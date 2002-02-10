Parmesan Chicken I
A family favorite made in a slow cooker.
This was not a winner when I first made it but I knew it could be redeemed with a little tweaking. Here are the changes I made to make it a winner: 1) Slice chicken breasts into 1 inch strips, sear in 1 stick of butter until just browned. Put half of the rice mixture on the bottom of the crockpot. Pour chicken / butter mixture into crock pot. Put about 3/4 c. shredded parmesan on top. Pour the rest of the over the rice / soup mixture on top. Cook on LOW for about 3 hours but no more or the chicken will dry out. High should not be used at all.Read More
I was so excited to make a chicken crock pot recipe with these ingredients that SHOULD HAVE tasted wonderful. What a disapointment it didn't turn out as I had hoped. The rice turned to mush and the parmasean burned in the pot (cooked on low for 8 hours) plus it was WAY TOO SALTY. The chicken on the other hand was absolutely WONDERFUL! If (and I mean if) I make this again, I'll do it with 1/2 the onion soup mix and more milk in the soup. Leave out the rice and cook seperately then serve your mixture on top or on noodles. Proceed with caution if you make this recipe and be prepared for a mixed result!Read More
Well I was kinda nervous making this, with some of the mixed reviews I read, but I was very pleasantly surprised. I omitted the rice altogether, as we're not big rice fans. I also used an Onion/Mushroom dry soup mix. I only had three fat boneless, skinless chicken breasts, but didn't alter the amount of liquid. I sprayed my crock pot dish with Pam. Put a pat of butter on each breast, poured the soup mixture on top of that and lotsa parmesan on top of that and turned it on Low for about 8-9 hours. De-Lish-Us. Made up some egg noodles and green peas and a salad and scarfed it all up. This one went into my recipe book.
I found this recipe to be great and I have made it many times. I read a few negative reviews, lots of which saying that it's too salty. My answer to that is not to use canned chicken broth. Instead, try using homemade chicken stock (Chicken carcass, carrots, celery, onions, cold water, thyme, rosemary, sage and simmered for 3 or 4 hours then strained.). Also, as someone commented, NEVER cook on high, always on low heat and for about 6 hours and the chicken turns out really tender and the rice is just right. I really loved this one. :)
I reiterate the EASINESS in this recipe!! I just got a new crock pot for mother's day and this was the first recipe I wanted to try...what a treat!! It turned out wonderfully! Not only would I recommend, but I will make again. It's so nice to whip something together, throw it in the crock pot and not worry until later. However, just a note, I cooked mine on "high" setting and my meal was done in 3 hours oppossed to the 4-6 hours the recipe recommends. Thanks so much for sharing this great recipe!
Yeah, I agree, this recipe is not very appealing to look at. Better off just putting your chicken, onion soup mix and a couple of cans of the soup in the crock pot. You'll get a nice gravy which you can then serve OVER rice.
This was good, but I was glad that I was home all day. Even with following the recipe amounts I had to stir it several times during the cooking to make sure that everything mixed together well. Don't get me wrong the chicken was very moist and tender and the rice cooked very well. I will definately make this again. I did add some asiago cheese for more of a cheesy taste. I will make this again. Thanks.
This is SO EASY and is a hugh hit with our family! I love to make this very easy recipe and just throw all of the ingredients in the crockpot and wait for it to cook. I'm a vegetarian so it is great when you need to make a couple of meals at a time because it is so simple and fast and everyone I've ever made it for just loves it!!
This receipe is so easy to make plus it tastes great. This is one of the best I've found so far.
Very good, reliable crock pot dinner. I normally hate chicken in the crock pot, bc it's usually very dry and never has a great flavor. This recipe has a great parmesan flavor. The chicken was really moist and although the rice was a tad too mushy, the flavor made up for it. Based on other reviews, I made some of my own changes that worked out pretty well- I used 4 chicken breasts and only about 4 tbsp. of butter. I also mixed the "sauce" without adding the rice to it, and poured half over the chicken, sprinkling the top with a little grated parm. I mixed the rice with the remaining amount of sauce and set aside. I put the timer on for 2 hours (cooking on low), and then added the sauce/rice mixture & cooked for another 2 hours on low. I also reserved 1/4 cup fresh shredded parm to sprinkle on top for the last 2 hours. I would recommend not adding the rice until the last hour or half hour... I think it would be perfectly cooked that way and still taste good. Overall, though, an excellent, easy dinner. Oh, and I just used whatever long grain rice I had in the cabinet and it worked out fine.
Made in the crock pot on low. Used homemade onion soup mix (from this site) so "I" can control the salt. Made brown rice separately so it wasn't mushy. Did not need to use any butter. Very easy and very in-expensive to make. A keeper for sure.
I didn't mix the rice with the soup-instead I put the rice in the bottom of the crockpot, chicken on top covered with soup. I took the advice of others and cooked the chiken for 5 hours. It turned out very tasty.
After reading other reviews, made with half a packet of the soup mix and cooked on low for 4 hr, 30 min... ate 30 min later. My husband, 3 yr old and 21 month old all loved it. YEA! Finally something we will all eat!
I'm new to Allrecipes and this was the first recipe that I tried. I have to say I was very pleased. I'm new to crockpot cooking, and this was perfect. I made one change I didn't have the onion soup mix, so I put 1/4 cup of chopped fine onions, & some garlic powder instead. I have emailed this recipe to quite a few of my friends. Loved it!
While I haven't tried this particular approach yet, I have, over the years made this same recipe in the oven. One of the single most important factors in having this dish come out well is not to let your moisture escape, either by lifting the lid of your crock, or lifting the foil in the oven. Often times, it interferes with the absorbency of the rice but also altering the heat factor. I found that warming the liquids made a big difference, but also the slower cooking time on low. I can't wait to try this in the crock!
It is easy to overcook and run out of liquid put extra water in if you are leaving it while you are work--tastes very good
Very yummy and tasty - even my chicken hating husband gobbled it up. Only change was to add garlic powder and celery salt, omitted the rice and served with creamy mashed potato!!
Although this recipe had mixed reviews, I decided to try it anyway. Mia Copa! If our country believed in capital punishment for truly bad recipes, the creator of this one would have been executed!! Absolutely FOUL!!!!!
Based on other's reviews, I left out rice too --made separately. Only used one can mushroom soup and 1/2 the amount of milk, and used only 4 chicken breasts. broth is so tasty --great on rice and chicken (which gets kind of dry, as most chicken breasts do in slow cooker). 2nd time I made this, I forgot butter and it did not take away anything. Sooo easy and very good!
Very quick and easy meal that I was able to put together with on hand ingredients. The only change I made was to only use 1/2 pack of onion soup mix after reading all the reviews about the dish being salty, also only used about 1 1/4 cup of milk because that was all I had and 4 chicken breasts. I cooked it on high for just over 5 hours and the rice was perfect. My picky kids cleaned their plates.
Love this recipe!!! I omit the rice, add sliced mushrooms and chopped onions and put at least double the parmesan on top. After it is cooked I break up the breasts a bit into smaller pieces. We eat it on egg noodles or mashed potatoes. The family Gobbles it up!
I followed a couple of the reviews and pieces of the recipe. WOW is it amazing so easy and fast too. My husband is very picky and he actually asked for this. I have made it at least every other week. THANKS FOR THE AWESOME RECIPE!
I actually didn't cook this in the slow cooker. I put everything (except the butter) in a 13x9 pan, covered it with foil and baked it for 45 minutes in a 350 oven. I took the foil off and cooked it 15 more minutes. It was really good. We will have this again. Oh, and I used minute rice instead of the other.
This is so good.....I can't get enough. It's almost like a risotto, super creamy and the flavour of the fresh grated parmesan is incredible. I didn't put all the butter they ask for, it's not needed in my opinion. I've made it twice now....and it's going to be a keeper!!
This was really boring even after adding seasoning the chicken with onion and garlic powder. I also added salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese and it was still boring. We put a little ketchup on it just to add flavor.
This was so easy to make and it was so good! I left out the six TBS. of butter it did not need it thats just added fat. I just added a near east rice pilaf mix instead of one cup long grain rice. The rice was not mushy at all. I cooked it for 4 hours on high. It was perfect.
My husband and I loved this recipe, but you can't cook it longer than 5 hours on low otherwise it will burn or be mushy. I didn't add the butter and I couldn't tell any difference. I also used low sodium, lowfat soups and skim milk..still no taste difference. I used a crock pot liner which helped tremendously with cleanup. The chicken was super tender, the rice was perfect and the flavor was better than traditional chicken and rice due to the parmesan. 2 thumbs up!
This is a REALLY, REALLY good recipe. The rice is a little mushy, but that is easily solved by cooking it seperately. Very flavorful and filling. Has and will be repeated in our home. No leftovers at all!
I have made this a couple times now, and every one LOVES it. I dont put the rice in due to picky eaters, and serve over egg noodles instead. Will make many more times
I made this for dinner last night and have to agree with a few others. The appearance was terrible. While the taste was not bad I found the smell very unpleasant. My hubby asked that I not make this again and my daughter would not even try it.
Not bad with some additions. Sprayed the crock with Pam. I put garlic powder, black pepper, and some dried mixed sweet pepper flake directly on the chicken. Sprinkled the onion soup mix on top of that, added brown rice, mixed the mushroom soup and milk together and poured on top. Cooked on low for about 7 hours. Shortly before serving I stirred in 8 oz of sour cream. I did not add the parmesan to the pot, but rather topped the dish with the cheese on the serving plates.
I love this recipe. My husband is really picky and he even loves it. It is not a fancy meal or anything and it does tend to come out a little bit mushy, but we don't mind that! The taste is great and it is so simple to make! It is definitely something I make on a regular basis!
After reading countless reviews, I decided to stick with the original just to see how my family would rate this. I used regular white rice and cream of chicken soup because that's what I had on hand. My picky dh and dk's (15, 13, 5) gobbled it up! The only criticism I would have is that there was not enough rice to cover for the starch course of the meal for the teenagers. We'll definitely be making this again!
This was the most TERRIBLE recipe I have ever made. It sounds good in theory, but in real life... it comes out looking like gruel and not tasting much better.
This is the same recipe my grandmother showed me how to make 30 years ago. only if you don't cqare for rice you can make it in fifteen minuts on the stove top. just cut the chicken into cubes, cook in two tablespoons of oil until done, add a can of mushrooms, your same soup mix cook about five minutes on high, top with the cheese of your choice.
I followed this recipe almost exactly. I put in frozen chicken breasts and didn't have fresh parmesan cheese, so used the shaker style parmesan. I cooked this on high and it was done in 2.5 hours! If I'd cooked it any longer, the chicken would have dried out. My husband really enjoyed it. I have added this to my recipe box -- it was super easy! Thanks!
I used boneless, skinless thighs instead of breasts as I'm a dark meat fan and it was fantastic.
I substituted a wild rice mix for the white rice and a can of chicken broth for one of the soup cans and it came out excellent...
I did what 1 reviewer suggested and put the rice on bottom, chicken breasts and then the sauce. The rice was still too gooey. I would make again because the sauce and chicken were good but I would serve over rice that is cooked seprately. I also added chicken broth in place of 2nd soup.
Everyone loved it. used one large can of soup which is just a little more than this recipe calls for, threw everything in the crockpot and cooked on high for four hrs. parmesan should be monitored for mine did burn a little on just one side.---- I have made this a few times now and like it a lot for a simple crock pot recipe. Don't add the extra salt, add parmesan at the end just enough time for it to melt and add a tad more liquid or soup. Adding mushrooms or frozen broccoli is nice.
Thanks for the easy recipe. It is so hard to make healthy meals for your family that actually taste good when both parents work. I will adjust the amount of onion soup mix and salt next time as it was a little salty. I will make this again.
I left out the butter and used chicken thighs and BROWN RICE. My family absolutely loved it!
Cooking the chicken this way made it so tender.
I tried this recipe last night and the family liked it. I wish I'd have read the reviews first because it really needs less time or it will come out pasty and mushy. I plan on trying it for a church pot luck later this month.
Will make again - but need to spice it up a bit. Will follow another reviewer's example and try some garlic or maybe even adobo. And for all the reviewers who said the rice was mushy - you can ONLY cook it for the shortest alloted time at either temp - came out perfect that way.
I used a box of Uncle Ben's Broccoli AuGrautin with this...it was delicious!
Not sure I will make this again. The taste was ok, but there was something about it that I just didn't care for.
This was so simple and delicious. However, I did not cook the rice with the chicken. The last time I did that the rice was rather mushy. So, I cooked the rice separate. The gravy was a bit thin so I took out the chicken pieces, scooped up some of the gravy, added a tablespoon full of flour, stirred it up and then put it back in the pot. Once I mixed it in the pot I then put the chicken pieces back and cooked it another 20 minutes or so. Absolutely delicious. I like this gravy so well that I think it will go with lots of stuff - pasta - pork chops, etc,
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I cooked the rice seperate from the chicken. The chicken came out so tender. Will make again!
This was great! We took it to church one night and I can not tell you how many people wanted the recipe.
Followed this recipe exactly and it came out very good. Due to circumstances beyond my control....this dish was cooked for 9 hours on low in a 5.5 quart crockpot... this I believe is why the chicken breasts fell apart when served. Next time I would cut the cooking time to 4 - 5 hours on low. The appearance is DEFINATELY not it's strong point....but what crockpot recipe turns out beautiful???? The cheese made a nice flavorful crust on the top. I lightly greased the crock with butter before hand and also put a tablespoon of butter on each breast as per the recipe. There was a bit of butter that separated from the rice/soup mixture...so I think next time I would cut down on the amount of butter overall. I will make it again very easy and sticks to your ribs!
i made this tonight before i took off to the mall to do some shopping. i checked on the chicken after 5 hours (on low) and it was done. any longer and the chicken would've dried out! my 2 yr old son loved the rice!
I really think this needs to be made without the rice. As the rice absorbs the liquid, it dries out the chicken. The flavor is very good. Just don't cook it on high or for more than 6 hours. I served mine with mashed potatoes.
I didn't add any salt, and I used noodles instead of rice, just poured it over noodles. It was great! My family loved it! It has definately become a family favorite.
The chicken was not dry. The soups mixed well together. It was very good!
Wow! This was an awesome version of chicken and rice. We all loved it and will definitely have it again and again! Even our pickiest kids were asking for seconds! Thank you!!!
This dish cooked very quickly! 4.5 hours on LOW. I used breast strips (didn't realize they were strips when I bought the meat), and couldn't find "converted" rice, so I made that separately. I also used more butter than the recipe calls for. This was very salty, though. Next time, I will use low-sodium cream of mushroom and 1/2 the onion soup mix. Cooking the rice with the rest of the dish probably helps to absorb some of that salt. However, this was very filling, and I think I'm going to end up freezing some of it for an easy dinner next week!
Way too salty... my kids didn't eat it and one of them will usually eat anything I serve her! My husband ate two platefuls, but he never criticizes my food! The rest of us didn't like it at all!
I'm not sure what to rate this recipe because we haven't eaten it yet. I just went to check on it after 6 hours of cooking on low and it's completely overdone already! A little stir of the pot shredded the chicken and turned the rice to the consistence of stuffing. I don't know what to do since dinner is not for another 2 hours. It might be the fault of the cockpot – it’s brand new but it only had 4 setting so perhaps the low is not low enough. This dish does seem to taste ok - hope it’s not too dried out by dinnertime!
The flavor was pretty good but the rice was total mush by the time we ate, and the chicken fell apart. I might consider cooking the chicken from this recipe, but leave the rice out. On the other hand, whenever I cook chicken in the crock pot, my family says it's dry, and I tend to agree. Not sure what I'm doing wrong.
I tried this recipe several years ago, and can't count how many times I have made it! While it doesn't look appealing, it is one of the most delcious dishes I have ever had. This was a favorite of my ex-husband, and he loves it so much his new wife emailed me for the recipe. The only thing I recommend is to not use fat free mushroom soup...it just doesn't seem to work as well with this recipe.
I thought this was one of the best recipes I ever had! One thing that was different - I had to remember the recipe from what I had read because I forgot to take the recipe home with me the day I was making it. So I forgot the milk and parmesan! Didn't matter! For anyone who thought it was too thin, just omit the milk. No problem. I can't wait to make it again with the parmesan this time. Oh, and I did not include the rice. I figured I could always make that separately if we wanted rice with it.
My family LOVED it! Even the baby had sauce smeared across her face. A great recipe!
DO NOT COOK THIS RECIPE WITHOUT RICE in the crockpot. It turns out WAY too salty. I thought I'd try to serve it over rice after it was done cooking.
Wonderful and easy to make! This is a keeper! Rebecca
After reading the reviews I've edited the recipe to my own tastes. I boiled my frozen chicken breasts (only 2) and then I shredded them. I added them to the mixture, minus the rice. Cooked on low for a few hours and it was perfect! Serve over mashed potatoes, instead of rice, with biscuits on the side! Tastes like a pot roast recipe on this site! I'll make this many many more times! Thanks so much Diana!!!
Good recipe. I cooked the rice separately from the Chicken, and just put the chicken and sauce over the rice when it was done. While the chicken was cooking, I added a whole bunch of garlic powder and herb chicken seasoning. My chicken did not turn out dry at all.. in fact it was very moist and delicious. This one stays in my recipe book.
excellent-- we loved this easy recipe
My family enjoyed this. I thought chicken was a little dry. Next time will add more liquid.PJWalker
I tried this tonight and it was great. The chicken was falling apart it was so tender and it had lots of flavor. If you want a little less onion taste, use less onion soup mix. Otherwise, it was great and I will make it again!
If I ever make this again, it will be too soon. The chicken was dry and the rice was unrecognizable. :(
The whole family raved about this one! Excellent Recipe! Thank you for submitting it. Easy, Quick, and quite delicious.
I thought that this recipe was good. I didn't have rice so I served it over cooked egg noodles. Very simple and easy to make. Next time I think I'd modify a little to increase flavor.
This turned out to be one of the best recipes I've tried at allrecipes. Will make again, for sure.
Oh my gosh... I have to rewrite my review..before it was for another recipe with a simular name.. sorry!!! THIS WAS THE BOMB!!! Very good!! My kid and husband LOVED IT so did I! Very simple to fix and definately will be a REPEAT PERFORMANCE in our house!!! THANKS!
I used frozen chicken breasts and they came out REALLY dry. The rice had wonderful flavor, but it had a hard layer on top. Definitely wouldn't make this one again.
Unfortunately, I have to agree with the cooks who did not enjoy this recipe. This turned out terrible, we ended up throwing it in the trash. It is easy to make but the end result was not worth it.
This is becoming a weekly staple in my family! The rice is delicious!Very easy to preparea and cook!
I've made the chicken, rice and soup combo before, but this...with the parmesan gave it a fantastic flavor and smell.
I thought this recipe was wonderful! I'm a big fan of those packaged, pre-frozen chicken breasts that I can just toss in. After reading some of the other reviews, I didn't add the converted rice because I was afraid everything would get mushy. Instead, I microwaved some instant rice when the chicken was done and served the chicken and sauce over that. The house smelled so good while this was cooking that our neighbor asked me what we were having for dinner. After I told her, she decided she'd make the same thing the following day. Thank you, Diana!
Bland, but not terrible. :)
Good when you make the rice afterwards, we used wild rice flavor. Then poor lots of remaining liquid over the rice when serving the chicken. Otherwise it is a bit dry.
my picky husband and kids really raved about this recipe!!
This recipe is great and everyone I've ever made is for LOVES it! I cook it on high for only 3 1/2 hours though, otherwise it does get a little dry.
Very good- my husband proclaimed this another "keeper". With the soup, soup mix and parmesan cheese, however, extra salt is not needed. Will definitely make again.
Cooked on high for 4 and 1/2 hours and the chicken was tender and just fell apart. It was very tasty. I originally put the butter in as directed but it all came up and sat on the top so I ended up spooning it all out. Added a tsp of minced garlic. Great recipe!
I followed this recipe closely except I sprinkled the cheese over each serving on the plate. I feel this made an appealing look as well as allowed you to taste the cheese better. This is a great recipe and plan to make it often.
I omitted the rice, added chopped onions and mushrooms and about half way through broke the chicken up with a spoon into smaller pieces and added extra parmesean cheese to it. Turned out awesome! My family loved it on mashed potatoes.
My boyfriend had told me about a recipe something like this so I searched and found this... This was great... but I added 1 cup white wine, garlic powder and some Mrs. Dash (yellow lid), and morzarella and let me tell you, everyone wanted more! Was great, thank you!
This was good, would definitely make again!
This is a great, easy meal for a weekday. It's not gourmet, but very good. My family enjoyed it. I used regular rice and added a 1/2 cup more liquid. I would add a veggie next time.
This was a very good dish to make. My husband thought the chicken was a little dry, but he likes dark meat anyway. He especially loved the rice and my kids really like it and that says a lot!
I have this same recipe from a slow cooker cookbook, but the ingredient left out in this one is 1 cup white cooking wine. It makes the recipe!! This is a very good dish - rice goes in "uncooked". Fix it and forget it!
This is a family favorite. I've given my nieces crock pots for their wedding showers; I include a few recipes, too. This is one I ALWAYS include.
Great Recipe. Will add it as part of our meal rotation to serve along with Delicious and Easy Mock Risotto from this website. I panfried the breaded chicken in some butter for a minute on each side and then popped it in the oven for 30 minutes at 375.
This recipe only gets a four, because it tasted like something was missing--I don't know what. The problem might have been my own, though; I used three smallish and three large chicken breasts, and it seemed like too much chicken. However, I shall be making this again. Putting it in the slow cooker in the morning made evening meal preparations as easy as making a side salad! One more thing: I used uncooked brown rice and it turned out wonderfully! The only cooking issue I had was that things stuck to the bottom and sides of the pot. ADDITIONAL REVIEW: The day I put this on to cook at 7AM and didn't get home until after 5, it was very burned. So if you must be gone the entire day, this is not a good slow-cooked recipe.
very very good!! I had to use cream of chicken soup because i did not have cream of mushroom soup. tasted great
I thought this recipe was O.K., but my mother, who happened to be visiting when I made it, really liked it. Probably will not make it again, just didn't do much for me.
