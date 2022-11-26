Recipes Meat and Poultry Chicken Mississippi Chicken Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This is such a fun and simple recipe with only 4 ingredients that can be made in the oven or in the slow cooker. The chicken turns out buttery, spicy, juicy, and herby. By Allrecipes Editorial Team Allrecipes Editorial Team Facebook Instagram Twitter Website When you find articles by 'Allrecipes Editorial Team,' know that this byline indicates a collaborative effort from our core team of writers and editors. Through these collaborations, the Allrecipes staff is able to provide readers with the most current, accurate, and comprehensive information possible. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 26, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cool Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Stand Time: 5 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 40 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts 1 (1 ounce) package dry ranch dressing mix (such as Hidden Valley Ranch®) 1 (16 ounce) jar sliced pepperoncini peppers, drained 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, sliced Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Season chicken with ranch seasoning mix; place in bottom of large Dutch oven. Place pepperoncini peppers, butter, and 1/2 cup reserved pepper juice over chicken. Cover, and bake in preheated oven until chicken is fork tender, about 1 hour 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Let stand 5 minutes. Shred chicken using two forks. Cook's Note: If you want to use your slow cooker, season chicken with ranch seasoning mix and place in the bottom of 6-qt. slow cooker. Place pepperoncini peppers, butter, and 1/2 cup reserved pepper juice over chicken. Cover, and cook until chicken is fork-tender on LOW for 6 to 7 hours or on HIGH for 4 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Let stand 5 minutes. Shred chicken using two forks. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 393 Calories 15g Fat 7g Carbs 54g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 393 % Daily Value * Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 8g 41% Cholesterol 162mg 54% Sodium 3002mg 131% Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 54g Potassium 618mg 13% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Mississippi Chicken