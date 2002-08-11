Crispy Herb Baked Chicken

850 Ratings
  • 5 434
  • 4 276
  • 3 83
  • 2 39
  • 1 18

The secret ingredient is instant mashed potatoes, used to make the crispy coating.

By DCANTER

Gallery
41 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 - 5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease or line with foil a baking sheet or a 13 x 9 inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine potato flakes, Parmesan cheese, and garlic salt. Stir until well mixed.

  • Dip chicken pieces into melted butter or margarine, and roll in potato flake mixture to coat. Place in prepared pan.

  • Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, or until chicken is tender and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 58.8g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 217mg; sodium 837mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022