. My family enjoyed as well.
Very good! I make it with boneless, skinless chicken breasts and garlic mashed potatoes. My family really likes it. Now I just need to find a way to cook it faster...
This was an excellent start; I added oregano and basil for the "herb". I also used chicken breasts. It tasted delicious, the cheese really shines on this one. My kids ate it right up. I only wish that the coating stuck a little more
This turned out Great! A few changes: I dipped the chicken in Smart Balance instead of real butter; I used butter flavored potato flakes and added garlic POWDER, onion powder, Italian seasoning, ground red pepper, and black pepper to mixture. I baked the chicken on a rack and this made all sides crispy. I served this with cheese tortellini and homemade marinara sauce. Turned out to be a GREAT combo!
This was a bit too salty for our taste and would like it to be a bit more crisp. Will try again using 1/2 teaspoon of granulated garlic instead of the garlic salt and will cook on a cookie cooling rack on top of a cookie sheet pan to try to get a crispier coating.
I was pleasantly surprised by how tender and flavorful this recipe turned out to be. I did make a few changes: sprinkled chicken with salt and pepper and coated with beaten egg instead to make it leaner and I used chicken . Baked at 400F for 15min per side, and it was perfectly done. It's a keeper!
DELISH!!! the whole family loved it! i followed the advise of others and added some extra spices.
Loved this! Used a roasted garlic potato mix and also added some italian seasoning. Delish!
Just a few tips after a couple of tries: 1. Season the chicken and marinade a couple of hours before baking it. 2. Free your imagination to suit the taste of the marinade. I used german Bratkartofeln seasoning and it was just perfect. 3. Use extra virgin olive oil instead of butter to make sure it will have a fried texture. 4. backe the chicken on a rack and convection fuction if the oven has it. This will make the chicken chrispy. Start with 180 ºC, and finish with 210 ºC to get a golden brown colour. Enjoy your chicken.
My family ate this chicken like it was going out of style. The few modifications I made- I added crushed red pepper to the potato mix. After I put the chicken on the baking pan, I lightly drizzled the leftover butter over the pieces of chicken then spooned the leftover potato mixture over the entire pan. While it cooked, the potato mixture on the bottom of the pan absorbed any extra melted butter/chicken fat/etc. The chicken turned out beautifully. Great color, juicy, lightly crisp outer layer. Will make again for sure. Next time I will add Mrs. Dash to the potato mix as well, I was out this time.
I made these for dinner tonight. Although the recipe is called Crispy Herb Baked Chicken, there aren't any herbs in the recipe (so I added 2 tsp Italian seasoning) and the recipe is not crispy (as I imagined, the potato flakes got mushy). I used chicken tenders cooked at 400F for 13 minutes. I don't think that any of my changes made the outcome worse than the original recipe would have done. My DH was happier with these than was I hence the 2 stars instead if 1 star. Thanks DCANTER, this one just isn't for me.
This recipe is wonderful. We made no changes & it is perfect. Potatoe flakes are just an envelope of instant mashed potates. I wasn't sure at first. JJH
Nice recipe. I used boneless skinless chicken breast to avoid the sogginess from other fatty cuts of chicken. I seasoned chicken with pepper and garlic powder. I also added some breadcrumbs to the mixture. Along with paprika, and pepper and a little onion powder. I used Herb flavored instant mash potato flakes. I also sprinkled the remaining crumb mixture that was left over after breading over all of it in the dish. Nice and crunchy and flavorful.
I made this recipe as written. Very good! Next time I going to try it with fish.
Delicious and easy! The chicken was crisy on the outside and moist and tender on the inside. I will definately make it again!
I liked this one. The potatoes gave it a great texture and when you bit into the chicken it tasted to me like mashed potatoes (literally)! I did add some spices such as garlic and italian seasonings just to give a little more flavor.
We only liked this. Good to have once, but a better recipe needs to be found.
I prepared this for 60 people and it was easy and very good. I received many compliments on it. I will make it again.
You can use this for baking any kind of meat basically. My main suggestion is to put it on a wire rack over a pan covered with foil, turn throughout cooking process (about 2-4 times) until all areas are browned, and it is perfect-just like fried chicken without all the oil. I have used this to make chicken strips and most recently with drumsticks. Excellent.
YUM!!!!! I will make this again! It kind of tasted like shake and bake to me! My chicken so sooooo juicy and tender and the crispy coating was delish! Here is what I did differently: added italian spices, paprika, and breadcrumbs to the dry mixture. Then I cooked it at 300 degrees for 1 hour, then 400 degrees for 20 mins. SOO JUICY AND PERFECT!
I cooked this for the guys at Fire Station 51 in Houston and it was a big hit. Was able to get it cooked in between calls and it was delicious!! We will definately have it again!
I added a few ingredients based on other reviews. I added 1/3 cup Italian bread crumbs, 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning, and 1/4 tsp paprika. Very good and crispy!
This was very good. Had it with mashed potatoes and corn on the cob. I would definately make this again.
This was great, I added a dash of oregano, and a dash of thyme..was very juicy my family loved it
I have made this many times and actually got the recipe off a back of a box. I have found the brand of the potato flakes determines if it is mushy or not. "Potato Bud" name for a major manufacturer work great.
Very tasty recipe!
It's crispy, tasty and melts in your mouth...well, you do have to chew a bit. It's the very best chicken recipe I've ever had.
Outstanding! I added some poultry seasoning and used a mixture of equal parts parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses. I'll definitely make this again.
I made this recipe twice for my family, once at home, and once at my in-laws. The chicken comes out so tender and juicy and the mashed potatoes really give it a nice crunch.
This recipe is really simple and delicious. The whole family loved it.
This was the juiciest chicken, and I love the flavor of the coating.
delish my kids loved it its a keeper
I wasnt so sure about the potato flakes, but it smelled so good while it baked. Then I pulled it out of the oven it looked good, and when we ate it. It was so good we were eating the flakes off of the baking sheet. It reminded me of fried chicken without the mess. I will def be making it again. ASAP
This recipe was very good. I added some italian bread crumbs to the potato flakes along with some garlic, poultry seasoning and a pinch of cayenne pepper for a bit of a kick. Excellent! This one is going to become a new staple in my house. Super quick and easy to make, with a ton of taste!
I used chicken drumsticks,removed skins.The chickens were good and crispy,but they had no herb flavor at all.If you want herb flavor,it is good to add some herb seasonings.
My husband and Grandkids all said this was the best chicken they had ever had. It was easy to make, and easy to clean up after. Thanks Diana!
WOW!! This was my first attempt at chicken, as I am new to cooking and deathly afraid of ruining my meal, especially overcooking chicken! But let me tell you, this was as juicy as it gets!!! I added basil to the mix , and then sauteed basil and onions which I then put on top of the chicken before baking it, and it came out absolutely INCREDIBLE!! Thank you so much for a good first chicken experience!
I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and added the seasonings mentioned in a previous review: a sprinkle of paprika, Italian seasoning cayenne and onion powder. I used garlic salt, not powder and the recipe needs the salt so I wouldn't recommend garlic powder. The thinner chicken pieces cooked in 40 min. and the thicker pieces were 50 min. The chicken was crispy and moist and I will definitely make it again.
This chicken was delicious..My husband is a beef and potatos kinda guy, now hes a chicken and potato flake kinda guy...LOL.. WE made this with thighs..Cant wait to try it again with boneless skinless breasts..So delicious!!!
The flavor of the chicken was really good. But I did add ALOT of extra seasoning. I rubed salt,pepper, garlic on chicken before dipping and I added salt pepper and 2 extra tsp of garlic to mix. This was NOT CRUNCHY. It was actually soggy. Once the chicken was cooked we broiled it to crisp the breading which made a very dry chicken.
This is excellent! Works well with chicken breasts instead of an entire chicken as well.
Great coating for chicken when some extra spices are added. I added onion powder, pepper, cayenne, italian seasoning. I also baked the chicken on a cooling rack so it wouldnt get mushy. Turned out great
This was very tasty. I used thighs and it was good. Although I was confused by the name, since there are no herbs listed. I doubled the ingredients, but not the chicken, and added 2 tbsp of Italian Seasoning. Rating is for recipe as written, not with me adding the seasoning. That gave it more taste to me.
Even though this is not herb chicken as other point out it is still good chicken. I added paprika, cyanne powder and garlic powder it kick it up a notch and baked it on a rack in my 13 x 9 pan and it came out crispy and tender. Will make again!
This is so good, and easy to alter the recipe to fit as many servings as you need. Also, you may add more spices (parsley flakes,pepper,Italian seasonings or whatever)- to taste. We like it with rice pilaf and a salad.
This is a pretty good recipe, and very easy to prepare. I bought wings so could not remove the skin easily, but thought they were good nonetheless. I might add a little more garlic salt next time for more flavor.
I have made this recipe very often and my family loves it. I did make some changes...I use chicken tenderloins and I add onion powder and paprika and cook until slightly crispy and brown. Big hit with the kids! (and the kids at heart)
I didn't have dry potato flakes, so substituted seasoned bread crumbs...yummy!
Loved the crunchy outside, without the skin! Very simple and tasty! I have made with boneless breasts, too. In my opinion, this recipe is too plain without the bone to give some flavor. And... it is called crispy HERB chicken! Where are the herbs in the recipe!? I will definitely make again, using bone-in chicken and adding HERBS!.
I would'nt call this CRISPY chicken, but I would call this delicious!! Everyone loved the flavor. I added one teaspoon of Mrs. Dash to the potato mixture and baked the chicken on my broiler rack and pan, as the other reviews said that the chicken was not as crisp as they liked it. I will be making this dish again and again. Thank you Diana.
We really liked this, to cut back on salt intake I cut out the butter and used 1% milk, one egg, with a little olive oil whisked together rolled chicken in then coated with mixture. The olive oil really helped to hold breading. Used Garlic powder in place of Garlic Salt. Sprayed pan with butter flavored pam. Cooked as directed. Very Very Good. Thanks for the post.
Very good! My husband loved this. I baked on a rack till chicken done, then broiled on low each side for about 3-5 min. This really crisped it up and added a golden color, sooo good.
I prepared this dish for my family, and they really loved it. I will prepare this dish again, but will add more spices.
Wow! Excellent! I used 3 large boneless skinless breasts and then cut ea in two. I served baked potatoes and green beans with it. They were just so tasty, had a wonderful crust, very juicy and tender too. Very easy to prepare. This recipe is a definite keeper!
Very good recipe. Added some paprika and italian seasoning as others suggested. Whole family loved it. Made with creamy chicken noodles.Yum.
This was such a nice change to the regular baked chicen I've made for years! The flavor was perfect (although I did add seasoned salt, pepper, and extra garlic salt to the flakes). The texture was nice and after putting it in the broiler for the last 5 minutes of cooking, the chicken came out a perfect golden brown. Strangley enough, my 5 year old didn't like the batter on it, but he can be a weird eater. I do think most kids would inhale this recipe.
I found that this recipe wasn't very "herb-Y' so I added a few things: 1 tsp whole oregano 1/4 tsp of ground sage 1 tsp of crushed pepper 1 1/2 tsp of paprika and 1/2 tsp of black pepper. This makes it a little hot but my family loved it. However I didn't find it to be crispy. I'll read some reviews and see what others did. But other than that: Love it!
This recipe is really good. I used boneless, skinless chicken breats. The only complaint I had was my crust didn't get crispy because I had to lower the cooking time. Based on that fact alone I would recommend using larger pieces or boned chicken breats. The parts of the chicken that did crisp were the best. The chicken has a mild flavor and the strongest thing I tasted was the cheese. Next time I think I will add some spices in addition to the garlic salt. This is a really nice change from breaded baked chicken though and I think I will continue to experiment with it until I get it perfected to my families tastes.