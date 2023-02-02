Recipes Main Dishes Pasta Homemade Pasta Roni Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Call it a childhood craving, dorm room gourmet, or simply a grocery store pantry staple, but homemade angel hair pasta with herbs is just as tasty and fast to make! There's no denying the simplicity. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 2, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cups chicken broth 3 ounces angel hair pasta 1 tablespoon butter 1 clove garlic, minced ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning ¼ cup heavy cream ¾ cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese 1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley, or to taste Directions Bring chicken broth in a saucepan to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook angel hair pasta in the boiling broth, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 4 to 5 minutes. Drain pasta, reserving 1/4 cup of chicken broth. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat; add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in Italian seasoning, reserved 1/4 cup chicken broth, and whipping cream. Add Parmesan cheese and stir until melted. Stir in angel hair pasta; toss to coat. Garnish with freshly minced parsley. Cook's Notes: I use a microplane grater to finely shred the Parmesan cheese. 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese will be about 24 grams of freshly grated Parmesan cheese. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 423 Calories 27g Fat 28g Carbs 18g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 423 % Daily Value * Total Fat 27g 34% Saturated Fat 16g 79% Cholesterol 84mg 28% Sodium 1818mg 79% Total Carbohydrate 28g 10% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 18g Potassium 224mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Homemade Pasta Roni