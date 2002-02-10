Parmesan Chicken I

Very good, reliable crock pot dinner. I normally hate chicken in the crock pot, bc it's usually very dry and never has a great flavor. This recipe has a great parmesan flavor. The chicken was really moist and although the rice was a tad too mushy, the flavor made up for it. Based on other reviews, I made some of my own changes that worked out pretty well- I used 4 chicken breasts and only about 4 tbsp. of butter. I also mixed the "sauce" without adding the rice to it, and poured half over the chicken, sprinkling the top with a little grated parm. I mixed the rice with the remaining amount of sauce and set aside. I put the timer on for 2 hours (cooking on low), and then added the sauce/rice mixture & cooked for another 2 hours on low. I also reserved 1/4 cup fresh shredded parm to sprinkle on top for the last 2 hours. I would recommend not adding the rice until the last hour or half hour... I think it would be perfectly cooked that way and still taste good. Overall, though, an excellent, easy dinner. Oh, and I just used whatever long grain rice I had in the cabinet and it worked out fine.