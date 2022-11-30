Loaded Chicken and Potato Casserole

This cheesy, potato-ey casserole is reminiscent of classic loaded potatoes. Potatoes are roasted in a spice mix which packs them with tons of flavor and gives them a beautiful golden coloring.

Recipe by Amanda Stanfield
Published on November 30, 2022
looking at a serving of loaded chicken and potato casserole on a plate with remaining in casserole dish behind
Active Time:
15 mins
Bake Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 casserole
Ingredients

  • cooking spray

  • 5 large russet potatoes, peeled and chopped

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder

  • ½ tablespoon onion powder

  • 1 teaspoon paprika

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

  • 6 slices thick-cut bacon

  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

  • 1 cup tap water

  • ½ cup sliced scallions, plus more for garnish

  • 2 teaspoons hot sauce

  • 8 ounces shredded Mexican-blend cheese, divided

  • 3 tablespoons sour cream, for serving

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Coat a 9- x 1-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  2. Combine potatoes, olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a large bowl; toss until evenly coated. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

  3. Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are golden and fork-tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Set aside.

  4. Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium, turning occasionally, until crisp, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain bacon on a paper towel-lined plate; remove and reserve 1 tablespoon drippings from the skillet. When bacon is cool enough to handle, finely chop, and set aside (about 1/2 cup).

  5. In the same large bowl, combine chicken, cream cheese, water, scallions, hot sauce, 1/4 cup of the bacon pieces, reserved bacon drippings, 1 1/2 cups cheese, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

  6. Fold chicken mixture into the potatoes in the casserole until well combined. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese.

  7. Bake until cheese is melted, 10 minutes longer.

  8. Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and switch to the oven's broiler function.

  9. Broil on high for 3 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and brown in spots.

  10. Garnish with remaining bacon (about 1/4 cup) and additional scallions. Serve with sour cream.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

773 Calories
49g Fat
51g Carbs
34g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 773
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 49g 63%
Saturated Fat 24g 120%
Cholesterol 135mg 45%
Sodium 679mg 30%
Total Carbohydrate 51g 18%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Protein 34g
Potassium 1297mg 28%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

