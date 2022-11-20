Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

These chocolate thumbprint cookies have a ganache filling that bumps up the rich chocolate flavor and adds a nice creaminess to the cookie.

Recipe by Anna Theoktisto
Published on November 20, 2022
Prep Time:
30 mins
Bake Time:
10 mins
Cool Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Ingredients

Cookies

  • ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened

  • 1 cup powdered sugar

  • 1 large egg

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour

  • ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • sanding sugar

Filling

  • ¼ cup heavy whipping cream

  • 2 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of oven. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  2. Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add egg and vanilla, beating until incorporated.

  3. Whisk together flour, cocoa, salt, and cinnamon in a medium bowl until combined. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until well combined, about 2 minutes.

  4. Roll dough into 1 1/4-inch balls, then roll balls in sanding sugar. Place on the prepared baking sheets, spacing 2 inches apart. Press the center of each ball with your thumb (about 1/2-inch deep and 1/2-inch wide).

  5. Bake in preheated oven in upper and lower thirds, 2 baking sheets at a time, rotating top to bottom and bottom to top halfway through, until cookies are set and almost firm, 8 to 10 minutes.

  6. Let cool on baking sheets, about 15 minutes. When cool, press the center of each ball with your thumb again—the indentations will have puffed in the oven.

  7. Heat cream in a small microwavable bowl on HIGH until just steaming, about 45 seconds. Remove from the heat, and add chopped chocolate. Let the mixture sit, undisturbed, for 2 minutes. Stir until melted and smooth. Let cool until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Place about 1 teaspoon filling in the center of each cookie. Slide the cookies into the refrigerator for about 10 minutes to set the filling. The cookies will keep for about 5 days in an airtight container at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

135 Calories
8g Fat
15g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 24
Calories 135
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 5g 24%
Cholesterol 26mg 9%
Sodium 65mg 3%
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 2g
Potassium 32mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

