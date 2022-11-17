Swirled Citrus Butter Cookies

0 Photos

These citrus-spiked twists get their tints from matcha powder (finely ground green tea leaves) and ground turmeric.

By Irvin Lin
Published on November 17, 2022
looking down at two plates of swirled citrus butter cookies
Prep Time:
25 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Chill Time:
1 hrs
Cool Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 cookies
Ingredients

  • ½ cup butter, softened

  • ½ cup sugar

  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1 large egg white

  • 1 ½ cups flour

  • 1 teaspoon lime zest

  • ¼ teaspoon matcha powder

  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest

  • ¼ teaspoon turmeric

  • coarse sugar for decorating

Directions

  1. Stir together butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl. Mix with an electric mixer at low speed until ingredients start to combine, about 30 seconds. Continue beating at medium speed until mixture is fluffy, light in color, and clings to sides of the bowl. Scrape down sides of bowl.

  2. Add egg white and mix until well incorporated. Add flour and continue mixing at low speed until most of the flour is incorporated, about 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium until dough comes together.

  3. Divide dough into 2 bowls. Mix lime zest and matcha powder into 1 dough portion for the green dough, and lemon zest and turmeric to other dough portion for yellow dough.

  4. Gather dough portions into individual balls and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until easy to handle, about 1 hour.

  5. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  6. Divide each dough portion into 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a 5-inch rope. Twist a green and yellow rope together, then coil into a spiral, tucking ends under and pressing to seal. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat rolling, twisting, and spiraling with remaining dough. Arrange cookies on the baking sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart. Sprinkle cookies with sparkling sugar.

  7. Bake until cookies are lightly browned around the edges, about 10 minutes. Cool on the baking sheets 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container up to 3 days at room temperature or freeze up to 3 months.

Cook's Notes:

For more vibrant colors, add 1/4 teaspoon liquid food coloring to the dough. You may need to knead the dough by hand to incorporate the ingredients. Wear plastic gloves to avoid staining your hands.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

118 Calories
6g Fat
15g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 16
Calories 118
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 4g 19%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Sodium 61mg 3%
Total Carbohydrate 15g 6%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 1g
Potassium 16mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

