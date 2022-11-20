Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of oven. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add egg and vanilla, beating until incorporated.

Whisk together flour, cocoa, salt, and cinnamon in a medium bowl until combined. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until well combined, about 2 minutes.

Roll dough into 1 1/4-inch balls, then roll balls in sanding sugar. Place on the prepared baking sheets, spacing 2 inches apart. Press the center of each ball with your thumb (about 1/2-inch deep and 1/2-inch wide).

Bake in preheated oven in upper and lower thirds, 2 baking sheets at a time, rotating top to bottom and bottom to top halfway through, until cookies are set and almost firm, 8 to 10 minutes.

Let cool on baking sheets, about 15 minutes. When cool, press the center of each ball with your thumb again—the indentations will have puffed in the oven.