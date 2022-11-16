Recipes Side Dish Vegetables Roasted Vegetable Recipes Air-Fryer Veggie Sticks Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos For a less-indulgent take on French fries, try these air-fried veggie sticks. Toss root vegetables with your choice of seasoning blends, then air-fry and serve with a citrus-herb dip. Recipe by dinehaus Published on November 16, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 18 mins Total Time: 33 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Because they're not as starchy as potatoes, these root veggie sticks won't be quite as crispy as French fries. But frying them in an air fryer does help you mimic the look and taste of deep-fat fried foods while using very little oil. Ingredients 1 pound assorted root vegetables (carrots, parsnips, beets, onions, and or sweet potatoes) peeled and cut into bite-size pieces 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 teaspoon seasoning blend ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ½ cup plain Greek-style yogurt 1 teaspoon lemon zest 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs ⅛ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Directions Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Add root vegetables to a large bowl and toss with oil, seasoning, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Working in batches as needed, spread out sticks in the air-fryer basket. Air-fry, turning or stirring halfway through, until sticks are tender and golden, about 18 minutes. Stir together yogurt, citrus zest, citrus juice, herbs, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl for the dip. Serve dip with veggie sticks. Cook's Note: Try cutting the root vegetables into even sticks, 2- to 3-inch long and about 1/2 inch thick. Variations: Turnip Sticks with Italian Herbs: Turnip + Italian seasoning + lemon zest and juice + oregano. Garam Masala-Spiced Celery Root Sticks: Celery root + Garam Masala + lime zest and juice + cilantro. Ras el Hanout- Spiced Rutabaga Sticks: Rutabaga + Ras el Hanout + orange zest and juice + parsley. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 97 Calories 6g Fat 8g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 97 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 2g 9% Cholesterol 6mg 2% Sodium 203mg 9% Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 3g Potassium 36mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air-Fryer Veggie Sticks