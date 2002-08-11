Crispy Herb Baked Chicken

Oh, this is quite good! I have miserable luck with breadings and the like on chicken that I cook so I was surprised just that it came out intact. Add my vote for getting the chicken off the pan onto a cooling rack or the like as it cooks in the oven; I would think it would really be disappointing without. I’m like most folks here, you just know the next time I am going to fool with DCANTER’s recipe some: I would not be afraid to really punch up the seasonings. I added a little Italian seasoning this time, which I would think more of that, more good cheese, more garlic salt and some ground pepper would add to this. The recipe is fine as it is, though and thank you DCANTER! I was really just looking for a way to use up a little potato flakes but because of your recipe I have a whole new direction to take chicken. And isn’t that something that we are looking for?