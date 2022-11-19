Homemade Mini Cinnamon Rolls

Mix together milk and water in a glass measuring cup for the dough. Microwave mixture until it reaches 105 degrees F to 115 degrees F (40 degrees C to 46 degrees C), 30 to 60 seconds. Whisk together flour, sugar, yeast, and salt in a large bowl. Add eggs, melted butter, and milk mixture. Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until a soft dough forms and begins to pull away from sides of bowl, 3 to 5 minutes. (Dough will be sticky.) Lightly grease a bowl. Transfer dough to the bowl and turn to coat. Chill, covered, until dough is easy to handle, at least 2 hours or up to overnight. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans or two 8x8-inch baking pans. Stir together brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Punch down dough; divide in half. Roll out one portion of dough on a lightly floured surface into a 6x16-inch rectangle. (If dough springs back when rolling, let rest for 5 to 10 minutes.) Spread 2 tablespoons softened butter over the dough. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture over butter; gently pat mixture so it adheres to the dough. Starting on a long side, roll up dough and pinch along seam to seal. Slice dough log into 16 (1-inch-thick) pieces. Put rolls, cut sides down, in one of the prepared pans. Repeat with the remaining dough, cinnamon-sugar, and softened butter. Let rise, covered, in a warm place until rolls nearly double in size, about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake until rolls until golden brown, 17 to 22 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Meanwhile for the icing, beat cream cheese, softened butter, milk, and vanilla with an electric mixer at medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until smooth. Drizzle rolls with icing and serve warm.

Cook's Notes:

If you're giving the cinnamon rolls as gifts, use disposable foil pans.

For a festive wreath shape, arrange rolls in a well-greased fluted tube pan or around a small oven-safe custard cup on a parchment-lined 14- to 16-inch pizza pan. Let rise and bake as directed.

For speedier rolls, substitute two thawed 1-pound packages frozen bread dough for the homemade dough and skip ahead to Step 3.

Variations:

Caramel Apple Rolls: Spread 1/3 cup caramel sauce onto each rolled-out dough portion. Top each with half the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture (omitting butter) and 1/2 cup peeled, diced apple. Roll, let rise, bake, and cool as directed. Instead of icing, drizzle with more caramel sauce once cooled.

PB&J Rolls: Spread 1/3 cup warmed peanut butter and 1/3 cup desired flavor jam onto each rolled-out dough portion. (Omit cinnamon-brown sugar mixture and butter.) Roll, let rise, bake, and cool as directed. If desired, for peanut butter icing, stir together 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 2 Tbsp. each warmed peanut butter and milk, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl until smooth.

Blueberry-Cinnamon Rolls: Spread 1/3 cup blueberry jam onto each rolled-out dough portion. Sprinkle each with 1/3 cup dried blueberries and half of the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture. Roll, let rise, bake, and cool as directed. If desired, for maple icing, stir together 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 2 Tbsp. each maple syrup and milk, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl until smooth.