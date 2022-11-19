Recipes Bread Pastries Cinnamon Roll Recipes Homemade Mini Cinnamon Rolls Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Even the smallest of bakers can help knock out these festive cinnamon rolls—perfect for a holiday breakfast (or gifting to friends or neighbors). Prep the dough, let your helpers choose from four filling options, and let it roll. Recipe by dinehaus Published on November 19, 2022 Save Saved! Prep Time: 35 mins Rise Time: 2 hrs 30 mins Bake Time: 22 mins Cool Time: 10 mins Total Time: 3 hrs 45 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 32 mini cinnamon rolls Ingredients Dough ¾ cup milk ¼ cup water 4 cups bread flour or all-purpose flour ⅓ cup sugar 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast ½ teaspoon salt 2 large eggs, lightly beaten ⅓ cup butter, melted Filling ⅔ cup brown sugar 1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon 4 tablespoons butter, softened Icing 3 ounces cream cheese, softened 1 tablespoon butter, softened 1 tablespoon milk ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups powdered sugar Directions Mix together milk and water in a glass measuring cup for the dough. Microwave mixture until it reaches 105 degrees F to 115 degrees F (40 degrees C to 46 degrees C), 30 to 60 seconds. Whisk together flour, sugar, yeast, and salt in a large bowl. Add eggs, melted butter, and milk mixture. Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until a soft dough forms and begins to pull away from sides of bowl, 3 to 5 minutes. (Dough will be sticky.) Lightly grease a bowl. Transfer dough to the bowl and turn to coat. Chill, covered, until dough is easy to handle, at least 2 hours or up to overnight. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans or two 8x8-inch baking pans. Stir together brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Punch down dough; divide in half. Roll out one portion of dough on a lightly floured surface into a 6x16-inch rectangle. (If dough springs back when rolling, let rest for 5 to 10 minutes.) Spread 2 tablespoons softened butter over the dough. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture over butter; gently pat mixture so it adheres to the dough. Starting on a long side, roll up dough and pinch along seam to seal. Slice dough log into 16 (1-inch-thick) pieces. Put rolls, cut sides down, in one of the prepared pans. Repeat with the remaining dough, cinnamon-sugar, and softened butter. Let rise, covered, in a warm place until rolls nearly double in size, about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake until rolls until golden brown, 17 to 22 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Meanwhile for the icing, beat cream cheese, softened butter, milk, and vanilla with an electric mixer at medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until smooth. Drizzle rolls with icing and serve warm. Cook's Notes: If you're giving the cinnamon rolls as gifts, use disposable foil pans. For a festive wreath shape, arrange rolls in a well-greased fluted tube pan or around a small oven-safe custard cup on a parchment-lined 14- to 16-inch pizza pan. Let rise and bake as directed. For speedier rolls, substitute two thawed 1-pound packages frozen bread dough for the homemade dough and skip ahead to Step 3. Variations: Caramel Apple Rolls: Spread 1/3 cup caramel sauce onto each rolled-out dough portion. Top each with half the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture (omitting butter) and 1/2 cup peeled, diced apple. Roll, let rise, bake, and cool as directed. Instead of icing, drizzle with more caramel sauce once cooled. PB&J Rolls: Spread 1/3 cup warmed peanut butter and 1/3 cup desired flavor jam onto each rolled-out dough portion. (Omit cinnamon-brown sugar mixture and butter.) Roll, let rise, bake, and cool as directed. If desired, for peanut butter icing, stir together 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 2 Tbsp. each warmed peanut butter and milk, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl until smooth. Blueberry-Cinnamon Rolls: Spread 1/3 cup blueberry jam onto each rolled-out dough portion. Sprinkle each with 1/3 cup dried blueberries and half of the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture. Roll, let rise, bake, and cool as directed. If desired, for maple icing, stir together 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 2 Tbsp. each maple syrup and milk, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl until smooth. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 642 Calories 21g Fat 103g Carbs 11g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 642 % Daily Value * Total Fat 21g 27% Saturated Fat 13g 63% Cholesterol 99mg 33% Sodium 283mg 12% Total Carbohydrate 103g 37% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 11g Potassium 176mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Photos of Homemade Mini Cinnamon Rolls