Easy Air Fryer Cream Cheese Wontons

This is a fun and very easy appetizer to whip up for last minute guests. Using the air fryer makes it less messy and easy to make as many as you want!

Recipe by LaDonna Langwell
Published on December 1, 2022
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
8 mins
Total Time:
18 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 wontons
Ingredients

  • 6 wonton wrappers

  • 3 tablespoons chive and onion cream cheese

  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped cilantro, or to taste

  • dried parsley

  • water and oil for sealing

Directions

  1. Set your air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  2. Lay six wonton skins on a cutting board, points facing up and down like a diamond. Place approximately 1 round teaspoon of cream towards the bottom corner.

  3. Sprinkle some cilantro and parsley over the cream cheese

  4. Rub a little water along the edge of the bottom of the wonton. Gently fold the top portion of the wonton down over the cream cheese to meet the two points together. Seal together with one finger, ensuring cream cheese does not leak out and all air bubbles are out.

  5. Fold the long corners of the triangle over on themselves to form a little packet. Seal with some water.

  6. Brush each wonton with a bit of vegetable oil. Air fry oil side up for 5 minutes. Flip and dab each wonton with a little oil. Fry until they are brown to your likening, an additional 3 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

51 Calories
3g Fat
5g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 51
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 3g 3%
Saturated Fat 2g 9%
Cholesterol 8mg 3%
Sodium 80mg 3%
Total Carbohydrate 5g 2%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 1g
Potassium 23mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

