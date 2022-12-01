Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Easy Air Fryer Cream Cheese Wontons Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This is a fun and very easy appetizer to whip up for last minute guests. Using the air fryer makes it less messy and easy to make as many as you want! Recipe by LaDonna Langwell Published on December 1, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 8 mins Total Time: 18 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 6 wontons Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 wonton wrappers 3 tablespoons chive and onion cream cheese 2 teaspoons finely chopped cilantro, or to taste dried parsley water and oil for sealing Directions Set your air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lay six wonton skins on a cutting board, points facing up and down like a diamond. Place approximately 1 round teaspoon of cream towards the bottom corner. Sprinkle some cilantro and parsley over the cream cheese Rub a little water along the edge of the bottom of the wonton. Gently fold the top portion of the wonton down over the cream cheese to meet the two points together. Seal together with one finger, ensuring cream cheese does not leak out and all air bubbles are out. Fold the long corners of the triangle over on themselves to form a little packet. Seal with some water. Brush each wonton with a bit of vegetable oil. Air fry oil side up for 5 minutes. Flip and dab each wonton with a little oil. Fry until they are brown to your likening, an additional 3 to 4 minutes. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 51 Calories 3g Fat 5g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 51 % Daily Value * Total Fat 3g 3% Saturated Fat 2g 9% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Sodium 80mg 3% Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 1g Potassium 23mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Easy Air Fryer Cream Cheese Wontons