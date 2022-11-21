Recipes Desserts Cookies Butter Cookie Recipes Sable Cookies Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These sable cookies are buttery and have a shortbread-cookie like crumble. Extra sugar on top adds crunch. Recipe by Anna Theoktisto Published on November 21, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Bake Time: 12 mins Cool Time: 15 mins Total Time: 47 mins Servings: 18 Yield: 18 cookies Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface ¾ cup powdered sugar ½ teaspoon fine sea salt ¾ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed 2 large egg yolks 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon water 1 large egg white sanding sugar Directions Pulse flour, powdered sugar, and salt together in a food processor until just combined, about 5 times. Add butter to processor, and pulse until mixture is crumbly, about 12 times. Add egg yolks and vanilla, and process until dough begins to clump together, about 30 seconds. Shape dough into a disc about 1 inch thick; wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes or up to 2 days. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of oven. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll out dough on a floured surface to 1/4-inch thickness. Using a 2 1/2-inch fluted, round cookie cutter, cut as many cookies as you can from dough. Re-roll dough as needed. Place cookies 1 1/2 inches apart on the prepared pans. Stir 1 teaspoon water and egg white together in a small bowl until combined. Lightly brush over cookies, and sprinkle generously with sanding sugar. Bake in the preheated oven in upper and lower thirds, 2 baking sheets at a time, rotating top to bottom and bottom to top, halfway through, until set and lightly golden around edges, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool completely on baking sheets, about 15 minutes. Can be stored for up to one week in an airtight resealable container. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 145 Calories 8g Fat 16g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 18 Calories 145 % Daily Value * Total Fat 8g 11% Saturated Fat 5g 26% Cholesterol 43mg 14% Sodium 54mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 2g Potassium 23mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sable Cookies