Parmesan Chicken I

397 Ratings
  • 5 146
  • 4 124
  • 3 62
  • 2 34
  • 1 31

A family favorite made in a slow cooker.

By Diana Canterbury

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together onion soup mix, milk, cream of mushroom soup, and rice in a medium bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Lay chicken breasts in the bottom of a lightly greased slow cooker. Place one tablespoon margarine on each chicken breast and pour soup mixture over all. Season with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

  • Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours, or on High for 4 to 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 106.8mg; sodium 1303.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022