Recipes Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Chicken Loaded Chicken and Potato Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This cheesy, potato-ey casserole is reminiscent of classic loaded potatoes. Potatoes are roasted in a spice mix which packs them with tons of flavor and gives them a beautiful golden coloring. Recipe by Amanda Stanfield Published on November 30, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Active Time: 15 mins Bake Time: 30 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 1 casserole Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 5 large russet potatoes, peeled and chopped 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon garlic powder ½ tablespoon onion powder 1 teaspoon paprika ½ teaspoon black pepper 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 6 slices thick-cut bacon 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken 8 ounces cream cheese, softened 1 cup tap water ½ cup sliced scallions, plus more for garnish 2 teaspoons hot sauce 8 ounces shredded Mexican-blend cheese, divided 3 tablespoons sour cream, for serving Directions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Coat a 9- x 1-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Combine potatoes, olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a large bowl; toss until evenly coated. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are golden and fork-tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Set aside. Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium, turning occasionally, until crisp, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain bacon on a paper towel-lined plate; remove and reserve 1 tablespoon drippings from the skillet. When bacon is cool enough to handle, finely chop, and set aside (about 1/2 cup). In the same large bowl, combine chicken, cream cheese, water, scallions, hot sauce, 1/4 cup of the bacon pieces, reserved bacon drippings, 1 1/2 cups cheese, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Fold chicken mixture into the potatoes in the casserole until well combined. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 10 minutes longer. Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and switch to the oven's broiler function. Broil on high for 3 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and brown in spots. Garnish with remaining bacon (about 1/4 cup) and additional scallions. Serve with sour cream. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 773 Calories 49g Fat 51g Carbs 34g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 773 % Daily Value * Total Fat 49g 63% Saturated Fat 24g 120% Cholesterol 135mg 45% Sodium 679mg 30% Total Carbohydrate 51g 18% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Protein 34g Potassium 1297mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Loaded Chicken and Potato Casserole