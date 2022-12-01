Easy Air Fryer Cream Cheese Wontons

Set your air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Lay six wonton skins on a cutting board, points facing up and down like a diamond. Place approximately 1 round teaspoon of cream towards the bottom corner.

Sprinkle some cilantro and parsley over the cream cheese

Rub a little water along the edge of the bottom of the wonton. Gently fold the top portion of the wonton down over the cream cheese to meet the two points together. Seal together with one finger, ensuring cream cheese does not leak out and all air bubbles are out.

Fold the long corners of the triangle over on themselves to form a little packet. Seal with some water.