Recipes BBQ & Grilling Chicken Salads Southwest Chicken Salad Romaine is topped with grilled chicken, corn, beans, tomatoes, and onions, and drizzled with a creamy avocado ranch dressing. This is one hearty salad that hits the spot all year around. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Published on February 10, 2023 Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 2 Ingredients 1 avocado - peeled, pitted, and chopped ¼ cup sour cream 1 tablespoon mayonnaise 1 tablespoon water 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice ½ (1 ounce) packet ranch dressing mix ½ teaspoon salt 2 (6 ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 ½ tablespoons fajita seasoning 1 medium ear corn, husk and silk removed 1 medium head romaine lettuce, chopped ½ cup halved grape tomatoes 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained ½ small red onion, sliced into petals Directions Combine avocado, sour cream, mayonnaise, water, lime juice, ranch seasoning, and salt in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use. Place the chicken in a bowl. Add olive oil and fajita seasoning. Toss until evenly combined. Prepare a grill over medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Add chicken and corn. Grill, turning once, until corn is tender and chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, about 10 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Transfer to a cutting board. Divide romaine, tomatoes, black beans, and onions between two serving plates. Cut corn off the cob; divide between the two plates. Slice chicken breast; divide between the 2 plates. Drizzle each salad with avocado dressing to serve. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 827 Calories 37g Fat 71g Carbs 59g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 827 % Daily Value * Total Fat 37g 47% Saturated Fat 9g 43% Cholesterol 114mg 38% Sodium 2305mg 100% Total Carbohydrate 71g 26% Dietary Fiber 27g 96% Protein 59g Potassium 2317mg 49% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved